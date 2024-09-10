Back-to-school scams and how to avoid them

Back-to-school scams and how to avoid them
Isabel Pavia/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Scammers don’t need a special occasion to try to steal your money or your identity. Whether it be holidays or big events, they are always on the prowl — the back-to-school shopping season is no different. Students and parents are particularly vulnerable right now as they shop for everything from textbooks to clothes and even jobs.

The rush to find the best deals has some consumers visiting unfamiliar websites and sometimes hastily clicking on links. All of the excitement can make for a less vigilant consumer — the perfect opportunity for bad actors to pounce. People aged 18 to 24 were more likely to report being targeted by text message or internet messaging than any other age group, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Shoppers need to be careful of fake websites appearing to sell popular supplies and textbooks at deeply discounted prices, as noted by Wells Fargo fraud and claims executive Dan Cusick. They may send fraudulent emails pretending to be a school asking you to update your personal information. The scammers also create fake social media ads that link to the fake websites. Consumers enter their payment information, giving scammers the chance to collect their credit card and bank details.

Fraudsters also set up fake rental sites offering discounted textbooks; they collect the rental fee but never send the books. You should always type the store’s website into your browser and shop from the store’s legitimate site, Cusick suggested. Log into a school’s online portal or app directly to update any student information, ignoring unsolicited or online offers and emails.

Fake scholarship and job offers

The FCC recently issued a warning to college students and their parents about a rise in fraudulent scholarships and fake job offers.Scammers post fake job postings that promise good pay and flexible hours on popular job sites and social media. They may even send emails that look like they’re coming from a business or college promising “guaranteed” scholarships that require you to pay a fee to be eligible.

After you apply, the FCC noted that one common tactic is for them to send you a check to deposit at your bank. They then ask you to send some of the money to another account. However, the check is fake and by the time it bounces, the scammer will have walked away with the money you sent them.

Bottom line is that your boss should be paying you, not the other way around. If they tell you to deposit a check and use some of the money for any reason, experts say it’s a scam.

Federal authorities recommend looking up the name of the company or the person who’s hiring you, plus the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint” to see what others are saying about them.

If the email looks like it came from a professor or an office at your college, call them directly to confirm they’re really looking to fill a position. Beware of email addresses coming from non-company email addresses including Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail. Ask the employer to send you details of the job duties, the pay and the hours. If they refuse, that could be another red flag.

Student Rental Scams

As the cost of college rises to record highs, experts say scammers are finding creative ways to dupe vulnerable and unsuspecting students. That’s especially true when it comes to fake apartment rentals.

The fraudsters rip off legitimate rental listings, including photos and descriptions, from reputable organizations. They then post the fake listing on their site at a deep discount. Once you show interest, they ask for your personal information like your bank account. They also create urgency, telling you to “act immediately” or “send money right away” and suggest you will lose the listing otherwise.

When it comes to rental scams, experts say beware of these major red flags: you can’t meet the person or see the rental property before you pay or they ask for payment upfront via wire transfer, gift card or directly into an account. Experts remind us to never send money or share personal information with unverified people or companies and to be guided by the old adage: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Egg prices continue to soar by nearly 20%, new inflation data shows
Egg prices continue to soar by nearly 20%, new inflation data shows
d3sign/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Slow and steady may win the race for a tortoise vs. a hare, according to Aesop’s Fables. However, in reality, this turn of phrase does not ring true when applied to the gradual climb of consumer prices, especially with the latest exorbitant cost increases on items like eggs.

Egg prices soar nearly 20% since last year

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices on some household staples rose slightly slower than the overall rate of inflation, but food prices once again spiked upwards in July by 2.2% compared to last year.

Despite a dip in prices for rice, flour, and fish, the cost of a carton of eggs has been steadily on the rise, with a 19% increase from July 2023.

Since June, the price of eggs shot up 5.5% month-over-month.

