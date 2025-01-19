Bannon says tech billionaires have ‘surrendered’ to Trump

Bannon says tech billionaires have ‘surrendered’ to Trump
ABC News

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in an exclusive interview on ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday that tech billionaires’ planned attendance at Monday’s inauguration is a sign of their “official surrender” to President-elect Donald Trump.

“As soon as [Mark] Zuckerberg said, ‘I’ve been invited. I’m going,’ the floodgates opened up and they were all there knocking, trying to be supplicants. So I look at this and I think most people in our movement look at this as President Trump broke the oligarchs, he broke them and they surrendered,” Bannon told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Meta’s Zuckerberg and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos are among the tech executives set to appear at the inauguration, alongside close Trump ally Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. Meta and Amazon are just two of the tech giants who have given money to President-Elect Trump’s inaugural fund.

In the wake of Trump’s victory in November a handful of tech’s most powerful executives have made trips to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida for meetings with the president-elect. But despite the show of support, Bannon remains skeptical of their allegiance to Trump and the MAGA movement, specifically citing Zuckerberg’s recent alignment with the right.

“Zuckerberg’s, you know, road to Damascus came a little late. It was after the Fifth of November,” Bannon told Karl. “It’s very, you know, now wants to be a bro. He Kung Fu fights. He’s going to UFC. He’s got his hair done differently. He’s, he’s cut. That doesn’t hack it with me. That guy will flip on President Trump and he’ll flip on us in the second. When it’s convenient for him. He will flip.”

Meta declined to comment on Bannon’s remarks.

Bannon, a stalwart of the MAGA movement and major influence in Trump’s sphere during the early days of his first administration, has been one of the strongest supporters of the 45th president throughout his political career.

He frequently echoed Trump’s false claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and served four months in prison after defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

During his interview with Karl, Bannon insisted that Trump’s message during Monday’s inaugural address will be less dark than the first time around.

“I think he’s going to try to unify the country around a course of action that we have to take, I think he’ll lay out the challenges, and he’ll lay out the beginning in some sort of 65-, 60,000-foot level — what his policies and proposals are. But I think it’ll all be about unifying the country and going forward together.”

Bannon cited the broad coalition that led to Trump’s return to the White House as a reason for the shift in tone.

“It’s a whole ecosystem … You have working-class African Americans. You have South Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, people are now prepared not just to stop voting for Democrats, but to vote for him.”

Bannon, told Karl that Trump has the ability to hold that wide-ranging coalition together like few other figures in American history.

“If you had to have somebody to do it, he’s the guy to do it,” Bannon said. “That’s why he is at the level of Washington and Lincoln.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Biden awards Medal of Freedom to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards
Biden/X/President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Freedom to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, pictured here with Kirk Adams and First Lady Jill Biden, in a photo posted to his X account, Nov. 20, 2024.

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards at a private ceremony, the White House said.

Richards, the daughter of the late Texas Gov. Ann Richards, left the reproductive health care organization in 2018 after leading it for 12 years. Earlier this year, Richards revealed she was battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer – the same that killed Biden’s son Beau.

Biden posted on X that it was his “honor” to award Cecile Richards the Medal of Freedom, and shared a photo of him, first lady Jill Biden, Richards and Richards’s husband, Kirk Adams.

The following commendation praising Richards’s work was delivered at the ceremony, the White House said.

“Carrying her parents’ torch for justice, she’s led some of our Nation’s most important civil rights causes – to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote,” the commendation stated. “A leader of utmost character, she has carved an inspiring legacy that endures in her incredible family, the countless lives she has made better, and a Nation seeking the light of equality, justice, and freedom.”

The Presidential Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest civilian honor. At a White House ceremony in the spring, Biden awarded the honor to 19 Americans, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Al Gore, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff in new administration
Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff in new administration
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce that Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner and one of his senior advisers, will become his deputy chief of staff for policy, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

It’s not clear when Trump plans to formally announce the job, the sources said.

