Bad Bunny snags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Recording artist and actor Bad Bunny has taken the Bullet Train to work with Adam Sandler

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star will join Sandler for the anticipated follow-up, but his role is still unknown. 

For that matter, nothing really is known about the project, save original stars Julie Bowen — now an alumna of Modern Family — and Christopher McDonald will both return from the 1996 original with Sandler.

Bowen played Virginia Venit, Happy’s love interest in the film, while the latter played Shooter McGavin, the pro golf player who was the hockey player-turned-golf pro’s nemesis in the original. 

Also, as reported, Sandler confirmed that Happy Gilmore superfan Travis Kelce will be in the movie, but again, it’s not known who he’ll be playing.

Bad Bunny last appeared in film opposite Brad Pitt in director David Leitch‘s 2022 action comedy Bullet Train

Earlier this year, he bowed out of a Sony Pictures plan to play the Marvel Comics luchador superhero El Muerto on the big screen.

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres in 2025 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Travis Kelce introduces the trailer to FX’s horror drama series ‘Grotesquerie’
FX

FX dropped the trailer to its forthcoming horror drama Grotesquerie on Wednesday, and shrewdly, considering the whole “Swelce” phenomenon, it’s introduced by one of its co-stars, NFL star and Taylor Swift‘s BF, Travis Kelce.

“You might see some familiar faces,” he smiles as the spooky snippet opens.

Grotesquerie has Niecy Nash Betts playing Lois Tryon, a troubled detective assigned to a series of particularly troubling murders. “You have to really hate people to do what was done here,” she says at one crime scene. “It’s inhuman. No, it’s unhuman, she says.

“It’s like God left the keys to the candy store for the devil,” she says in a confessional booth.

Tryon teams up with a Catholic nun and journalist (Micaela Diamond) who specializes in the occult to try to get to the bottom of the murders, which seem tied to the supernatural.

Add to this the killer — or killers — appear to be taunting the pair, leaving clues behind.

Travis is seen warning the investigators, “There’s no future after this.” His character wasn’t named by the producers, but he appears to be a member of a murderous cult.

The series from Ryan Murphy was co-produced by Betts and her co-star Courtney B. Vance, and also stars Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin.

Grotesquerie premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘M3GAN 2.0’ starts shooting; Jemaine Clement, Aristotle Athari and more added to cast
Universal Pictures

The sequel to Universal’s Blumhouse blockbuster M3GAN is now underway, Deadline is reporting, with some new faces added to the cast for the follow-up to the killer robot hit.

The 2023 film starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw was made for a reported $12 million and went on to score more than $180 million worldwide.

Deadline is reporting Six Feet Under vet Timm Sharp, former Saturday Night Live player Aristotle Athari and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Jemaine Clement are now co-starring in M3GAN 2.0, which as previously reported also added Star Wars: Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno to its cast.

M3GAN stars Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps are also rejoining Williams, McGraw and Jenna Davis for the sequel.

The original hit’s screenwriter, Akela Cooper, is returning for the 2025 follow-up, joined behind the keyboard by M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone, who is also helming the sequel.

M3GAN 2.0 is due in theaters June 27, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Daisy Ridley reveals Graves’ Disease diagnosis
Daisy Ridley reveals Graves’ Disease diagnosis
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Daisy Ridley has revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease back in September 2023.

Graves’ disease is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland, according to Mayo Clinic.

The Young Woman and the Sea actress tells Women’s Health in an interview published Tuesday that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease after her doctor suggested she see an endocrinologist following bouts of hot flashes and fatigue after filming the psychological thriller Magpie.

“I thought, Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,” she says.

When she described her symptoms, which included a racing heart rate, weight loss, fatigue and hand tremors, to the endocrinologist, he said they were consistent with Graves’, often referred to as “tired but wired.”

“It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out,” says Ridley.

While there is no cure for Graves’ disease, Ridley is managing her symptoms with “a routine pattern of daily medication and a more mindful diet,” according to Women’s Health, including going gluten-free.

“I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better,” says Ridley, who has also been vegan for year.

She’s working to pay attention to her body by slowing down and resting when necessary, as well as integrating things like infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massages and acupuncture into her routine.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.