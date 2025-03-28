‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Agatha All Along’ win GLAAD Media Awards
The GLAAD Media Awards took place in Los Angeles Thursday night, honoring notable queer artists and projects that feature fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community.
Among the winners announced onstage were Agatha All Along for outstanding new series, Baby Reindeer for outstanding limited or anthology series, Hacks for outstanding comedy series and 9-1-1: Lonestar for outstanding drama series.
Other winners announced in an offstage video reel included My Old A** for outstanding film – wide theatrical release, Heartstopper for outstanding kids and family programming or film – live action, and Crossing for outstanding film – limited theatrical release.
Cynthia Erivo received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for her LGBTQ+ advocacy.
The 36th GLAAD Media Awards will stream on Hulu starting Saturday, April 12.
Daisy Ridley saves the day in the new action film Cleaner.
Helmed by Casino Royale director Martin Campbell, the film arrives in theaters on Friday. Ridley plays Joey, a former soldier turned window cleaner who must save those trapped inside a building that gets taken over by radical activists.
While suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, Ridley’s Joey strives to stop an eco-terrorism group from killing 300 hostages — including her younger brother. Ridley told ABC Audio that it was an exciting film to be a part of.
“It’s always exciting doing something that I feel I haven’t done before,” Ridley said. “Figuring out how to hang off a building for a film was all new.”
You might think Ridley would be free from a fear of heights to sign on for such a role, but that is not the case.
“I do not like heights,” Ridley said. “For the most part, I was 20 or 30 [feet] in the air and then that would go up to 60.”
There was a particular scene that really scared Ridley — when Joey stepped out onto the side of the building for the first time.
“That was properly terrifying because for the most part I got used to being put where I needed to be for the scene. And that was the first time I had to take my own step and guide myself down the side of the building,” Ridley said. “That was terrifying.”
Harrison Ford is coming back to the big screen, this time starring in the highly anticipated fourth Captain America film and making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.
“It’s a Marvel movie for God’s sake. And it’s got all of that smash and grab, running, jumping and falling down stuff,” the 82-year-old Captain America: Brave New World star told Good Morning America in a new interview. “Being in a Marvel film is a privilege. It’s an introduction to a whole new genre.”
The Hollywood legend is stepping into Thaddeus Ross’ shoes for the new movie — taking over for the late William Hurt, who played the political leader in five previous MCU films — which will see the character’s transformation from president of the United States into the long-awaited pseudo-villain Red Hulk.
“He’s complicated — he turns into a hulk on rare occasions,” Ford explained.
Brave New World will be the first movie in the franchise to feature Anthony Mackie as Cap, since his former character, the Falcon, finally took over from Steve Rogers — played by Chris Evans — in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after the latter completed his final mission defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.
Audiences have loved Ford for nearly half a century as Han Solo in Star Wars, and more recently in Shrinking, but despite his illustrious resume and opportunities to take a step back from the work, Ford said there’s more that keeps acting interesting.
“I find challenge,” he said. “I find new people to work with.”
Ford said that choosing a favorite role “would be like comparing your children one to the other” because “each film is a different opportunity.”
“It’s kind of a fantastic way to spend your life,” he said.
When reflecting on his career in its entirety, Ford said, “I see it out of the corner of my eye every once in a while. But I don’t reflect on it. I’m looking for something past that point.”
Although his latest onscreen persona may be bursting into hues of crimson, Ford said his favorite color is “green.”
Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.
It’s been 45 years since ABC News’ iconic late-night show Nightline debuted on March 24, 1980, and a special 45th anniversary episode is now streaming on Hulu.
Nightline evolved out of a late-night news segment that ABC started in November 1979 to cover the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the United States embassy in Iran, during which 53 U.S. citizens were taken hostage. 444 days later, the hostages were released, and Nightline and anchor Ted Koppel had forged an important relationship with the American public.
Current Nightline anchor Juju Chang tells ABC Audio that, while it’s changed formats and timeslots over the years, the current iteration of the show still carries the original’s DNA.
“I think we try to do more in-depth [stories] and provide more perspective. And that’s what Nightline has always been,” says Chang. “At the end of your long workday, when you finally settle down in front of a TV, you get to see, not just the headlines, but the issues behind the headlines.”
Chang’s co-anchor Byron Pitts adds, “I think there is always a space and a place where people can go — in this age of people yelling at each other and emphasizing our divides — [to see] some grown-ups show up [and say], ‘Calm down, lower your voice, let’s listen to each other. Let’s talk about the facts and not just feelings’ … that’s still important to many people in America.”
Chang believes that Nightline’s “bridge to the future” is its presence on streaming, along with its sister show, IMPACT X Nightline. But in this age of TikTok, Pitts appreciates the traditional aspects of the show as well.
“All of us may enjoy going to a fast food restaurant every now and then … but there’s something about grandmama’s cooking,” Pitts says. “And things made from scratch. And that’s still kind of what you get at Nightline: grandmama’s cooking, which is dense. It can sustain you for a while.”