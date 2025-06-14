Authorities seeking runaway juvenile

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Brookelynn Juree Lyons.

Brookelynn Lyons is a 16-year-old white female, approximately 5’2” tall and weighing 127 pounds. She has red hair, hazel eyes, and is known to wear a nose ring as a distinctive characteristic. She was last seen around midnight on June 13, 2025, and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Deputies have searched several locations to locate Brookelynn but have not been successful. Ensuring her safety and well-being remains a top priority for the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Brookelynn Juree Lyons is asked to contact the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center as soon as possible at 276-638-8751 or by dialing 911.