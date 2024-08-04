Austin revokes plea deal for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and 2 others

Austin revokes plea deal for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and 2 others
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a stunning development, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked the controversial plea deal for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accomplices announced on Wednesday, and said he was taking oversight of the military tribunal at Guantanamo.

The move, once again, places the death penalty on the table for three of the five 9/11 defendants who would have received life in prison at the U.S. base in Guantanamo, in return for pleading guilty to the murder of 2,997 people in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United flight 93.

Two other 9/11 defendants did not participate in the trial agreement, though only one of them, Ammar al Baluchi, could actually face trial proceedings at Guantanamo.

Last September a military judge ruled that the Ramzi bin al Shibh, the other defendant not participating in the plea agreement, was mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Austin’s move was quietly announced by the Department of Defense in a memo from Austin that was posted on the Pentagon’s press site late Friday night.

In the memo to retired Brig. Gen. Susan K. Escallier, who approved the plea deal for Mohammed, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, Austin said he was taking over responsibility for the cases.

“I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused in the above-referenced case, responsibility for such a decision should rest with me as the superior convening authority under the Military Commissions Act of 2009,” Austin wrote.

“Effective immediately, I hereby withdraw your authority in the above-referenced case to enter into a pre-trial agreement and reserve such authority to myself,” Austin continued.

Under this authority, Austin wrote, “I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case.”

When the plea agreement was announced on Wednesday, military prosecutors acknowledged in a letter to the families of 9/11 victims that “the decision to enter into a pre-trial agreement will be met with mixed reactions amongst the thousands of family members who lost loved ones.”

“The decision to enter into a pre-trial agreement after 12 years of pre-trial litigation was not reached lightly; however, it is our collective, reasoned, and good-faith judgment that this resolution is the best path to finality and justice in this case,” they wrote.

The prosecution of the five 9/11 plotters detained at Guantanamo has been delayed by more than a decade over concerns about the admissibility of evidence gathered through torture when they were previously detained at the CIA’s “black sites.”

One group representing the families of 9/11 families expressed frustration that they had not been consulted about the plea agreement and its subsequent revocation.

“We are astounded and deeply frustrated that our families were not consulted or even notified in advance of the plea deal or its subsequent revocation,” said 9/11 Justice President Brett Eagleson. “These monsters need to be forced to share every piece of information they have about the attacks and be held fully accountable for the murder of our loved ones. It’s not just about punishment, it’s about uncovering the full truth.”

On Thursday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated to reporters that “the White House had no role” in the plea agreement worked out by military prosecutors and that it had only been informed of the announcement on Wednesday when it became public.

But he also hinted that President Joe Biden wanted more information about the plea deal from the Pentagon.

Sullivan said that upon learning of the decision, Biden directed “his team to consult as appropriate with officials and lawyers at the Department of Defense on this matter,” said Sullivan. “Those consultations are ongoing, and I have nothing more to add at this time.”

The plea agreement was to have been presented before a judge in Guantanamo as early as next week with a sentencing scheduled for the summer of 2025.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked passenger jets flew into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, marking the start of a series of coordinated attacks that day against the United States by the Afghanistan-based terrorist group al-Qaida. Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day and thousands more were injured.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Harris attacks Trump at energetic 1st presidential rally in Milwaukee
Harris attacks Trump at energetic 1st presidential rally in Milwaukee
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

(WEST ALLIS) — Vice President Kamala Harris rallied voters in battleground Wisconsin on Tuesday, her first presidential campaign event since securing enough delegate pledges for the Democratic nomination if they keep their word — and used the rally to sharply frame her race against former President Donald Trump.

Since Sunday, Harris has earned the backing of Democratic Party leaders and enough Democratic National Convention delegates to make her the nominee if they kept true to their pledges — a major milestone for the vice president.

“So Wisconsin, I am told as of this morning that we have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination. And I am so very honored, and I pledge to you, I will spend the coming weeks continuing to unite our party so that we are ready to win in November,” Harris said to an energetic crowd in West Allis, Wisconsin — just outside of Milwaukee.

Harris attacked Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, on the issue of abortion and Project 2025, the conservative presidential transition blueprint fronted by the Heritage Foundation.

