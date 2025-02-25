Ayo Edebiri to write, star in live-action ‘Barney’ film

Ayo Edebiri to write, star in live-action ‘Barney’ film
Jamie McCarthy/NBC

Ayo Edebiri and A24 are a happy family.

The actress has been tapped to write and star in a Barney live-action film for the studio. It will be codeveloped by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya‘s company, 59% Productions, in partnership with Mattel Films, which is the IP owner of Barney.

A24 confirmed the news Tuesday in a post on Instagram. The studio shared a graphic created by Variety announcing the news.

“We’re a happy family,” A24 captioned its post, in which it also tagged Edebiri and Kaluuya, and posted in collaboration with Barney the Dinosaur and Mattel.

While Kaluuya is a lead producer on the project, he will not act alongside Edebiri in the film, Variety reports. Plot details are unknown, but back when the project was first announced in November 2019, Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner said working with Kaluuya would let their studio “take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations.”

Rowan Riley will produce alongside Kaluuya for 59% Productions, while Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell will produce for Mattel Films. Brenner will oversee as producer for Mattel Films with A24.

The film will be based on the purple dinosaur character from the beloved children’s TV series Barney & Friends, which premiered in 1992 and aired for 14 seasons.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Selena Gomez says ‘Only Murders’ co-stars ‘deserve’ SAG Award ‘more than I do’
Selena Gomez says ‘Only Murders’ co-stars ‘deserve’ SAG Award ‘more than I do’
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

One of the surprises of Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards was Only Murders in the Building winning outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series — as well as star Martin Short winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. On Instagram on Monday, star Selena Gomez downplayed her own involvement in the show to praise Short and co-star Steve Martin.

“After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show,” Selena, who executive produces Only Murders as well, wrote.

She also praised “every single human on our crew that ever was or is,” adding, “Last night was one I will never ever forget. Thank you @hulu and @sagawards for this unreal moment that I will cherish with my only murders family!”

Selena said in her acceptance speech, “We never win. This is so weird.” She then added, “Thank you to Marty and Steve … they raised me … and I take it home for all of us, and I’m bringing this back to New York for season 5. Thank you so much. I’m so grateful.”

Also at the SAG Awards, Selena got to see her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña take home the award for best supporting actress.

Meanwhile, Selena’s new album, I Said I Love You First, which she created with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, is out March 21.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The White Lotus’ season 3 teaser trailer checks in to Thailand
‘The White Lotus’ season 3 teaser trailer checks in to Thailand
Fabio Lovino/HBO

It’s time to check-in for The White Lotus season 3.

The new teaser trailer for the third season of the popular HBO and Max series dropped on Monday, and it finds its cast arriving at a White Lotus resort in Thailand.

There is one familiar face amongst the brand-new cast: Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season 1 of the show, returns for this season.

“I’m on an exchange program,” Rothwell’s Belinda says in the trailer. “I’m starting to feel like something good is going to come out of this.”

Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa also has a role this season. She seems to play an employee at the White Lotus, as she introduces guests to the resort at the beginning of the trailer.

The season’s tagline is “seeking peace can be a trip.” Scenes from the trailer show off characters relaxing at a spa and seeking out stress management mediation sessions.

However, in classic The White Lotus fashion, there seems to be danger that comes with paradise.

“I almost died today! But we got the room comped, didn’t we babes? That was cool,” Wood’s character tells Goggins’ character in the trailer.

“Yeah, you did a great job, babe,” he replies.

The White Lotus season 3 premieres Feb. 16 on Max.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Saturday Night Live”s Domingo is now a Funko Pop
‘Saturday Night Live”s Domingo is now a Funko Pop
Will Heath/NBC

Came all this way, had to explain, now that he’s a Funko.

Here’s one for the terminally online — Funko Pop has announced it’s releasing a figure of Marcello Hernández‘s viral Saturday Night Live character Domingo.

“He came all this way, so give a warm welcome to POP! Domingo,” the item’s description reads. “This suave charmer is sure to form a strong connection with your collection! Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Saturday Night Live by making this comical character the next addition to your SNL lineup!”

The character made his SNL debut on season 50’s Oct. 12 episode hosted by Ariana Grande. In the sketch “Bridesmaid Speech,” a group of bridesmaids sing about their wild bachelorette trip to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso.” Throughout the song, it’s revealed that the bride cheated on her husband with a man named Domingo.

Domingo then appears to sing his own verse. “Hey Matt, came all this way/ Had to explain, direct from Domingo/ Kelsey’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But we did hook up though,” Hernandez sang.

SNL‘s video of the sketch has over 13 million views on YouTube, with 15 million additional views on TikTok. It became a viral sensation, with Hernández even making an appearance at one of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet concerts in costume as Domingo.

“Came all this way/ Had to explain/ Direct from Domingo/ Sabrina’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But I would hook up though,” he sang before Carpenter performed her hit “Juno.”

The Domingo Funko Pop is now available to preorder at Funko.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.