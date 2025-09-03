‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ returns to theaters for one-week 3D rerelease

The poster for the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ rerelease. (20th Century Studios)

The Way of Water is sailing back into movie theaters.

20th Century Studios has announced an upcoming theatrical rerelease of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Oscar-winning 2022 sequel film from director James Cameron is being rereleased in 3D exclusively in theaters globally for one week. The special engagement begins on Oct. 3.

This sequel film is set over a decade after the events of Avatar. It tells “the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” according to an official synopsis. “All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.”

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña star as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Sigourney WeaverStephen LangCliff Curtis and Kate Winslet also make up the film’s ensemble cast.

This rerelease gives audiences the ability to return to Pandora before the third film in the franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives in theaters on Dec. 19.

Avatar: The Way of Water earned more than $2.3 billion worldwide. It is the third highest-grossing film of all time, behind only Cameron’s original Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

You’ll be changed for good: Watch the trailer for ﻿’Wicked’ ﻿sequel
Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

The trailer for the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, has arrived.

The nearly three-minute clip picks up where 2024’s Wicked left off, and finds Cynthia Erivo‘s Elphaba, who’s been branded the Wicked Witch of the West, on the run as she plots to expose the fraudulent Wizard of Oz, played by Jeff Goldblum.

“I’m off to see the Wizard,” Elphaba declares as she grabs her broom and black hat.

We also see Ariana Grande‘s Glinda, Michelle Yeoh‘s Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey‘s Fiyero, and hear clips of songs including “No Good Deed” and “For Good,” the latter of which gives the movie its title.

Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu, premieres in theaters on Nov. 21.

 

‘Jaws’ to air on NBC with Steven Spielberg introduction to celebrate 50th anniversary
NBCUniversal

Grab your biggest boat and get ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

Steven Spielberg‘s classic film celebrates five decades this summer, and to commemorate the anniversary, the entire film franchise will be available to stream on Peacock on June 15.

Additionally, NBC is set to air the film on the network on June 20, the anniversary of the day it originally splashed into theaters. It will air as part of a three-hour telecast featuring a special introduction from Spielberg.

“Universal is home to the biggest movies in the world and it doesn’t get any bigger than Jaws,” Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said. “We want to celebrate 50 years of this enduring film that has captured the public imagination for generations by bringing it to audiences at home in all the ways they love to watch.”

Jaws follows the seaside community of Amity, which finds itself under attack by a great white shark. It was released in 1975, changing the movie industry forever while ushering in a new era of summer blockbusters.