“We’ll stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans because we trust women to make decisions about their own body and not have the government tell them what to do,” Harris said to raucous applause. “And when Congress passes the law to restore reproductive freedoms, as president of the United States, I will sign it into law.”

Harris, in recent weeks, has leaned into her career as a prosecutor, having served as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general, to draw a contrast with Trump, who was convicted of 34 felony counts.

During the rally, Harris touted her previous experience while making a dig at Trump.

“In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds: predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain,” she said. “So, hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type.”

The comments elicited the chant of “lock him up” from the crowd — a reference to the popular “lock her up” chants from crowds at Trump’s rallies when he ran against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Harris’ campaign chose Wisconsin — a key battleground state in the 2024 race — as the site of her first campaign event. Wisconsin hosted the Republican National Convention last week.

“Vice President Harris’s visit will highlight the choice facing Wisconsinites: between Donald Trump, the convicted felon who would drag this country backwards, and her brighter vision for the future, where our freedoms are protected and every American has a fair shot,” the campaign said in the memo.

Before taking the stage, Harris’ campaign announced that her political operation raised $100 million in just over a day since getting in the race for president after President Joe Biden announced he would bow out of the race.

The massive sum — raised by the Harris campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees — came in between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, the campaign said. ​Within that time, 58,000 people signed up to volunteer, a figure that is more than 100 times their average daily sign-up rate, according to the campaign.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump recounts assassination attempt during RNC speech, ‘I’m not supposed to be here’
Trump recounts assassination attempt during RNC speech, ‘I’m not supposed to be here’
Former President Donald Trump accepts his party’s nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, July 18, 2024. — Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) — After formally accepting the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump recounted surviving Saturday’s assassination attempt.

With a bandage covering his right ear, Trump addressed the crowd at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, saying it would be the only time he would share what happened at the rally.

“You’ll never hear it from me a second time because it’s too painful to tell.”

During the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a gunman opened fire from a nearby roof, striking Trump in the ear, killing a rallygoer, Corey Comperatore, and wounding two others. Before Trump was hit, he had turned his head to the right to look at a screen and hit with a glancing blow.

“The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be here tonight. We would not be together,” Trump said.

“Behind me and to the right was a large screen that was displaying a chart of border crossings under my leadership,” he recounted. “In order to see the chart, I started to turn to my right, and was ready to begin a further turn, which I’m lucky I didn’t, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me, really hard, on my right ear.”

“I said to myself, ‘Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet,'” the former president said.

Secret Service agents swarmed Trump as he ducked behind the podium, with blood dripping down the side of his face, “Bullets were continuing to fly.”

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” Trump repeatedly told the crowd, to which they responded, “Yes you are!”

“Thank you. But I’m not. And I’ll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God.”

Police are investigating the incident as an assassination attempt and potential act of domestic terrorism. The motive is unknown, but officials said that the shooter searched for images of both President Trump and President Biden as well as dates for the Butler rally and the Democratic National Convention.

The shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Trump held a moment of silence for Comperatore, a former fire chief who died when he “dove on his family” to protect them during the rally, his wife said.

Making his first public remarks since the shooting, Trump expressed his “gratitude to the American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Supreme Court says city’s homeless camping ban not ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment
Supreme Court says city’s homeless camping ban not ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment
joe daniel price/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that an Oregon city’s ordinance to bar anyone without a permanent residency from sleeping outside does not amount to “cruel and unusual” punishment under the Eighth Amendment.

The 6-3 opinion was authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch. The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

“Homelessness is complex. Its causes are many. So may be the public policy responses required to address it,” Gorsuch wrote. “At bottom, the question this case presents is whether the Eighth Amendment grants federal judges primary responsibility for assessing those causes and devising those responses. It does not.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, argued the ordinance punishes homeless people with nowhere else to go based on status.

“It is possible to acknowledge and balance the issues facing local governments, the humanity and dignity of homeless people, and our constitutional principles,” Sotomayor wrote. “Instead, the majority focuses almost exclusively on the needs of local governments and leaves the most vulnerable in our society with an impossible choice: Either stay awake or be arrested.”

“The Constitution provides a baseline of rights for all Americans rich and poor, housed and unhoused,” Sotomayor said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.