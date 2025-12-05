Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Russell Hornsby join ”Tis So Sweet’ cast
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Russell Hornsby are among the people joining Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ in the Netflix film ‘Tis So Sweet, from producers Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, Deadline reports.
Ellis-Taylor worked with Henson in the musical film adaptation of The Color Purple, while Hornsby starred opposite her in Something New.
Franklin and Tasha Smith, who is directing the film, have also joined the cast, as well as Alexis Louder, Arischa Conner, Caroline Avery Granger and Angela Davis.
‘Tis So Sweet, based on the true story of Lenore Lindsey, follows Henson’s character, “a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected,” according to a press release.
It’s the second faith-based film that Perry and Franklin have produced as part of their deal with Netflix.
Kim Kardashian has revealed an update on her ambitions of being a qualified lawyer. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the reality TV star said that she will receive the results of her bar exam within the next two weeks.
“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want,” Kardashian said.
Kardashian appeared on the talk show to promote season 1 of her upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. She spoke on what her hopes are for the future of her entertainment career.
“I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair,” Kardashian said. “I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.”
While Kardashian never attended college, she started an apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco, California, in 2018. She then took the First-Year Law Student’s Examination, also known as the “baby bar,” in 2021. This March she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE), which is a mandatory test one must complete to practice law in California.
Kardashian was asked by Norton how she juggles all of her projects — from her acting roles, to her law aspirations, and her business empire. She said there was a learning curve at first.
“I’ve learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it,” Kardashian said.
A documentary on the making of the Avatar films is headed to Disney+.
Fans of James Cameron‘s fantasy sci-fi franchise will be able to watch Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films on Nov. 7. The trailer for the two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment arrived on Wednesday.
The documentaries will show a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. Exclusive footage, concept art, and interviews with the cast and crew behind both films will be shown in the documentaries.
Thomas C. Grane directed Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films. Cameron and Rae Sanchini executive produced the project.
Featured in the two-part documentary through interviews are Cameron; Sam Worthington, who stars as Jake Sully; Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri; Stephen Lang, who plays the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch; Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine and now portrays Kiri; and Cameron’s longtime collaborator Kate Winslet, who portrays Ronal, the Tsahìk of the Metkayina clan.
Also interviewed are the films’ many crew members, including the casting director, visual effects supervisors, production designers, stunt coordinators and more.
“As much as we use computers and technology, Avatar is made by an incredibly talented team of people who bring every expression, every emotional beat, and the entire world, to life,” Cameron says in the trailer.
The documentary found its filmmakers traveling across the world “to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank,” according to a press release.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.
Netflix has revealed that season 4 of the period romance will air in two parts early next year: Part 1 will premiere on Jan. 29 and part 2 will premiere on Feb. 26. There will be eight episodes.
A new teaser for the season was also released, featuring Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and his love interest Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, crossing paths at a masquerade ball. She walks up the stairs as he walks down and their hands brush as they pass each other.
“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”
Season 4 will also feature returning cast members Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston and Hugh Sachs.