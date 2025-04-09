Axton man arrested on drugs charges after traffic stop

On April 7, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop

on a 2007 Jeep Cherokee for a traffic violation. During the stop, a K-9 was deployed and alerted to

the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Charles Junior MCMILLAN, was found to be currently on probation for

prior convictions related to narcotics and firearm possession.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following items:

Over two ounces of suspected methamphetamine

Suspected heroin

Digital scales

Approximately $1,616.00 in U.S. currency

A 9mm handgun

2007 Jeep Cherokee

As a result of the stop and investigation, MCMILLAN was arrested and charged with the following

offenses:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substances (suspected methamphetamine)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substances (suspected heroin)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.4 – Possess Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.2 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-301 – Driving While Revoked

MCMILLAN is currently being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact

the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The

Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature

of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.