Authorities open manslaughter probe into superyacht sinking

Alberto Lo Bianco/Anadolu via Getty Images

(PALERMO, Sicily) — Authorities investigating the sinking of a superyacht off the Sicilian coast that claimed the lives of seven people said a manslaughter probe has been launched in the case.

“We have opened a file against unknown persons with the hypothesis of negligent shipwreck manslaughter,” Ambrogio Cartosio, the chief prosecutor of the Sicilian town Termini Imerese, said Saturday at a press conference.

Cartosio added, “We are taking care to keep the investigation secret as this is the law.”

The prosecutor said the ship’s captain, who survived the sinking, is not currently detained but asked that he remain available in Sicily so the prosecutors can speak to him again.

Investigators also revealed that it’s believed the ship was hit by a downburst – a powerful wind system originating from a thunderstorm that can reach 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour — and not a waterspout, as authorities and some experts had previously thought.

The news conference came a day after the body of the last missing passenger — Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch — was recovered Friday from the hull of the ship. The body of Mike Lynch, who owned the yacht, was recovered Thursday.

The other victims, according to Italian news agency Adnkronos, are Jonathan Bloomer, the president of Morgan Stanley International; his wife Anne Elizabeth; American lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada, all found within the sunken yacht. The body of the yacht’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, was found on Monday morning underwater near the hull but not in it, according to authorities. An official list of the survivors and victims of the tragedy has not been released.

Divers conducted a difficult and dangerous recovery operation for five days in the yacht to locate and retrieve the missing passengers.

Fifteen people who had been onboard the yacht when the downburst struck — believed to be all members of the crew and the captain of the yacht plus five passengers — were rescued alive in the immediate aftermath of the sinking early Monday which occurred around half a mile from the fishing village of Porticello, close to the city of Palermo.

2 arrested for planning terror plot at Taylor Swift show in Vienna: Police
2 arrested for planning terror plot at Taylor Swift show in Vienna: Police
Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

(VIENNA, Austria) — Security measures have been increased for Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna, Austria, this week after two suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, authorities said.

A 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested Wednesday morning and a second suspect was arrested in the afternoon, according to Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior.

The suspects allegedly radicalized themselves online, Ruf said at a press conference. The 19-year-old suspect allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State in the beginning of July, Ruf said.

Vienna was a target of their planned attack and the 19-year-old suspect had a particular focus on Swift’s Vienna concert, Ruf said.

The pop star has concerts in Vienna this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shows are expected to draw 65,000 concertgoers per day, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area, police said.

Swift kicked off the massively successful “Eras Tour” in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18, 2023.

In October 2023, the pop star released a concert film chronicling the record-breaking tour, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” that went on to break records of its own and earn a Golden Globe nomination.

At the 100th stop of the tour this summer in Liverpool, England, the 14-time Grammy winner told the audience the tour “has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life thus far.”

The “Eras Tour” will end in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 8.

ABC News’ Carson Blackwelder contributed to this report.

Zelenskyy acknowledges push into Russia to put ‘pressure on the aggressor’
Zelenskyy acknowledges push into Russia to put ‘pressure on the aggressor’
Russian Ministry of Defense/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged for the first time that his country’s military is conducting a cross-border offensive inside Russia.

The Ukrainian military was progressing in its campaign “to push the war out into the aggressor’s territory,” Zelenskyy said late Saturday in his nightly address.

“Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed — pressure on the aggressor,” he added.

Ukraine’s attack began last week and appeared to be a large-scale offensive operation, involving at least two Ukrainian brigades.

Ukrainian troops in the first days appeared to have captured a number of settlements in the Kursk border area while advancing, reaching perhaps as far as about 9 miles inside Russia by Wednesday. A blog closely linked to Russia’s defense ministry reported Thursday that Ukrainian armored units were seen about 18.5 miles inside Russia’s border.

Zelenskyy on Saturday thanked “every unit of our Defense Forces that makes this happen.”

The Russian Defence Ministry has in statements claimed Ukrainian forces were taking heavy casualties.

The Ukrainian military lost more thank 1,100 service members and more than 100 armoured vehicles, including 22 tanks, since the incursion began, Russia claimed. Ten of those tanks had been destroyed in just 24 hours of fighting, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

More Russian conscripts were moved into the region in the recent days, including some who had been redeployed from frontline positions elsewhere, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a nonprofit think tank in Washington.

“Russian forces appear to be more adequately defending against Ukrainian assaults following the arrival of additional conscripts and more combat effective personnel from frontline areas in Ukraine,” the think tank said Saturday.

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell and Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.

At least 25,000 ordered to evacuate as wildfires burn in Canada’s Jasper National Park
At least 25,000 ordered to evacuate as wildfires burn in Canada’s Jasper National Park
Stock-zilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least 25,000 people have been forced to evacuate due to wildfires in Jasper National Park in Canada, officials said.

The town of Jasper and Jasper National Park in Alberta have closed and are being evacuated due to active wildfires, the park said Tuesday.

The evacuation impacts 15,000 people who were visiting and staying in the park when the order was issued, as well as about 10,000 people in the town of Jasper, including seasonal workers, according to the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

“The Town of Jasper and Parks Canada’s priority is the safety of our staff, residents and visitors,” Jasper National Park said in a statement on Tuesday. “We acknowledge this is a stressful time and appreciate patience as this is an evolving and complex situation.”

Thousands of residents and visitors already evacuated overnight, as multiple wildfires burn in Jasper National Park, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, the park said.

Parks Canada is mobilizing additional firefighting resources and aircraft to assist in battling the blazes, according to Jasper National Park.

“Our priority is to protect the town and community of Jasper, limiting wildfire growth towards town, Highway 16 and critical infrastructure,” Jasper National Park said.

Reservations through Aug. 6 in Jasper National Park have been canceled. A reopening date has not yet been announced.

Alberta is experiencing “extreme wildfire conditions,” with more than 170 wildfires burning across the province, according to the government of Alberta.

