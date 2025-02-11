‘Bachelor’ contestant Beverly Ortega reveals reason for sudden exit from show

Matt Sayles/Disney

Bachelor contestant Beverly Ortega is opening up about her sudden exit from the show.

Fans were left wondering what happened when Ortega, a 30-year-old insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York, left the show without explanation during the Feb. 10 episode before getting to go on a romantic one-on-one date with Bachelor Grant Ellis.

In the Feb. 11 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Ortega revealed she was diagnosed with appendicitis and had to undergo emergency surgery to get her appendix removed.

According to the National Institute of Health, appendicitis is a condition where one’s appendix gets inflamed. The typical treatment is surgery to remove the inflamed organ.

Ortega said on the podcast that she woke up from a nap with her stomach hurting, revealing that she experienced “excruciating pain” and continued to throw up for 12 hours.

“I was like, ‘I know my body. I’m listening to my body. Something is not OK,'” she recalled.

Ortega said she didn’t think it was “anything serious” beyond just “really bad stomach pain” or potentially food poisoning but that she was eventually taken to the hospital.

It wasn’t safe for Ortega to fly home to have the surgery so she had it in California, where The Bachelor is filmed, and her mother flew out to take her home after she was cleared to travel.

Despite being physically OK after the surgery, Ortega said it took her “a month and a half to recover emotionally” from what could have been between her and Ellis.

“I left with, like, the ‘what-if,'” she said. “Obviously we were building a connection. He saw and felt exactly what I was seeing and feeling. And I know they didn’t show a lot of our moments, but we did have a lot of cute little moments.”

Rachel Brosnahan, Neil deGrasse Tyson and more to compete on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’
Disney/Eric McCandless

We now know the famous contestants who will go head-to-head on the upcoming season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy!

The star-studded group of contestants includes big names like Rachel Brosnahan, Seth Green, Max Greenfield, Sean Gunn and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Also competing on this season are Brian Jordan Alvarez, Blake Anderson, W. Kamau Bell, Corbin Bleu, Yvette Nicole Brown, D’Arcy Carden, Margaret Cho, Sherry Cola, Chris Distefano, Omar J. Dorsey, Susie Essman, Fortune Feimster, David Friedberg, Mina Kimes, Camilla Luddington, Natalie Morales, Ana Navarro, Melissa Peterman, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn and Roy Wood Jr.

The celebrities are competing for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Hosted again by Ken Jennings, the spinoff of the beloved game show Jeopardy! will premiere its third season on Jan. 8 on ABC. Episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.
 

Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and more winners returning to present at this year’s Oscars
John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images

The first batch of Oscars presenters have been revealed.

Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will return to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year’s ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

All four actors are returning to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year. They’ll present the awards for best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming weeks, they announced.

Conan O’Brien will host the awards ceremony for the first time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

‘One of Them Days’ debuts at #1 at the box office
Raymond Hall/GC Images

It was a tight race at the box office this weekend, with One of Them Days squeaking past Mufasa: The Lion King to land at #1.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Keke Palmer-starring comedy brought in $11.6 million in its debut week to earn the box office crown, with Mufasa earning $11.53 million to land in second.

Coming in third was this weekend’s other new release, Wolf Man, with $10.5 million, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in fourth with $8.6 million and last week’s number one, Den of Thieves: Pantera, dropping to fifth with $6.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. One of Them Days – $11.6 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King – $11.53 million
3. Wolf Man – $10.5 million
4. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $8.6 million
5. Den of Thieves: Pantera – $6.6 million
6. Moana 2 – $6.06 million 
7. Nosferatu – $4.3 million
8. A Complete Unknown – $3.79 million
9. Wicked – $3.55 million
10. Babygirl – $2.02 million

