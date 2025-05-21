Austin Butler is on the run in the ‘Caught Stealing’ official trailer

Niko Tavernise

Austin Butler is supposed to be cat-sitting in the official trailer for Caught Stealing.

Instead, he’s running for his life through the streets of New York. Sony Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film on Wednesday.

Butler plays Hank Thompson in the movie, a former high school baseball star who can no longer play. Zoë Kravitz co-stars as his girlfriend. When the pair agree to watch Hank’s punk-rock neighbor’s cat for a few days, Hank finds himself caught in the middle of a crew of gangsters.

“You run away from what you’re afraid of. Then it owns you,” Kravitz says to Butler in the trailer.

Charlie Huston wrote the screenplay for the film that’s based on his book of the same name.

Matt Smith, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Bad Bunny and Carol Kane also star in the action-comedy crime film.

Caught Stealing arrives in theaters on Aug. 29.

In brief: Alexander Skarsgård stars in ‘Murderbot’ trailer and more
Alexander Skarsgård stars in the new trailer for Murderbot. Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming TV series on Wednesday. The show will span 10 episodes; the first two premiere on May 16. Based on the book from Martha Wells, the sci-fi show follows a self-hacking security construct who finds human emotion horrifying, yet drawn to its vulnerable clients …

The list of Colleen Hoover film adaptation cast announcements never ends (with us). Tyriq Withers is set to star alongside Maika Monroe in the film adaptation of the Hoover novel Reminders of Him, as Deadline reports. Vanessa Caswill will direct the film, which is about motherhood, forgiveness and the power love has to heal a broken heart …

The trailer for Brett Goldstein‘s debut comedy special has arrived. The special, called Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life, will premiere April 26 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. According to the official logline, the new comedy special finds Goldstein shedding “his testy Roy Kent façade to share his hilarious insights on love, sex, masculinity, Sesame Street, and everything in between” …  

The fairest of them all: ‘Snow White’ tops the weekend box office with million
Disney

Despite battling negative press before its release, Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler in the title role, managed to snag a box office win this weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film brought in $43 million to debut at #1, with the foreign box office at about $44.3 mil.

Coming in at #2 domestically is the Steven Soderbergh-directed spy thriller Black Bag, starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, which brought in $4.4 million, followed by Captain America: Brave New World at #3 with $4.1 mil, and Mickey 17 at #4 with $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top five is last week’s #1, Novocaine, which brought in $3.76 million, a drop of over 57% from the week prior.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Snow White – $43 million
2. Black Bag– $4.4 million
3. Captain America: Brave New World – $4.1 million
4. Mickey 17 – $3.9 million
5. Novocaine – $3.76 million
6. The Alto Knights – $3.16 million
7. The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie – $1.83 million
8. The Monkey – $1.54 million
9. Dog Man – $1.5 million
10. The Last Supper – $1.34 million

‘Saturday Night Live’ to debut British version of the show in 2026
Will Heath/NBC

Live from London, it’s Saturday night!

Saturday Night Live is set to launch its first-ever British edition of the series. In partnership with Sky, the NBC late-night sketch show will premiere Saturday Night Live U.K. in 2026, according to Sky News.

The original show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, will be an executive producer on the new version of the show as he continues to run the American version. Based in London, the new edition of the show will follow the exact same format as its U.S. counterpart.

British comedians will get the spotlight on this new show. While there are no announcements about its cast, hosts and premiere date at this time, those details can be expected in the coming months.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, the chief executive of Sky Studios, said the network is thrilled to bring the late-night series across the pond.

“For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels,” Frot-Coutaz said. “The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year — all live from London on Saturday night.”

Saturday Night Live U.K. will air on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW in 2026.

