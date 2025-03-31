Axton man sentenced for killing another man

Akeem Laquan Clark, 34, of Axton, will spend five years in prison for shooting and killing Antwain Royqwell-Garifield Hampton, 24, also of Axton after they argued at a home in Sandy Level in August of 2023. Clark almost got away with the crime. A charge of second degree murder was dismissed September after prosecutors couldn’t find a key witness. Clark ended up pleading voluntary manslaughter.

