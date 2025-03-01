Axton solar company sued

Axton solar company sued

Two families have filed a suit asking for $3.3 million from Energix, owner of the Axton Solar Project. Barry and Brenda Moxley and Roger and Kathy Chriscoe claim their homes are unlivable and their properties have been severely devalued due to the construction of an industrial scale solar facility next to their properties. The suit was filed in Henry County Circuit Court in December.

Related Posts