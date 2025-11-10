‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ wraps production on third, final season at Netflix

Maria Zhang, Miya Cech, Dallas Liu, Gordan Cormier, Kiawentiio Tarbell and Ian Ousley on the set of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ (Katie Yu/Netflix)

Production has officially wrapped on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Netflix has revealed that the live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series has finished production on its third and final season.

To commemorate the occasion, Netflix shared a photo of some of the cast from one of their last days on set.

The photo features Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Miya Cech (Toph) and Maria Zhang (Suki).

“That’s a series wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender… and exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon,” Netflix shared to Instagram on Monday. 

Netflix renewed Avatar: The Last Airbender for two seasons, which were filmed back-to-back, after the success of season 1.

While the series has finished filming through its third season, season 2 has yet to premiere. Netflix shared that in season 2, “the stakes have never been higher as Aang, the young Avatar, learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire and Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.”

“When we started working on season 2, we gathered three forces: integrity, hope, and joy. And here we are almost three years later wrapping the end of production with an immensely talented and devoted team that met those ideals and exceeded them,” the show’s executive producer and writer Christine Boylan told Netflix’s Tudum. “I am eternally grateful to be part of this important, hilarious, action-packed team who is bringing this epic live action story to the world.”

James Gunn says Superman and Lex Luthor will team up in ‘Man of Tomorrow’
David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

James Gunn has shared new details about his upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

During a recent conversation with Howard Stern, the co-head of DC Studios said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying he “loved working with Nicholas Hoult,” who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

“I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn spoke about the next DC Studios film headed to theaters, the 2026 movie SupergirlMilly Alcock stars as the titular superhero in the film, and Gunn says she “might be the best bit of a casting I’ve ever done in my entire life. She is absolutely stunning in the movie.”

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3. He says he plans to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman separate after 19 years of marriage
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated, ABC News has learned.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress and the “Straight Line” hitmaker have been married since 2006 and share two daughters together, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 17, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 14.

Kidman is also the mom to two other children, Bella and Connor, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Kidman met Urban in 2005 at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, according to People, who reported that early on in their relationship, Kidman was certain that Urban was who she wanted to marry.

In May 2006, they got engaged and tied the knot a month later in Sydney, Australia.

Over the years, Kidman and Urban have supported each other’s projects and more.

In 2024, Urban honored Kidman during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Nicole Kidman and shared how Kidman supported him when he went to rehab after they got married due to his past “addictions.”

“If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” he said. “Nic pushed through every negative voice — I’m sure even some of her own — and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

“The thing about Nic — she loves life,” Urban added. “I’ve actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She knows the importance of expressing feelings as well. I wasn’t raised like this at all, so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you, baby. I’m learning too.”

Earlier this year, Nicole shared a sweet photo with Keith on their 19th wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban,” the Oscar winner captioned her June post.

Seth Rogen joins ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 cast
Seth Rogen attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th annual Governors Awards on January 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

Everyone wants this Nobody Wants This casting update.

Emmy winner Seth Rogen has joined the Netflix comedy’s cast for season 2. Also joining him as a guest star in the upcoming season is Kate Berlant. Their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

“[Seth] and Kate Berlant’s energy together was a dream,” Nobody Wants This co-showrunner Jenni Konner told Netflix. “When you get brilliant people to come in, it makes your writing and the show better.”

Rogen and Berlant join Leighton MeesterMiles FowlerAlex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed as guest stars for season 2.

“If we got lucky with our main cast, we got just as lucky with our guest stars,” the show’s creator, Erin Foster, said.

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This followed unlikely couple Joanne (Kristen Bell), who is an agnostic podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi, as they fell in love. Season 2 will further their connection and show how it affects their loved ones.

“Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together,” according to the season 2 synopsis. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Nobody Wants This season 2 arrives on Oct. 23.

