‘Bad Moms’ duo reportedly book ‘Spa Weekend’ for Leslie Mann, Anna Faris and more
Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the writers behind the blockbuster The Hangover and the writer-directors of the hit Bad Moms, have booked a Spa Weekend with some very funny women.
Deadline reports Mom‘s Anna Faris, Knocked Up‘s Leslie Mann, Always Be My Maybe scene stealer Michelle Buteau and Wedding Crashers‘ Isla Fisher will appear in a girl’s trip comedy called Spa Weekend.
The trade reports the film centers on three friends who take the titular trip — but when Jane, Coco and Sophie’s “trainwreck friend” Mel crashes the party, “the relaxation quickly descends into chaos with hilarious consequences.”
Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, is opening up about what it was like growing up with a famous rock star father.
In a new interview with Esquire, Zoë discusses the differences of living with her dad versus her mom, Lisa Bonet,when she was young, noting that Bonet was a much stricter parent.
“It was this whirlwind of a completely different universe,” she says of visiting her dad after her parents broke up, which was during the height of his fame. “And then I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life [with Bonet].”
By 11, Zoë had opted out of Bonet’s stricter household and moved in with her dad in Miami, which gave her lots of freedom — but that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.
“It wasn’t that my dad didn’t care, he just cared about different things,” she said. “Just like it happens in the movies, it’s like, ‘Oh, you think this is perfect? You think this is great? Guess what comes with this.’”
Zoë also says that when she was young she would often see her dad being taken advantage of by people around him, noting he had a hard time saying no.
“I can smell it out pretty quickly,” she says of her suspicions that people may take advantage of her dad. “I had to when I was a kid, because he didn’t. He’s really trusting, and it’s sweet, but I can tell exactly what someone wants.”
War for the Planet of the Apes star Steve Zahn has been added to the cast of Apple TV +’s sci-fi series Silo, the streaming service has announced. Silo, per the streamer, follows “the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.” Rebecca Ferguson executive produces and stars in the series, along with Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins. The 10-episode season launches November 15 on Apple TV+ …
“The world ain’t set up for the honest man to succeed,” Colin Farrell‘s Oswald “Ozzy” Cobb, aka Penguin, says in the official trailer to the HBO series The Penguin. “America is a hustle.” The DC Studios series “continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman,” per HBO. The series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. The eight-episode limited series debuts weekly beginning September 19 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max …
Twisters star Glen Powell will guest star in the Family Guy Halloween episode making its way to Hulu October 14, according to Variety. He’ll play “Patrick McCloskey,” the reigning champion in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest. The episode follows Peter and his friends, attempt to unseat the McClosky “by any means necessary” …
Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes has been tapped for a starring role in a live-action take on Masters of the Universe from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mendes will play Teela, captain of the royal guard and the adopted daughter of Man-at-Arms, the royal family’s inventor of weapons, opposite Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man. Travis Knight, who helmed 2018’s Bumblebee, has signed on to direct. Plot details are being kept under wraps …
Disney Jr. has greenlit Sofia the First: Royal Magic, a sequel series to the Emmy-winning Sofia the First, which ran from 2012 to 2018. Aimed at preschoolers and their families, Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows the titular princess — voiced once again by Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter — as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, “where princes and princesses from across the EverRealm will continue their royal studies and also learn all types of magic,” per Disney Jr. Each episode will consist of two 11-minute stories, each with a new original song. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …
Sony Pictures has announced May 9, 2025, as the release date for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Margot Robbie‘s next big project, according to Deadline. The movie — starring Colin Farrell, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hamish Linklater — is billed as “an original tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them,” per the outlet …
Veep alum Timothy Simons has landed a recurring guest role in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, according to Variety. He’ll play Tantalus, “sardonic, manipulative, openly hostile, and rarely in a good mood … seeing as he is cursed with eternal hunger and thirst, but can never eat or drink.” He joins previously announced season 2 additions Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho and Daniel Diemer. Walker Scobell will be back as Percy, along with Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover …