Author Meghan Quinn offers up your next summer read with ‘Till Summer Do Us Part’
Bloom Books

Popular booktok author Meghan Quinn is back with your next great summer read.

Till Summer Do Us Part follows a recent divorcee named Scottie, who makes up a fake husband to fit in with her office filled with happily married men. She turns to her best friend’s brother, Wilder, to fill the role of her husband, but his improv skills somehow lead them to agreeing to go to a relationship camp with all her co-workers.

The book features a mix of fun, romance, spice and even some serious moments, and Meghan tells ABC Audio that’s her goal when writing.

“I really like to view my books as what someone would go through in, like, a daily week,” she says. “There’s spice in their lives, there’s funny moments in their lives, there’s heartache in their lives, and so, you know, just kind of see it as like a real-life situation for everybody.”

Fans can expect to encounter many common romantic comedy tropes in the book, including enemies to lovers, which Meghan says is her “absolute favorite trope ever.”

“Just the ability to build so much tension and when that tension finally snaps, it’s the most glorious moment in a romance, in my opinion,” she says.

Like Till Summer Do Us Part, Meghan believes the perfect summer read needs to involve some sort of vacation getaway or destination.

“Not everyone can travel, not everyone could have that, like, summer vacation,” she says. “And so if you can escape into a vacation mode with a book, I think that’s the perfect way.”

Among the books Meghan would recommend to readers are Problematic Summer Vacation by Ali Hazelwood, You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle and The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren.

Megan Fox says pregnancy was ‘unplanned but a happy surprise’
Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Megan Fox is getting candid about her most recent pregnancy.

The actress and mom of four, who welcomed a baby girl with Machine Gun Kelly in March, wrote in a post on her Instagram Story Wednesday that the pregnancy was “a happy surprise.”

The post included a video of her posing for a photo shoot while six weeks pregnant.

“38 years old, six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise),” she wrote in text overlaid in the video.

“Please stop listening to the patriarchy,” she continued. “Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date Don’t let them rob you of your power.”

She ended the post by telling her followers to watch her new show, Overcompensating, which dropped May 15 on Prime Video.

Fox announced she was expecting a child with Kelly in November 2024.

She is also the mom of three children — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green.

Kelly also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Dave Coulier credits ‘Full House’ cast for their support amid cancer fight
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Dave Coulier is crediting his family, including his wife Melissa Coulier and his TV family — his fellow Full House castmates — for helping him throughout his cancer journey.

“We’ve been a team,” Coulier told Parade Magazine of his wife. “I think it would have been a totally different journey had she not been with me.”

Coulier said his Full House castmates have also been a big support for him, especially during the last five months.

“We’re a family,” said Coulier. “And so we get these text strings, and it’s always funny, and that keeps us connected. And, you know, Candace [Cameron Bure] has FaceTimed me a couple of times, and Lori [Loughlin] has FaceTimed me a couple times. John [Stamos] FaceTimes me like every day. We’re very close. I love them all so dearly.”

Coulier said he has received six rounds of chemotherapy treatments since last fall, after he found out he had cancer.

“I just finished the sixth one,” Coulier said. “And with that sixth one came the lowest point on the roller coaster ride.”

After his sixth chemotherapy treatment, Coulier said he came down with a cold that led to a hospitalization.

“I was in the hospital for four days and they pumped me filled with fluids and antibiotics,” the 65-year-old actor recounted. “It was a rhinovirus. Because my white blood cell count was so low, it wasn’t able to fight off this common cold virus. My doctors later told me, ‘If you would have waited another 48 hours, you would’ve been in a real battle and we might not have been able to turn this around.'”

Coulier was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis publicly in November 2024, making the health announcement in an episode of the Full House Rewind podcast.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ will come to theaters in 2027
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images

Gollum is coming back to movie screens in time for Christmas 2027.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will arrive in movie theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

Andy Serkis, who has played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings franchise for decades, will direct the upcoming film.

This release date confirms that the film has been delayed for a year. When the project was announced in May 2024, the studio said the film would be ready in 2026.

The Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will produce The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with the studio saying the creatives will be on board every step of the way.

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” Serkis said at the time the project was announced.

Jackson, Walsh and Boyens also gave a joint statement at the time the project was first announced.

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!” they said.

