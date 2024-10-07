Bad joke: ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ disappoints with $40 million box office debut

Warner Bros.

Joker: Folie à Deux fell short of expectations, delivering an estimated $40 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. By contrast, the first Joker movie opened with $96.2 million.

Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, fared better overseas, where it debuted with an estimated $81.1 million. Globally, the film has grossed $121 million.

The Wild Robot collected an estimated $18.7 million for a second place finish in its second week of release, bringing its North American tally to $63.9 million. Overseas, the animated adventure grabbed an estimated $36.4 million for a worldwide total of $111.3 million.

Third place went to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, earning an estimated $10.3 million, bringing its North American box office tally to $265.5 million after five weeks. Worldwide, the sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice has collected $402.6 million.

Coming in fourth was the animated feature Transformers One, earning an estimated $5.4 million and bringing its three-week domestic haul to $47.2 million. the film added an estimated $7.9 million overseas for a global total of $97 million.

Rounding out the top five was the James McAvoy-led thriller Speak No Evil, collecting an estimated $2.8 million, bringing its domestic gross to $32.5 million after three weeks. The film added an estimated $3 million internationally, for a $67.4 million global haul.



‘Agatha All Along’ creator Jac Schaeffer still can’t believe she conjured up Patti LuPone
Marvel Television

The fourth episode of Marvel Television’s WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along drops Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

The show’s creator, W/V alumna Jac Schaeffer, tells ABC Audio she’s still pinching herself over the cast, which includes Kathryn Hahn reprising in the title role of Agatha Harkness, but also her fellow women of the witchy persuasion Sasheer Zamata, formerly of Saturday Night Live; Parks and Rec favorite Aubrey Plaza; and Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

The latter “get,” Schaeffer tells ABC Audio, seemed impossible.

“With Patti, it was suggested and I was like, ‘She’s not gonna to do it,’ And then … you know, we heard through agents and stuff that she was open to it. And I was like, ‘That’s not happening.'”

Schaeffer continues, “And then they told me I had a Zoom with her, and I was like, again, ‘This is not a thing that happens in the world.'”

Her doubting aside, Schaeffer said LuPone immediately sparked to her eventual role, 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia Calderu. “I got on with her and I said, ‘You know, you’ll be playing a witch.’ And she said, ‘Well, I am a witch.'”

Laughing, Schaeffer said, “And, like, you believe that when Patti LuPone says that to your face!” 

Marvel Television is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 



New Funko Pop! offerings for that ‘Home Alone’ fan on your Christmas list
Funko

The collectible company Funko is adding more toys to its Home Alone collection. 

The new toys are now available for preorder.

Of course, there are brand-new toy versions of lovable scamp Kevin McCallister, who was played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 movie. 

There are also alternate plastic likenesses of his enemies, the two bumbling burglars Harry and Marv, played respectively by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the family comedy.

Kevin gets two versions: One comes with a miniature of his famously booby-trapped home and another one shows him taking a knee, mimicking Culkin’s “Yes!” fist pump.

For their part, Marv has one version posed with his crowbar and Kevin’s iron “brand” on his forehead, and another depicts him bound by holiday ribbon. Harry is depicted captured and tied up by Christmas lights. 

Funko is also selling one of its diorama “scenes,” reenacting Kevin’s braining the bad guys with swinging paint cans as they ascend a staircase.



Latest trailer for Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ leans into his negative reviews
Lionsgate

The saying “any press is good press” usually doesn’t extend to bad movie reviews, but in Francis Ford Coppola‘s case for his epic Megalopolis, that seems to be the strategy.

The latest trailer for the star-packed, mostly self-funded pet project from the Oscar winner begins with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne: “True genius is often misunderstood.”

It then leans into the bad reviews Coppola has gotten in the past for movies that became classics, like Apocalypse Now and even its predecessor, the Academy Award-winning epic The Godfather.

In 1972, the latter film was called “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie,” according to a review in The Village Voice.

“One filmmaker has always been ahead of its time,” Fishburne continues, presenting scenes from Megalopolis, for which Coppola assembled an impressive cast, including Oscar winners like Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight to Oscar nominees Fishburne and Adam Driver, and Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito.

Not coincidentally, the movie, which had its premiere in May at the Cannes International Film Festival, has already had its share of lukewarm reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%, but it remains to be seen if time — and The Motion Picture Academy, for that matter — will be kinder to it than some of those critics have been.

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

 

