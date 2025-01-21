Ayo Edebiri investigates pop icon John Malkovich in ‘Opus’ trailer

Ayo Edebiri investigates pop icon John Malkovich in ‘Opus’ trailer
A24

Ayo Edebiri is a magazine writer covering the newest album from a pop star played by John Malkovich in the upcoming horror film Opus.

In the trailer for the A24 film, which was released Tuesday, Edebiri plays Ariel, a young writer who receives a coveted invitation to cover the listening party for pop icon Moretti, played by Malkovich, who disappeared from the public eye for 30 years and is now making a comeback.

Opus comes from writer and director Mark Anthony Green. It arrives in theaters on March 14.

The trailer follows Ariel as she attends the listening party with her colleague, played by Murray Bartlett. They’re flown out on a private jet with blacked-out windows for a weekend retreat-like event filled with Moretti’s biggest fans and other journalists.

“Congratulations, and welcome to this once in a lifetime gathering,” Malkovich’s Moretti says in the trailer.

As the trailer goes on, many strange circumstances take place, making Edebiri’s Ariel gradually more concerned.

“Is this not alarming to you?” she asks Bartlett, who responds, “Are you sure you haven’t been drinking with us?”

Juliette Lewis, Young Mazino, Stephanie Suganami and Tatanka Means also star in the film, which makes its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 27.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Pamela Anderson is a glamorous Las Vegas star in ‘The Last Showgirl’ official teaser
Pamela Anderson is a glamorous Las Vegas star in ‘The Last Showgirl’ official teaser
Photo: Zoey Grossman

An official teaser for The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson is here.

In the new look at the Gia Coppola-directed film, Anderson is a Las Vegas showgirl who is about to deliver her final performance in the show The Razzle Dazzle, which is introduced by a character portrayed by Dave Bautista.

The actress holds back tears in one clip before she hits the stage.

“Las Vegas used to treat us like movie stars,” Anderson’s character says in the teaser. “The costumes, the sets. We were ambassadors for style and grace. The Las Vegas showgirl.”

“The iconic American showgirl,” she adds.

The teaser then shows clips of Anderson getting ready backstage, as well as her character about to audition for a role.

According to a synopsis for the film, Anderson plays Shelly, “a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.”

Also starring in the film are Jamie Lee CurtisBrenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

The teaser also includes a new original song sung by Miley Cyrus called “Beautiful That Way,” which is produced by Andrew Wyatt.

Kate Gersten wrote the script for the film and Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey and Coppola produced.

The Last Showgirl will hit theaters nationwide on Jan. 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gender-swapped ‘Holes’ TV show pilot ordered for Disney+
Gender-swapped ‘Holes’ TV show pilot ordered for Disney+
Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

A gender-swapped reimagining of the beloved Louis Sachar book Holes is headed to Disney+, according to Variety.

The streamer has ordered a Holes TV series to pilot, over 20 years after it was adapted to a film. Shia LaBeouf starred in the 2003 Holes movie as Stanley Yelnats, the unlucky boy who is sent to Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp, for a crime he didn’t commit.

The official logline for the new TV show reads, “In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

Alina Mankin will write and executive produce the show, while Liz Phang will be its showrunner and also executive produce. Drew Goddard will also executive produce through Goddard Textiles along with Sarah Esberg.

“My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles,” Goddard told Variety, who broke the story. “She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does. ‘Holes’ was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon. It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class.”
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alison Brie to help cut the ribbon for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Alison Brie to help cut the ribbon for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for the 98th edition of the iconic holiday celebration.

The parade will kick off the holiday season starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and it features a whole slate of celebrities and musical artists.

Alison Brie will help kick off the parade and cut the ribbon. The actress is the star of Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign, serving as the Macy’s Gift Guide, while actor Matt Bush is by her side as her mentee.

Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny and Ginna Claire Mason will also make special appearances during the celebration. Members of the WNBA champion team the New York Liberty will also be featured during the parade, along with Ellie the Elephant.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” parade executive producer Will Coss said. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.