‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is back on the beach for season 10 in July

ABC/Craig Sjodin

It’s time to hit the beach with a fresh bouquet of roses.

Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer for its 10th season on ABC, and the network has just announced its premiere date. The reality dating series will premiere on July 7.

This season, the cast falling in love on the beaches of Costa Rica will include cast members from across the franchise, including contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette for the first time ever.

Jesse Palmer is returning as the show’s host. Wells Adams also makes his return as the show’s bartender and “the voice of reason” this summer.

New for season 10 is the Champagne Lounge, where former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will head up Paradise Relations while bringing on the bubbly, according to a press release.

Season 10 finds fan-favorites from the franchise looking for their second, or in some cases third, shot at love as they try to turn a summer fling into a real relationship.

“This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling,” according to its official synopsis. “Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and ABC. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sadie Sink joins Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man 4’
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sadie Sink is slinging into Spider-Man 4.

The actress, known for playing Max on Stranger Things, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film, Deadline reports. ABC Audio reached out to Sony, but they had no comment. 

While it has not been announced who Sink will portray, the outlet suggests she will play a significant role in the film. It is hinted she could be introduced as the X-Men character Jean Grey, though the outlet does not rule out other options from the Spider-Man universe. Jean Grey has previously been brought to the screen by actresses Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the fourth Spider-Man film, taking over for Jon Watts, who helmed the first three. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will serve as producers on the project. The sequel comes from both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Plot details for the fourth MCU Spider-Man film are being kept under wraps.

In the third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker opened the multiverse and allowed other versions of the Spider-Man character, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, to appear alongside him. This also caused his identity to be erased from his own universe, making every person who knew and loved him forget he exists.

Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey. Production on Spider-Man 4 is expected to begin after he finishes wrapping Nolan’s epic.

Spider-Man 4 will swing into movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Rome Flynn says he was ‘hooked,’ a fan of ‘Godfather of Harlem’ before he joined cast
Scott McDermott/MGM+

Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem is just days away, set to premiere Sunday on MGM+Though Rome Flynn is new to the cast this season, he tells ABC Audio he was very familiar with the show.

Kelvin Harrison is one of my homies. So he told me about the show when he was filming it. And I was like, I’ll start watching it just for him. And then I got hooked,” Rome shares.

Now he stars as a young Frank Lucas, a real-life drug lord in the 1960s and ’70s, portraying him “at a stage of his life where we haven’t seen him.” To prepare for the role, Rome says he “looked into the average everyday life of a man during that time period,” as well as the experience of a man in his early 20s and a man from the South, and integrated those “to create this amazing storyline of [Frank] kind of coming out of his cocoon and being a butterfly.”

“He’s about to ascend into Harlem and he has no idea what he’s going to become, but he has big plans for himself in the future,” Rome says of Frank. He notes his character is an integral part of the story of crime boss Bumpy Johnson, portrayed in the show by Forest Whitaker.

Much like he did when he worked alongside Viola Davis on How to Get Away with Murder, Rome says he took mental notes from their time on set together.

“I learned just his professionalism but also his approach to the work,” he says of acting with Forest. “When you see people who are great at what they do, I think part of it is just allowing them to do that and staying out the way and just watching it happen.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jacob Elordi felt like ‘a phony’ speaking in his real accent for ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’
Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television

Jacob Elordi plays a celebrated World War II hero in the new limited series The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

The show, which premieres Friday on Prime Video, follows Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans, played by Elordi, who is haunted by his experience as a prisoner in a Japanese war camp.

The story is a distinctly Australian one, which means Elordi got to speak in his real-life accent for the role. He tells ABC Audio not hiding behind an American accent this time around “was actually really scary.”

“I didn’t have any kind of gage for what that would sound like,” Elordi said. “You know when you record your voice and you hear it back and it’s like nails on a chalkboard? I could really hear my voice because I didn’t have the wall of an accent or a real specific character to hide behind. So I kept hearing myself and when I heard myself, I just thought I was a phony.”

Everything changed after he began filming the project, however. The actor said he began to love “the immediacy of acting in your own accent.”

“It was an acting awakening, just kind of how how much easier thoughts kind of funneled into my head and how much more naturally they came off my tongue,” Elordi said. “I was like, ‘Oh, it could have been this easy the whole time,’ you know?”

Elordi said getting to work on an Australian project was so exciting.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a really long time. And I’m incredibly proud of it and I’m glad that it was on something that was as beautiful a piece of work as I think this show is,” Elordi said. “It’s nice to do something of substance and that has meaning to me at home.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.