Authorities identify victims in cold case associated with Gilgo Beach murders

(NEW YORK) — Authorities in New York are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the cold case murders of an Army veteran and her 2-year-old child, who were recently identified years after their remains were discovered on Long Island, in a case that has been long been associated with the Gilgo Beach killings.

Nassau County authorities identified the victims on Wednesday as Tanya Jackson, 26, and her daughter, Tatiana Dykes.

The torso of the mother was found in June 1997 in Hempstead Lake State Park. The victim, known as Jane Doe No. 3, had until now been known as Peaches due to a tattoo on her body.

Her daughter was found in April 2011 near Gilgo Beach and had been known as Baby Doe. Her remains were located during the search for Shannan Gilbert, whose desperate 911 call to police in May 2010 kicked off a search that would eventually result in the discovery of several sets of remains along the southern shore of Long Island.

More of the mother’s remains were also discovered off of Ocean Parkway in Nassau County, 7 miles west of Gilgo Beach, in April 2011.

In 2015, investigators determined the two were mother and daughter through DNA analysis, though they still did not know their identities.

The FBI assisted in ultimately identifying the victims through investigative genetic genealogy studies. Agents and detectives interviewed family members and obtained DNA samples to confirm the identities, according to Nassau County Police Detective Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick.

On Wednesday, authorities called on anyone who may have known the victims to come forward, including those who may have served with Jackson in the military.

“We have 27 years of catching up to do,” Fitzpatrick said during a press briefing.

Fitzpatrick did not discuss evidence in the case, which he said may not be connected to the Gilgo Beach serial murders.

“Although Tanya and Tatiana have commonly been linked to the Gilgo Beach serial killings because of the timing and locations of their recovered remains, we are not discounting the possibility that their cases are unrelated from that investigation,” he said.

Rex Heuermann has been charged with seven other Gilgo Beach killings, but he has not been charged with killing Jackson.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who is prosecuting the Heuermann case, declined to comment on the development announced by police in neighboring Nassau County, citing an ongoing pretrial hearing about DNA evidence.

“DA Tierney has refrained from making any comments about Rex Heuermann and any topics even tangentially involved to the investigation, pending completion of the ongoing pre-trial hearing. Once the hearing is concluded, DA Tierney will resume speaking with the media,” his spokeswoman said in a statement.

Jackson was estranged from her family and was never reported missing, Fitzpatrick said.

She served in the Army from July 1993 to February 1995 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio; Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia; and Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, police said.

The Alabama native was living in Brooklyn in 1997 as a single mother. The father of Tatiana has been cooperative with police, Fitzpatrick said.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly called the work in the case “tremendous.”

“Solving aging cases like these are extraordinarily challenging, especially as evidence and people’s memories fade in time,” she said during the briefing. “We will never give up, not on an unsolved homicide, not on Tanya and Tatiana.”

ABC News’ Mark Crudele and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

DOGE’s secrecy to be tested in court with sworn testimony, depositions
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As the Department of Government Efficiency rapidly moves to reshape the federal government, several groups challenging DOGE in court are attempting to determine how Elon Musk’s budget-slashers were able to rapidly entrench themselves in at least 15 agencies.

Over the coming week, federal judges have ordered key Trump administration officials to testify about mass firings and the dismantling of key agencies, while DOGE representatives will likely have to turn over evidence in dozens of cases and participate in a sworn deposition for at least one case.

The legal challenges materializing against DOGE could present an existential challenge for the group, whose effectiveness has in part stemmed from its ability to move quickly and make massive changes without the normal oversight.

While Musk and Trump have touted DOGE’s transparency — including on DOGE’s website, where it lists recently canceled contracts — the plaintiffs challenging the group have argued that the group has relied on secrecy to hide tactics that violate federal law.

“[T]he entity has worked in the shadows — a cadre of largely unidentified actors, whose status as government employees is unclear, controlling major government functions with no oversight,” one lawsuit alleged.

That secrecy has also made it harder for nonprofits or federal unions to successfully block DOGE in court, with many plaintiffs relying on media reporting — rather than documentary evidence — to prove the harms DOGE has allegedly caused.

“The court can’t act based on the media reports. We can’t do that,” one federal judge said in a case about the constitutionality of Musk’s power. “The things that I’m hearing are concerning indeed and troubling indeed, but I have to have a record, and I have to make a finding the facts before I issue something.”

But that might begin to change as the cases against DOGE progress and plaintiffs are entitled to receive discovery — i.e., the exchange of evidence — relevant to key allegations. At least one federal judge has ordered a DOGE representative to sit for a sworn deposition about the group’s access to the federal government’s sensitive data.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C, was scheduled Friday afternoon to consider what kind of regulations will govern the transparency behind DOGE after the group argued it shouldn’t be subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and next week might provide some of the first sworn testimony about Trump’s effort to rapidly reduce the size of government since retaking office.

