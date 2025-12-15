Australia PM will propose tougher gun laws after Bondi Beach mass shooting

Australia PM will propose tougher gun laws after Bondi Beach mass shooting

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media at Parliament House Canberra on December 14, 2025 in Canberra, Australia. (Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The Australian government is “prepared to take whatever action is necessary,” after a shooting that left 15 people dead and more than 40 injured at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a press conference on Monday.

Albanese said Sunday would be remembered as a “dark day in Australia’s history,” after authorities said two gunmen — one of whom was killed during the incident — opened fire on an event marking the first night of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 40 people were injured in the attack, a NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement to media on Monday afternoon. Twenty-seven patients are being treated at eight hospitals in and around Sydney, the spokesperson said.

The prime minister encouraged everyone in Australia to put a candle in their windows on Monday evening to show “that light will indeed defeat darkness.”

Albanese said he planned to “put on the agenda of the national cabinet tougher gun laws,” with details to include “the number of guns that can be used or licensed by individuals” and whether or not licenses for guns should be reviewed after a period of time, he added.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said in a separate press conference that he believes it’s time for a “change to the law in relation to firearms legislation in New South Wales.”

The alleged shooters were father and son, aged 50 and 24, officials said during a news conference. The father was killed and the son is hospitalized with unspecified injuries, according to officials. Their names were not released.

NSW Police Force Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed there is a 24-year-old male who is in the hospital at the moment and will likely face criminal charges.

Six firearms were collected from the scene, officials said, adding that the father had a gun license and six licensed firearms. Officials said investigators are working to determine whether the six firearms collected from the scene were licensed to the father.

Two improvised explosive devices were also discovered at the scene and were removed to be rendered safe by a bomb disposal unit, according to officials at the news conference.

Speaking to reporters on Monday about the two suspects, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the son is an Australian born citizen and the father arrived in 1998 on a student visa.

Albanese said the son was investigated by authorities in 2019 for links to Islamic State, but that “that there was no indication of any ongoing threat or threat of him engaging in violence.”  

Albanese on Sunday called the attack “an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism” and “an act of terrorism.” The prime minister called for “national unity” in response to the shooting.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Shark attack in Australia leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Shark attack in Australia leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

(LONDON) — A woman has died, and a man was seriously injured after a shark attack off Australia’s east coast, police said Friday.

Emergency services were called to a beach at Crowdy Bay, about 40 miles south of Port Macquarie in New South Wales, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday after reports that two people had been bitten, according to New South Wales Police.

A witness helped the victims before paramedics arrived, but the woman, who was believed to be 25, died at the scene, police said.

“The 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition,” police said.

Authorities said the pair are believed to have been visiting from Switzerland, though neither victim has been publicly identified.

The beach remained closed Friday as police continued their investigation, and a report is being prepared by the coroner.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

French police arrest 2 Louvre jewel heist suspects amid manhunt
French police arrest 2 Louvre jewel heist suspects amid manhunt
Remon Haazen/Getty Images

(LONDON) — French authorities arrested two men in relation to last week’s major jewel heist at Paris’ Louvre Museum, the French National Police confirmed to ABC News, amid a nationwide manhunt for the perpetrators.

One suspect was arrested at 10 p.m. on Saturday at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport while trying to board a plane bound for Algeria, police said.

Police did not offer any information on the timing or circumstances of the second suspect’s arrest.

Both men are suspected of having been part of a team alleged to have robbed the Louvre last week. They are both from Seine Saint Denis, a northeastern suburb of Paris, police said.

No new information has been made public on the whereabouts of the stolen jewels that Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau estimated to be worth $102 million.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez praised investigators for making the arrests in a social media post on Sunday.

“I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to the investigators who worked tirelessly as I asked them to and who always had my full confidence,” Nuñez said in the post. “The investigations must continue in accordance with the secrecy of the investigation under the authority of the specialized interregional court of the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

“We will continue with the same determination! Let’s keep going!” Nuñez added.

Authorities launched a nationwide manhunt for the Louvre suspects after the theft from the museum’s Apollo Gallery on the morning of Oct. 19, shortly after the museum opened to the public.

The stolen items included crowns, necklaces, earrings and brooches, some of which once belonged to Emperor Napoleon and his wife.

The team of thieves drove up to the side of the museum in what police described as a “mobile freight elevator” equipped with a metal ladder on the back that was extended up to a window, according to the Paris police.

“They deployed the freight elevator, securing the surroundings with construction cones, before accessing the second floor, in the Apollo Gallery, by breaking the window with an angle grinder,” according to the police statement.

“Inside, they then smashed two display cases, ‘Napoleon jewels’ and ‘French crown jewels,’ using the angle grinder and stole numerous pieces of high-value jewelry,” police said.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed that authorities would catch those responsible for what he described as an “attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our history.”

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who is overseeing the investigation alongside the Justice Ministry, described the heist to ABC News as “a simple, but spectacular operation.”

Soon after the theft, investigators said four suspects left the scene on two motorbikes, winding their way through central Paris and last spotted speeding southeast on Highway A6 out of Paris and in the direction of Lyon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 killed in terrorist stabbing at UK synagogue, 3 in custody: Officials
2 killed in terrorist stabbing at UK synagogue, 3 in custody: Officials
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Two men were killed and three were wounded in a terrorist incident outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, officials said.

One suspect drove a car into a group of worshippers and then attacked people with a knife outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday morning, Manchester police said.

Responding police shot and killed that suspect, preliminarily identified as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent, police said. He was wearing a vest with “the appearance of an explosive device,” police said, adding that the vest was later “deemed not to be viable.”

Three other suspects — two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s — have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, police said.

The two victims killed have only been identified by police as men.

The three wounded, also men, are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The attack came as worshippers were gathered to mark Yom Kippur, which is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “A vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews.”

He noted that in Britain “Jewish buildings, synagogues, even schools, require round the clock protection … because of the daily threat of anti-Semitic hatred.”

“To every Jewish person in this country … I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you. I really do,” Starmer said. “And so on behalf of our country, I express my solidarity, but also my sadness that you still have to live with these fears. … So I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence protecting your community. I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love. And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Starmer, who was in Denmark for a summit with European leaders when the attack occurred, said he was returning to the U.K. and would be chairing an emergency “COBRA” meeting — a gathering of senior officials to discuss and respond to national emergencies.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a post to X he was “horrified by the violent attack.”

Khan said he had spoken with his counterpart in Manchester and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, “and would like to reassure Londoners that the Met Police are stepping up patrols in Jewish communities and synagogues across London.”

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, said in a statement they were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke out, saying, “Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the U.K. after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the [United Nations]: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

The Israeli Embassy in the U.K. also condemned the attack, saying in a statement, “That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing. … The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time.”

ABC News’ Victoria Beaule and Zoe Magee contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.