Miller worked in the first Trump administration and played a key role in crafting immigration policies — including separating thousands of families at the border.

ABC News reported earlier this week that Miller is expected to drive immigration policy and has already been laying the groundwork on this for months.

Vice President-elect JD Vance posted on X saying “this is another fantastic pick by the president.”

News of Miller’s selection comes as Trump’s new administration begins to take shape. Last week, he announced his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, would be his White House chief of staff; on Sunday evening, Trump shared that former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan is going to be the “border czar” in his administration.

Trump also selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, sources told ABC News.

The position is not a Cabinet position, so it does not need Senate confirmation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Ridiculous and false’: Cheney, Schiff push back after Trump says Jan. 6 committee members should be jailed
‘Ridiculous and false’: Cheney, Schiff push back after Trump says Jan. 6 committee members should be jailed
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump, in his first broadcast news interview since the election, said members of the House committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should be jailed.

“For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press.”

Trump specifically singled out Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat who chaired the committee, as well as former Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair who was ostracized from her party over breaking with Trump and ousted by a Trump-backed GOP challenger. Among other things, he’s accused them of deleting evidence, which the committee has vigorously denied.

Cheney hit back in a statement on Sunday: “Here is the truth: Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and seize power.”

“This was the worst breach of our Constitution by any president in our nation’s history,” Cheney said. “Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic.”

The Jan. 6 committee, after an 18-month investigation including more than 1,000 witnesses and several public hearings, identified Trump as the “central cause” of the Capitol attack by the pro-Trump mob. The panel, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, voted unanimously to recommend charges to the Justice Department.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing in connection with Jan. 6 and tried to recast the violent events as a “day of love” during his campaign. In his interview with NBC, Trump again promised, in the first day of his new administration, to look at pardons for those who’ve been prosecuted for their role on Jan. 6.

While Trump said he believed the Jan. 6 committee members should go to jail, he said he would not direct his top officials to prosecute them. He’s tapped Kash Patel to be his FBI director and Pam Bondi to be attorney general, pending Senate approval, two allies who’ve made comments about going after Trump’s political opponents.

“I think that they’ll have to look at that. But I’m not going to. I’m going to focus on ‘Drill, baby, drill,'” Trump said.

The president-elect also claimed in the interview that the House Jan.6 committee “deleted and destroyed all the evidence” related to its probe.

Cheney, in her statement, said Trump “knows his claims about the select committee are ridiculous and false, as has been detailed extensively, including by Chairman Thompson in this July 2023 letter.”

Thompson defended the archival process in the letter, noting the records such as interview transcripts and video exhibits have been preserved online and can be easily accessed by the public. Thompson also noted that they were consulting with the White House and Department of Homeland Security on some information that could be sensitive to national security or to witness safety.

“There is no conceivably appropriate factual or constitutional basis for what Donald Trump is suggesting — a Justice Department investigation of the work of a congressional committee — and any lawyer who attempts to pursue that course would quickly find themselves engaged in sanctionable conduct,” Cheney added.

Democrat Adam Schiff, who on Monday will be sworn in as a senator, responded to Trump’s comments on social media.

“When Trump violated his oath, I stood up to him,” Schiff wrote on X. “When he tried to overturn the 2020 election, the January 6th Committee stood in defense of our democracy. Threats to jail us will not deter us. Nothing will stop me from doing my duty to the American people.”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the second Republican on the committee, also pushed back on Trump.

“Let me be clear: we did nothing wrong. The January 6 Committee’s work was driven by facts, the Constitution, and the pursuit of accountability — principles that seem foreign to Trump,” Kinzinger wrote in a blog post shared on Substack.

“If Donald wants to pursue this vindictive fantasy, I say bring it on. I’m not intimidated by a man whose actions on January 6th showed a cowardly disregard for democracy and the rule of law,” Kinzinger said.

President Joe Biden is said to be considering preemptive pardons for figures who may be targeted in the Trump administration, a source previously told ABC News. On the list of possible names, the source said, were Cheney and Schiff.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.