On Monday, a federal judge in Washington is holding a hearing at which the acting chief operating officer of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has been ordered to testify about the ongoing dismantling of the agency, and a separate judge in California on Thursday is requiring the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management to testify under oath about how the Trump administration allegedly ordered the mass firing of probationary employees.

“We will prove in this case that remarkably, and I do not say this lightly, your honor, Acting Director [Charles] Ezell is not telling the truth to this court,” a lawyer challenging the mass firings alleged, prompting the judge overseeing the case to order Ezell to testify in person.

“We’re going to have Ezell come out here and he’s going to be under oath right up there and these lawyers are going to quiz him,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup said.

During a court hearing on Thursday about Ezell’s testimony, lawyers with the Department of Justice said the administration is considering making Ezell unavailable for testimony despite the court’s order, citing logistical concerns and their potential appeal of the decision. Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the move a clear defiance of a court order and a delay tactic.

“No final decision had been made,” a DOJ lawyer told Judge Alsup, suggesting the final decision would be made in Washington.

The Trump administration has already begun its appeal in more than a dozen cases challenging Trump’s executive actions, and two adverse rulings have already reached the Supreme Court.

Helicopter crashes in Hudson River in New York City, all 6 on board killed: Sources
(NEW YORK CITY) — All six people on board were killed when a helicopter plunged into the Hudson River by Lower Manhattan in New York City on Thursday afternoon, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The helicopter was carrying a pilot, two adults and three children, according to law enforcement sources. The family members were tourists from Spain, sources said.

The helicopter was in the air around Manhattan for about 15 minutes before the crash. Video showed the chopper plunging into the water without a tail rotor or a main rotor blade.

Dani Horbiak told ABC News she watched the helicopter “fall out of the sky” from her apartment window.

“I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river,” she said.

“I was walking by and the helicopter went down at 45-degree angle,” Eric Campoverde told ABC News. “Big splash — it was very scary.”

“It sounded like a sonic boom,” a witness told New York ABC station WABC. He said he saw the “helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off.”

Another witness told WABC “one propeller broke into pieces.”

The chopper — identified by Federal Aviation Administration as a Bell 206 helicopter — was on its sixth flight of the day. It was found upside-down in the 50-degree water when rescuers arrived to the scene, which was closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, according to sources.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff and Erin Murtha contributed to this report.

Police investigating whether sports reporter at Super Bowl was drugged before he died
Kenner Police Department

(LOUISIANA) — Police in Louisiana said Monday they are investigating the possibility that a sports reporter who had traveled to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl may have been drugged before his death.

Adan Manzano, a reporter for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead in his hotel room in Kenner, Louisiana, on Feb. 5, police said. A cause and manner of death have not been released.

A woman who police said was seen going into Manzano’s hotel room hours before he was found dead allegedly had his cellphone and credit card in her home, according to the Kenner Police Department. The suspect — Danette Colbert, of Slidell, Louisiana — has been charged with property crimes, including theft and fraud-related offenses, police said.

Amid the ongoing investigation into Manzano’s death, police said Monday that while they are still awaiting toxicology reports, which are expected to take several weeks, “investigators are exploring all available evidence in this case, including the possibility that Manzano may have been drugged before his death.”

“Colbert has an arrest history that includes similar allegations involving drugging individuals to facilitate theft,” the Kenner Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

Since her arrest last week, the Kenner Police Department said it has been contacted by people “claiming to be victims or reporting suspicious deaths under similar circumstances.”

“All of these complaints will be referred to the appropriate jurisdictions for further investigation,” the department said.

Colbert was charged with robbery, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud in Jefferson Parish amid the investigation into Manzano’s death, police said.

Investigators are “working closely with forensic experts and the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office to determine whether additional charges may be warranted,” police said Monday.

Colbert remains in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center awaiting criminal proceedings, police said. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

Police are aware of two prior instances in Nevada and Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, in which Colbert was accused of drugging a victim and stealing his “access device cards and things of that nature,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said at a press briefing last week.

“We’re going to let the evidence lead us to the end result and not speculate,” Conley said last week when asked whether they considered this a homicide investigation.

Surveillance video shows Manzano and Colbert at his hotel the morning of Feb. 5, police said. Colbert was seen leaving his room and coming back, then leaving again later that morning, police said.

Investigators have additionally identified locations where the two were seen together in New Orleans, police said Monday.

Investigators determined that Colbert used Manzano’s credit card at several stores in the New Orleans area, police said.

His cellphone and credit card were located inside her residence while deputies executed a search warrant and she was arrested on Thursday, police said.

KGKC Telemundo Kansas City remembered Manzano as a “true professional and a rising star.”

“We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community,” the station said.

