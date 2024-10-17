Baby on Broadway: ﻿’Dirty Dancing’ ﻿musical in the works

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Nobody puts Baby in a corner, but she’ll soon be headed to Broadway.

A musical adaptation of the film Dirty Dancing is in the works. The production, simply titled Dirty Dancing: The Musical, is set to premiere in late 2025 with a run through North America.

The classic 1987 film starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as star-crossed lovers set against the backdrop of a ’60s New York State resort. Original writer Eleanor Bergstein is returning to develop the musical and cast member Lonny Price, who played the character Neil Kellerman, will direct.

“Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling production and get ready to have the time of your life – all over again,” a press release promises.

Netflix

Ryan Murphy‘s newest Monster series on Netflix stayed atop the streamer’s English TV List for the week of Sept. 23, and in its second week at #1, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story managed a bigger audience than its debut week.

The drama that co-stars Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny was Netflix’s most-watched title of the week, attracting 19.5 million views — and it was in the top 10 in 89 countries.

The based-on-real-life true crime series debuted with 12.3 million views in its first week on the streamer. 

Debuting in second place was the new rom-com Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. It drew 10.3 million viewers in its first week. 

Fiona Hanson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Would you let your mother date George Clooney?

Mark Wahlberg recalls being all for the idea, even encouraging his mom to “have a baby” with the actor, in a funny story he recently shared about the time she visited him on the set of the 2000 disaster film The Perfect Storm.

Mark’s mom, Alma Elaine, who passed away in 2021, “came to the set and met George and got a picture and she had it on her wall,” Wahlberg tells Variety.

“I think she liked that picture more than she liked the picture of her own kids,” he jokes.

Wahlberg, mimicking his mom’s voice, continues, “‘Oh, [Clooney] likes me a lot. He loves me. He told me he wants to go out with me. I told him I couldn’t.'”

“She was convinced that he was hitting on her,” he says. “I said, ‘I don’t know about that, mom.'”

When his mom continued to insist Clooney was hitting on her, Mark quipped, ‘Well, f*** it, have a baby with him!'” He teased. “I want a little brother! George can be my stepfather. It’s all good!'”

Alas, the two never did actually date, and George married Amal Clooney in 2014.

Funko

The collectible company Funko is adding more toys to its Home Alone collection. 

The new toys are now available for preorder.

Of course, there are brand-new toy versions of lovable scamp Kevin McCallister, who was played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 movie. 

There are also alternate plastic likenesses of his enemies, the two bumbling burglars Harry and Marv, played respectively by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the family comedy.

Kevin gets two versions: One comes with a miniature of his famously booby-trapped home and another one shows him taking a knee, mimicking Culkin’s “Yes!” fist pump.

For their part, Marv has one version posed with his crowbar and Kevin’s iron “brand” on his forehead, and another depicts him bound by holiday ribbon. Harry is depicted captured and tied up by Christmas lights. 

Funko is also selling one of its diorama “scenes,” reenacting Kevin’s braining the bad guys with swinging paint cans as they ascend a staircase.

