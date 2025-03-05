‘Bachelorette’ alum Gabby Windey marries comedian Robby Hoffman

Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images, FILE

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey is officially married.

Windey took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that she and comedian Robby Hoffman tied the knot in a low-key wedding nearly two months ago, on Jan. 11, 2025.

“Husband and wife!!” she captioned a photo slideshow of the couple’s nuptials.

Hoffman wrote in a separate post, “Ya boy off the market for life I love my wife!!!!”

In both posts, Windey and Hoffman included a video of them dancing to Chappell Roan‘s song “HOT TO GO!” as well as several loved-up snaps from their wedding.

Windey first shared that she was dating Hoffman in an appearance on The View in August 2023.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2024.

During the premiere of The Traitors season 3, Windey was asked which reality show she came from by her fellow cast members. When she answered The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, they asked her how it all went.

“Well, I’m a lesbian now,” she responded.

Windey first appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor, which starred Clayton Echard. She then co-led season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia.

Before competing on The Traitors, Windey came in second place on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

‘The Brutalist’ director Brady Corbet claims Oscar-nominated filmmakers ‘can’t pay their rent’
A24

Brady Corbet is opening up about the grueling process of promoting a film and the financial realities many filmmakers face.

In the Feb. 17 episode of Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast, the director — a 2025 Oscar contender, nominated for The Brutalist — said he’s made “zero dollars” from his last two films.

“It’s the first time that I’ve made any money, really, in years,” Corbet said when Maron asked about three ads he recently directed. “Both my partner and I made zero dollars on the last two films that we made. Yes, actually zero.”

“So we had to, you know, just sort of like live off of a paycheck from three years ago,” he continued. “And, obviously, the timing during an awards campaign and having to travel every two or three days was less than ideal, but, you know, it sort of was an opportunity that landed in my lap, and I jumped at it.”

Corbet said his experience isn’t unique, adding that he’s “spoken to many filmmakers that have films that are nominated this year that can’t pay their rent.”

“I mean, that’s a real thing,” he continued. “I mean, you’re not paid to be promoting a film.”

The Brutalist premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024. Corbet said he’s been in film-promoting mode ever since “and had zero income, because I don’t have any time to work — like, I can’t even take a writing job at the moment.”

Corbet said doing “everything all at once,” including worldwide press to promote the film, is “boundless,” and that he works seven days a week and hasn’t had a day off since Christmas break.

“That’s what’s so crazy about this entire process is that you look your worst and you feel your worst, and depending on the themes of your film, like, you’re usually talking about some of the, like, most complex issues of our era,” he explained. “It’s like a six-month interrogation.”

Stanley Tucci hosts celebs for dinner in new web series ‘Cards on the Table’
Matt Holyoak

Conclave star Stanley Tucci is almost as famous for his love of food as he is for his acting, so who wouldn’t want to attend one of his dinner parties? That’s the concept behind his new web series, Cards on the Table.

Produced by the footwear brand Allbirds, the four-episode series features Tucci getting together for a dinner party with three celebrities, a different group every episode. Among them: Sophie Turner, Queer Eye’s Tan France, Henry Golding, Molly Ringwald, Spice Girls Mel C and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

But it’s not just 20 minutes of stars eating. To spice up the conversation, Tucci and the guests answer questions from a deck of “discussion cards,” which have been written for the series by Dr. Orna Guralnik of Showtime’s Couples Therapy. In the first episode, Tucci is appalled and disgusted by Tan’s answer to the prompt “describe in detail a sandwich from your childhood.”

You can watch Cards on the Table now on Rolling Stone‘s YouTube channel and Allbirds.com

‘The White Lotus’ season 3 teaser trailer checks in to Thailand
Fabio Lovino/HBO

It’s time to check-in for The White Lotus season 3.

The new teaser trailer for the third season of the popular HBO and Max series dropped on Monday, and it finds its cast arriving at a White Lotus resort in Thailand.

There is one familiar face amongst the brand-new cast: Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season 1 of the show, returns for this season.

“I’m on an exchange program,” Rothwell’s Belinda says in the trailer. “I’m starting to feel like something good is going to come out of this.”

Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa also has a role this season. She seems to play an employee at the White Lotus, as she introduces guests to the resort at the beginning of the trailer.

The season’s tagline is “seeking peace can be a trip.” Scenes from the trailer show off characters relaxing at a spa and seeking out stress management mediation sessions.

However, in classic The White Lotus fashion, there seems to be danger that comes with paradise.

“I almost died today! But we got the room comped, didn’t we babes? That was cool,” Wood’s character tells Goggins’ character in the trailer.

“Yeah, you did a great job, babe,” he replies.

The White Lotus season 3 premieres Feb. 16 on Max.

