Baby dies in sweltering car as temperatures hit 90 degrees, foster parent faces charges

Hamlet Police Department

(ROCKINGHAM, N.C.) — A foster mother in North Carolina faces charges following the death of a 7-month-old baby who was allegedly left in a hot car on a 90-degree day, police said.

Djuna Bostick is charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse after the infant was found unresponsive in her minivan in Hamlet, according to court documents.

Police responded to a medical emergency call on Charlotte Street around 6:04 p.m., court documents show. They note that officers found the baby unresponsive and immediately started life-saving efforts. The infant was rushed to a hospital but later died “due to excessive heat,” according to the court documents.

Bostick remains at Richmond County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This tragedy adds to the growing number of hot car deaths in recent years. According to advocacy group Kids and Car Safety, there were 29 deaths in 2023, 41 in 2024, and six so far in 2025.

The organization reports that these cases rarely lead to harsh punishments. They say 50% of hot car deaths don’t result in convictions, while 31% end in convictions of varying degrees. The remaining 19% of cases are either pending or have unknown outcomes.

Most of these deaths are unintentional and don’t involve abuse, neglect or substance use, experts say.

Janette Fennell, founder and president of Kids and Car Safety, said carmakers should install occupant detection technology in all vehicles.

“As we continue our advocacy, children are still dying — week after week. It’s beyond heartbreaking,” she said in a statement to ABC News. “Automakers don’t need to wait for a final regulation. They have the power — and the responsibility — to add this life-saving technology to their vehicles today.”

How to prevent hot car tragedies

Safety experts from Kids and Car Safety recommend these critical steps to protect children:

  • Create a reminder system: Place your phone, purse or work badge in the back seat next to your child’s car seat. This forces you to check the back seat when leaving the car.
  • Double-check your vehicle: Make it a habit to open the back door and check the back seat every time you park.
  • Keep cars locked: Always lock your vehicle and keep keys out of children’s reach to prevent them from getting into parked cars.
  • Act immediately if you see a child alone in a car: Call 911 and, if the child appears to be in distress, get them out as quickly as possible.

Attorney General Pam Bondi directs prosecutors to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

(NEW YORK) — Attorney General Pam Bondi is directing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione if he is convicted of the December murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, she announced in a statement Tuesday.

One of the federal charges against Mangione, murder through use of a firearm, makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

“Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi said in a statement. “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan as the CEO headed to an investors conference on Dec. 4. He was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the murder.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges.

He hasn’t entered a plea to federal charges. He is due back in federal court on April 18.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Girl swept away by floodwaters as storm threat continues in the South, Northeast
KTRK

(BRENHAM, Texas) — A 10-year-old girl was swept away by floodwaters in Texas as a storm threat continues to impact millions in the South and Northeast on Tuesday.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, two sisters were walking home from school in Brenham, Texas, when an adjacent creek rose quickly and one of the girls got swept away in the water, officials told Houston ABC station KTRK.

A male neighbor saw what happened and got in the water to try and rescue the child. He was able to make contact with her, but couldn’t hold on, officials said. A Brenham police officer also saw the child farther down the creek, but was unsuccessful in rescuing her due to the swift waters, officials said.

“With more severe weather anticipated, we ask the community to keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time,” the Brenham Fire Department said in a statement on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the search efforts are ongoing for the child, Brenham ISD — the district where the the girl attends school — confirmed on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family, and we ask our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the district said in a statement.

Brenham ISD said no further details will be shared out of respect for the family’s privacy, but updates will be provided “as appropriate.”

This incident came amid nearly 100 storm reports across 10 states — along with one tornado in Jamesville, North Carolina — overnight on Monday.

Severe storms and flash flooding will continue to threaten parts of the south-central U.S., with over 24 million people placed on flood watches across nine states on Tuesday.

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of central, east and southeastern Texas until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The threat for severe weather will shift farther east on Tuesday, stretching from the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana.

Cities including Houston, Dallas and Austin remain under a slight risk for severe weather and parts of east Texas are now under an enhanced risk. These areas could see damaging winds, very large hail and storms that could produce strong tornadoes.

A widespread flash flooding threat expands farther east into Wednesday, extending from southeastern Colorado all the way to Alabama. Parts of the Deep South, including most of Louisiana, southeastern Mississippi and eastern Texas, face the greatest threat for flash flooding.

Parts of the lower Mississippi River could receive the most rain over the next few days, with the potential for another 3 to 6 inches. Additionally, parts of southern Louisiana and southeastern Mississippi could see rainfall totals exceed 6 inches over the next two days, with some areas receiving up to 12 inches.

Another 1 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected in parts of north Texas, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and the rest of the Lower Mississippi River Valley through Thursday. These areas have already seen significant rainfall over the last few weeks and are still recovering from river flooding.

Parts of eastern Pennsylvania, northwest New Jersey and southern New York state are also under a slight risk for severe storms on Tuesday, which could generate damaging winds and hail.

Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida
Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida

(BOCA RATON, Fla.) — A small plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday morning, according to local police.

Video shows what appears to be the small plane’s wreckage on railroad tracks next to a road. The fire caused by the crash has been extinguished.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