The consistent increases have been attributed to a combination of factors, largely including a supply-driven price spike as a result of avian flu outbreaks that have wreaked havoc on poultry farms nationwide.

Earlier this spring, with a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in egg-laying flocks, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported that 13.64 million table egg-laying hens had been lost to the disease since the beginning of November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The biggest car auctions of 2024 are about to happen. Will recession fears damper excitement among buyers?
The biggest car auctions of 2024 are about to happen. Will recession fears damper excitement among buyers?
RapidEye/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Are a 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider and a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California enough to convince wealthy collectors to shell out millions of dollars at California’s Monterey Car Week?

As thousands descend on Monterey and Carmel for the world’s largest car event, deep-pocketed collectors have pulled back their spending on vintage and classic cars in the past year. Some insiders worry the recent stock market turmoil and murmurs of a potential recession may have convinced interested buyers to instead wait out the uncertainty.

Five auction houses — RM Sotheby’s, Bonhams, Mecum, Broad Arrow and Gooding & Company — have assembled more than 500 vintage and rare cars for serious collectors and enthusiasts to bid on starting Thursday. Some cars could fetch $5 million, or even $30 million. At least 150 may soon be worth seven figures.

“We have all seen a tougher market in 2024. The market is normalizing after pent-up demand during COVID,” Bryon Madsen, president of RM Sotheby’s, told ABC News. “Geo-political events have more influence on the mindsets of buyers [than] any economic indicators. The U.S. election, regardless of who wins, will have an impact.”

RM Sotheby’s is offering 201 cars this year, nearly the same number as 2023. Twenty cars could sell in the $2 million to $5 million range, Madsen said, noting that a 1995 Ferrari F50 “could do well above its estimate” of $4.5 million to $5 million.

“Investing in cars … has proven positive over several decades,” he said. “Automobiles have long been regarded as alternative assets, as well as an inflation hedge. Cash exists with the buyers in this market.”

According to Hagerty Automotive Intelligence, this year’s Monterey auctions could rake in a combined $459 million. Last year the auction receipts totaled $403 million, down from $471 million in 2022. 

McKeel Hagerty, the CEO of Hagerty, an automotive enthusiast brand that also owns Broad Arrow, said once-in-a-lifetime consignments, such as the 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider from Gooding & Co., will draw strong demand and bidding. He said he’s optimistic that buyers will spend as usual when the cars roll up to the auction stage.

“The stock market volatility can be correlated with Monterey sales … sometimes these market conditions result in folks pulling back and waiting while sometimes they encourage enthusiasts to deploy capital in nonpecuniary ways,” he told ABC News. “The classic car market is about 10% below its December 2022 peak so it’s already had a healthy reset.”

He added, “Why not own, drive and enjoy a classic if stock market returns are going to be flat? We’re just going to have to wait-and-see a few more days.”

Even the rising cost of buying a hotel room is Monterey and paying hundreds — if not thousands — for a ticket to the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours or The Quail have done little to dissuade enthusiasts from attending these famous events, according to Bring a Trailer founder Randy Nonnenberg.

“I hear people saying, ‘I am coming, I missed it last year,'” he told ABC News. “It’s not a financial decision … people will find a way to come to Pebble. Automakers are using Monterey as the primary place to release cars and that brings a different audience and a different energy. There are way more eyes on Monterey than in the past and bigger visibility leads to bigger auction results.”

Sandra Button, chairman of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, pointed out that automotive fans will make the pilgrimage to Pebble “even in a year when car values are going down.”

She said she tries to make her show “accessible as much as possible” to all enthusiasts and attendance on Sunday could reach 20,000, on par with previous years. Moreover, there will be 215 cars on the show field — including 50 from outside the country — a sign, she said, that investors are returning to Pebble in force.

“We sold out on hotel rooms and VIP tickets,” she told ABC News. “The collectors are getting younger and there’s a generational shift happening. The balance of cars shown is shifting to post war. There is a 125-year span of cars on the field — that has never happened before.”

