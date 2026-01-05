‘Avatar’ sequel kicks ‘Ash’ at box office once again, crosses $1 billion gross
Happy New Year from Pandora: Avatar: Fire and Ash is the first #1 movie of 2026.
James Cameron‘s epic sci-fi sequel spends a third week on top of the box office, taking in another $40 million over the first weekend of the new year, according to Box Office Mojo. On Sunday, Walt Disney Studios announced that the threequel had passed the $1 billion mark globally.
Another Disney billion-dollar grosser, Zootopia 2, remained at #2, bringing in another $19 million, while Sydney Sweeney‘s The Housemaid rose to #3, earning just under $15 million.
Timothée Chalamet‘s ping pong drama Marty Supreme was #4, taking in $12.6 million. Having grossed $56 million in North America so far, it’s among the best-performing movies ever released by independent studio A24, known for films like The Brutalist, Moonlight, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Uncut Gems.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Avatar: Fire and Ash — $40 million 2. Zooptopia 2 — $19 million 3. The Housemaid –– $14.9 million 4. Marty Supreme — $12.6 million 5. Anaconda — $10 million 6. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants — $8.2 million 7. David — $8 million 8. Song Sung Blue — $5.8 million 9. Wicked: For Good — $3.2 million 10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — $2.7 million
Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.
We’ll always have summer, but we won’t have The Summer I Turned Pretty film anytime soon.
Jenny Han shared an update on the upcoming film that will continue the story of the popular romance series, which ended its three-season run in September. The author and series showrunner revealed during The Wrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit that she recently finished writing the film’s screenplay.
“[I] just wrote it,” Han said. “We have not filmed anything yet.”
Certain fans of the show theorized that the film would premiere before the end of 2025, but Han has cleared up those rumors.
“I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas,” she said, “but unfortunately, not happening, not possible.”
Han then reminded the audience that post production on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ended one month before it debuted on Prime Video, noting there wasn’t time to film a movie.
“The show came out in July,” Han said. “So it was really up to the last minute on the show, so that we wouldn’t have had time to film the whole movie.”
Han is set to direct the upcoming film, which she co-wrote with Sarah Kucserka. While story details are being kept under wraps, Han did give a tease of what the plot may include in a statement shared the day of the film’s announcement.
“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”
Dave Coulier says he has been diagnosed with a second type of cancer, less than one year after announcing he had completed treatment for Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
The Full House actor shared the health update on Tuesday morning, telling NBC News he learned of the new cancer after a PET scan.
“Something flared on the PET scan, and it turned out that I have p16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue,” Coulier said.
He said doctors told him the new cancer was “totally unrelated” to his previous bout with the disease, and he is currently being treated with radiation.
“I’m currently going through 35 radiation treatments,” he said. “I’ll be done though [on] Dec. 31.”
Coulier added that the prognosis is “very good” for squamous cell carcinoma that is p16-positive.
Coulier first announced his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in a November 2024 episode of his podcast, Full House Rewind.
In an interview with People that same week, Coulier shared that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma after experiencing an upper respiratory infection in October 2024 that caused major and rapid swelling of his lymph nodes, with one growing to the size of a golf ball. He said at the time that he had undergone PET and CT scans, as well as a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.
In a subsequent interview with Parade in March, Coulier said that his Full House cast members had acted as a support system during his treatment and recovery, calling the group “a family.”
Coulier was declared cancer-free in March 2025. In a statement at the time, he thanked his friends and family for “prayers, love and support throughout my emotional roller coaster ride through cancer.”
He also highlighted the importance of early detection, something he reiterated in his interview with NBC News on Tuesday.
Squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue is a type of oropharyngeal cancer that generally affects the head and neck area. Squamous cell oropharyngeal cancers that are p16-positive contain HPV DNA and often have a better prognosis, according to the American Cancer Society.
“Almost all of the cancers in the oral cavity and oropharynx are squamous cell carcinomas, also called squamous cell cancers. These cancers start in squamous cells, which are flat, thin cells that form the lining of the mouth and throat,” according to the organization.
The American Cancer Society counts 59,660 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer each year and 12,770 deaths from the disease each year.
The five-year survival rate for oropharyngeal tongue cancer is 88% if localized, 70% if regional and 39% if distant.