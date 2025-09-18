Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Amy Poehler to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in season 51

Sabrina Carpenter walks the SNL50 red carpet on February 16, 2025. (Jamie McCarthy/NBC)

The first group of Saturday Night Live hosts and musical guests for season 51 has been revealed.

Bad BunnyAmy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter are the first three hosts announced for the upcoming season of the late-night sketch comedy show.

The official Saturday Night Live account shared the news to Instagram on Thursday. “first three shows of season 51!!!” the caption of the post announcing the hosts and musical guests reads.

Bad Bunny will host the season premiere on Oct. 4 with Doja Cat serving as the musical guest. This marks Bad Bunny’s second time hosting the show, coming ahead of his highly anticipated world tour in service of his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. Doja Cat’s performance will mark her SNL musical guest debut. Her fifth album, Vie, arrives on Sept. 26.

Former SNL cast member Poehler is returning to Studio 8H to host the Oct. 11 show. This is the second time Poehler will have hosted individually and marks her third time hosting overall. “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” singer Role Model will make his SNL debut as the musical guest on the episode.

Finally, Carpenter returns to SNL this time to pull double duty as both host and musical guest on the Oct. 18 episode. It will be her first time hosting the show and her second time as musical guest.

Carpenter shared the hosting announcement news to her Instagram.

“they’re gonna regret this,” Carpenter captioned her post, alongside a pink heart emoji.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ creator Jenny Han shares new details on upcoming film
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ stars Lola Tung and Christopher Briney. (Anthony Ghnassia)

(SPOILER ALERT) The Summer I Turned Pretty creator Jenny Han is revealing details about the upcoming film that will continue the story of the beloved TV series.

Prime Video greenlit a feature film to conclude the story of Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and the rest of the Cousins Beach gang hours after the show’s series finale debuted on Wednesday. Han shared new details about the planned film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly released Thursday.

The upcoming film will detail the only “big milestone” left in Belly’s journey now that she has chosen to be with Conrad, Han says. 

“As I was thinking about [the] third season, I really felt that the journey was so much about Belly’s coming of age and in order to fully tell that story, we need to get to her reunion with Conrad,” Han said. “It would’ve been like a quick tacked-on beat at the end to get to any of the stuff in the epilogue in the book. And I just really wanted to give its due. And we had also been through a whole season of Belly and Jeremiah’s (Gavin Casalegno) wedding and I wanted to have space for whatever the next step is.”

As for what to expect, Han teases “it’s sort of what happens next. It’s like, ‘What happens when you are dating your ex’s brother? And you have to see them and you have to be in their life still. What does that look like?'”

If fans are wondering when they can expect the film, Han says she and co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka have written something for the movie, but they’re still in the early stages.

“We really wanted to give that surprise to the fans and not leave them in suspense, but it’s still early on,” Han said. “I know that some of them were hoping that it’s already even filmed and that it would come out right away, but I honestly like having a little more time because I think there’s something very special in the way that we’ve seen these characters grow up on screen.”

Terence Stamp, General Zod in Superman movies, dies at age 87
Terence Stamp attends Song for Marion Premiere, in Paris. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

British actor Terence Stamp, best known for playing General Zod in 1978’s Superman and its sequel, 1980’s Superman II, has died at the age of 87.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved uncle and brother, Terence Stamp,” read a statement provided to ABC News from the actor’s family. “He died peacefully this morning, 17th August 2025.”

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the statement added. “As his family we ask for privacy at this sad time.”

In addition to playing the villain opposite Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel, Stamp is also known for starring in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, where he played transgender woman Bernadette, opposite actors Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving.

“Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels,” Pearce wrote in a tribute on X. “We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA.”

Stamp made his film debut in 1962’s Billy Budd, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Grace Van Patten stars in ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ trailer
Hulu

The official trailer for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming limited series on Wednesday.

The show is inspired by the story of Amanda Knox‘s wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, “and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free,” according to its official synopsis.

Knox, an American college student, was wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks after arriving in Italy for her study abroad program. “The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment,” the show’s description reads.

Grace Van Patten stars as Knox in the show. The cast also includes Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

“Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it’s my turn to tell it,” Van Patten says as Knox in the trailer.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres its first two episodes on Aug. 20. New episodes stream on Wednesdays through the series finale on Oct. 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

