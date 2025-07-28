‘Bachelorette’ alum Hannah Brown marries Adam Woolard in France

‘Bachelorette’ alum Hannah Brown marries Adam Woolard in France

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hannah Brown is officially off the market.

Brown, a former star of ABC’s The Bachelorette, announced she married Adam Woolard over the weekend.

In a joint Instagram post on Sunday, Brown shared a stunning wedding photo with Woolard, introducing themselves as “Mr. and Mrs. Woolard.”

The nuptials, which took place on Saturday at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France, were attended by 101 guests, according to People.

“We wanted something really timeless and classic, and really just the celebration of our love with our friends and family,” Brown told the outlet.

For the special day, Brown wore a corseted ball gown with intricate leaf embroidery, paired with Jimmy Choo Staz Mesh Bow Pointed Pumps, while Woolard looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.

Brown met Woolard on a dating app, and they announced their engagement in August 2023, sharing a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram, including one where they touched foreheads as Brown showed off her engagement ring.

In addition to appearing on season 23 of The Bachelor and season 15 of The Bachelorette, Brown also competed on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, winning the competition with her pro partner Alan Bersten.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell to star in ‘Tough Guys’ and more
In brief: Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell to star in ‘Tough Guys’ and more

Ryan Gosling is set to star alongside Will Ferrell in a new action comedy film titled Tough Guys, ABC Audio has learned. The film follows two henchmen who break free from the criminal underworld after they tire of being disposable. They then rebuild their lives on their own terms …

Diego Luna is set to star in the upcoming indie thriller Eleven Days with Taylor Kitsch. Deadline reports the actors will star in the film, which is to be directed by Concussion helmer Peter Landesman. The movie takes place in summer 1974 in Texas, where a prisoner plays a deadly game with the head of the Texas Department of Corrections …

Brie Larson will act alongside Olivia Colman in the upcoming limited series Cry Wolf. Variety reports that the show has officially been greenlit at FX. The show will be a psychological family thriller about a social worker and a mother in a crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter alleges abuse …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ coming to CBS
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ coming to CBS
Paramount Network

The Yellowstone universe is expanding.

CBS has ordered a new spinoff series of the hit Taylor Sheridan-helmed franchise with the working title of Y: Marshals. The Y, of course, stands for Yellowstone, as this spinoff will serve as a direct offshoot of the original series.

Luke Grimes will star in the show as Kayce Dutton, reprising the role he played on Yellowstone. In the spinoff, Kayce joins an “elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana,” according to its official logline. With the Yellowstone Ranch in his rear view, Kayce “and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

It will premiere in spring 2026 and then air on Sundays as one of the seven new shows CBS is planning to roll out.

Sheridan and Grimes will executive produce alongside Spencer Hudnut, who will also serve as showrunner.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt on attending Alcoholics Anonymous: ‘I needed rebooting’
Brad Pitt on attending Alcoholics Anonymous: ‘I needed rebooting’
John Nacion/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Brad Pitt is opening up about his time attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

The actor chatted about attending an AA meeting with Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard in an episode of the podcast released on Monday.

Pitt said attending AA was an amazing thing.

“I just thought it was just incredible men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience,” Pitt said.

Shepard said he wondered if Pitt was nervous to chat on the podcast with him after they had met in AA, knowing the “really heightened honesty and vulnerability” of the experience.

But Pitt told Shepard he felt “quite at ease.” While at AA, Pitt said he was shy, but felt led to open up because of how low he felt at the time.

“I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open,” Pitt said. “I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f*** up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.”

After a few AA meetings, the sessions began to be “something I’d look forward to,” Pitt said. The actor also said he feels like he is “pretty good at taking responsibility” for “and owning up to” things he’s done wrong.

“And now it’s a quest to, you know, ‘What do I do with this? How can I right this?’ And make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Pitt said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.