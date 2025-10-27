Axton man faces multiple charges of animal cruelty

On October 23, 2025, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division responded to 745 Giles Road in Axton, Virginia, after receiving a 911 call about the welfare of several dogs on the property.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a large brown-and-white horse running loose in nearby yards and along the road. The horse led deputies to a garage and a small barn area. Deputies found several goats, roosters, and four Great Pyrenees dogs around the buildings.

Deputies checked on the animals and found that all four dogs were in poor condition. Two of the dogs were very thin, with ribs and tailbones showing, and skin sores likely caused by fighting. A third dog was found lying on the ground with severe hair loss, open sores, and no shelter. None of the dogs had clean water or proper care.

Several of the goats were also very thin, and four appeared to be pregnant. Deputies assisted a local veterinarian who was called to the scene to check the animals. The veterinarian confirmed that the dogs were underweight and suffering from skin problems, that the goats were in poor condition, and that four cats on the property were also thin and in need of care.

Deputies and the veterinarian also found twenty-eight roosters tied to blue barrels with no water provided. Several roosters had sharpened spurs and visible injuries. Deputies found supplements and other items that appeared to be related to the mistreatment of birds.

Because of what was found, deputies obtained a search warrant for the property. When they searched the home and surrounding buildings, deputies found seventy-three knives, leg tape, gaffs, and other materials that appeared to be used in connection with the mistreatment of animals.

Deputies arrested and charged Lucio Gomez Garcia with the following:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 3.2-6570 – Animal Cruelty (28 counts)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 3.2-6571 – Animal Fighting

Lucio Gomez Garcia is currently in custody at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

On October 25, 2025, as deputies continued removing animals from the property, they found eleven more knives and fifteen more roosters hidden in the back area. The suspect will face additional animal cruelty charges related to those birds.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “This was a heartbreaking scene of neglect and cruelty. Our Animal Control deputies, investigators, and veterinarian partners worked together to make sure these animals were removed from harm and are now getting the care they need. We will continue to take every case of animal abuse seriously and make sure those responsible are held accountable.”

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges related to animal cruelty and neglect are pending. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.