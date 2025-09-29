Bad Bunny announced as Super Bowl LX halftime performer

Bad Bunny announced as Super Bowl LX halftime performer

Bad Bunny performs during his ‘Most Wanted’ tour at Barclays Center on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Bad Bunny is your Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer.

The 2026 Super Bowl, the 60th of its kind, will be hosted at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Levi’s Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the Puerto Rican superstar says in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Bad Bunny previously took the halftime show stage as a special guest during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s 2020 co-headlining set.

Jay-Z‘s entertainment company Roc Nation produces the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, leaving the “99 Problems” rapper in charge of selecting the widely watched performer each year.

Jay-Z says in a statement that what Bad Bunny has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Last season, Kendrick Lamar took the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show, lighting up the event with a collection of his most popular songs.

Lamar, who was joined by SZA, also brought out a few surprises throughout the show, including Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams. He set the record for most-watched Super Bowl halftime show with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing Michael Jackson‘s 1993 show.

77th Emmys: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen receive 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Man on the Inside star Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, were honored with the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The couple began the speech by thanking their parents for setting an example for how to live.

“My father was an archeologist, and spent most of his life digging up and cataloging the remnants of past cultures,” said Danson. “He taught me, ‘This life is not just about us. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us. It’s about our stewardship of what we have been given.'”

Steenburgen continued the speech, saying, “Together we have a sacred assignment to remind the world of its dreams, its failures, its laughter, its courage and, most especially, its hope.”

They are the first couple to receive the award together. According to a press release, the award is “given to individuals in the media industry whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.”

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a press release. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Alien: Earth: The sci-fi horror series is based on the Alien film franchise.

Prime Video
ButterflyDaniel Dae Kim stars in the spy thriller series. 

Netflix
Fixed: The adult animated comedy film follows a dog on his final hurrah. 

Movie theaters
Highest 2 LowestDenzel Washington stars in his frequent collaborator Spike Lee‘s latest film. 

Nobody 2Bob Odenkirk is a workaholic assassin going on a family vacation in the sequel film.

AmericanaSydney Sweeney stars alongside Halsey in the action comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Lindsay Lohan has ‘The Parent Trap’ reunion at ‘Freakier Friday’ premiere
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The Freakier Friday premiere was also a reunion of The Parent Trap for Lindsay Lohan and two of her former co-stars.

Lohan stepped out on the purple carpet Tuesday night in LA with Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake in the hit 1998 film, while Walter played Chessy.

Hendrix, who makes a cameo in Freakier Friday, and Walter spoke to Good Morning America on the premiere carpet about what they remember most about working with Lohan all those years ago.

“Working for Disney is always a blast and a blessing,” Hendrix said. “And I was very happy to see her. It had been a while, you know, she was a little girl the last time I saw her, and now she’s all grown up and beautiful.”

“And happy and a mom,” said Walter, who added that seeing Lohan as a mom is what she “imagined” it would be.

Walter said, “When we knew her when she was a little girl, she was very responsible, she was in charge of her brothers and sister, and she was an amazing big sister in that family, and I think this is just an extension of that.”

When asked if The Parent Trap would ever get the sequel treatment, Hendrix and Walter said that while “it gets talked about a lot,” a sequel is not up to them.

“We’re not going to say no,” Hendrix said.

“If Nancy writes it,” Walter added, referring to The Parent Trap writer and director Nancy Meyers. “If Nancy writes it or if she approves it, then this can happen.”

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

