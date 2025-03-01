Axton solar company sued

Two families have filed a suit asking for $3.3 million from Energix, owner of the Axton Solar Project. Barry and Brenda Moxley and Roger and Kathy Chriscoe claim their homes are unlivable and their properties have been severely devalued due to the construction of an industrial scale solar facility next to their properties. The suit was filed in Henry County Circuit Court in December.
Related Posts
Virginia State Police charge suspect in officer involved shooting
THE FOLLOWING IS A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE The Virginia State Police has charged Lucas Jason Degier,…
State has new inspection stickers
With the changeover in the calendar year from 2024 to 2025, vehicles in Virginia that have passed safety inspections are…
Fairy Stone Park main campground closed for 2025
Fairy Stone State Park’s main campground, which is typically open from the first Friday in March until the first Monday…