Eric Minoff, a vice president at Bonhams, said 2024 could still be a banner year for car auctions, even though prices have been flat since January. Last year Bonhams sold a 1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta for $30.25 million, the top-selling car that entire week. Minoff said he hopes he can replicate that success this year.

“If the COVID period taught us anything, it’s that there’s value to get away from everywhere else,” he told ABC News. “Cars give you an opportunity to escape everything else that’s going on. There are plenty of folks still eager to buy cars.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

California bill would allow undocumented immigrants paying taxes to get home loans
California bill would allow undocumented immigrants paying taxes to get home loans
Grace Cary/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A new bill that would allow some undocumented immigrants to receive loans to buy homes is sparking debate as it passes through the California Legislature.

Assembly Bill 1840 would make it clear that a person who applies for a loan under the California Dream for All Program cannot be disqualified solely because of their immigration status. It passed the state Senate with a 25-14 vote.

The program is run by California Housing Finance Agency, which generates revenue “through mortgage loans, not taxpayer dollars,” according to the agency’s website.

Their program provides a shared appreciation loan — which typically means that first-time homebuyers do not pay interest. Instead, they only have to pay back the original loan amount, plus 20% of any home value appreciation. The loan covers 20% of the purchase price or up to $150,000 to cover a down payment or closing costs.

The loan must be paired with a 30-year fixed interest rate first mortgage from the California Housing Finance Agency and the recipient does not have to make payments on the share appreciation loan until the first mortgage is paid off.

In a general statement on the program’s mission, Gov. Gavin Newsom stated: “As part of the state’s comprehensive efforts to improve affordability, build generational wealth and unlock access to housing, Dream For All is paving the way home for thousands of Californians. This program is more than just financial assistance – it’s about providing a pathway for individuals to achieve their California dream.”

It is not clear if Newsom intends to sign the bill. A two-thirds vote in each chamber of the legislature would be needed to override a veto — which could be achieved with the votes in favor of the bill thus far.

If the new bill is passed or signed into law, undocumented borrowers would be able to apply for the housing loan. However, they would be required to have a valid Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number in addition to meeting existing legal residency and documentation requirements.

This language would allow, for example, people who pay taxes but are not legal citizens, such as recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA, to apply for the loan.

Supporters say the bill is intended to allow all those who pay taxes in the state to be able to qualify for the assistance.

“Homeownership is one of the largest contributors to building wealth for low and middle-income families,” said Cynthia Gomez, a deputy director at The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in an April hearing on the bill. “However, it’s also well understood that there are many barriers to access for homeownership, in particular for communities of color. California is solution-orientated, and we have implemented various policies that have made homeownership a reality for Californians.”

Critics argue that the money should not be geared toward people who are undocumented and that noncitizens should not be eligible for state programs.

“I just can’t get behind using our limited dollars for people who continue, who are in this country undocumented when we have very limited funds,” said state Rep. Joe Patterson during a hearing on the bill in April.

The Trump campaign told Politico that it believed the bill to be “fundamentally unfair but typical Democrat policy.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee said in a mid-August meeting that the cost pressures on the program, if it were to undergo an expansion, are “unknown,” but the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) indicated “that any costs to update program regulations to prohibit application disqualification based on immigration status would be minor and absorbable,” according to filings in the legislature on the bill.

The debate comes as immigration has continuously ranked as a top issue for 2024 voters, according to Gallup.

California has the largest undocumented population in the country, with an estimated population of 1.85 million undocumented immigrants in 2021, according to the Pew Research Center.

At the same time, California is dealing with a housing crisis, with a growing homeless population and increasingly high costs for housing.

California mid-tier homes are twice as expensive as the typical U.S. home — selling at more than $700,000, according to California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office, and 28% of all homeless people in the U.S. live in California, the point-in-time report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recorded.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.