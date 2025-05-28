Barbara Walters shares flirtatious moment with Clint Eastwood in ‘Tell Me Everything’ trailer

ABC/Hulu

Viewers will get to see a candid look at the legendary broadcast career of Barbara Walters in an upcoming docuseries.

Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything will begin streaming June 23 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The trailer for the docuseries debuted Wednesday on Good Morning America. It takes viewers back to some of the longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent’s biggest interviews, from now-President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the Kardashian sisters, Taylor Swift and the Menendez brothers.

“She asked the question that nobody else had asked. And asked it in a way that always hit a nerve,” Oprah Winfrey says of Walters in the trailer.

One resurfaced clip making headlines is Walters’ interview with actor and director Clint Eastwood.

In the interview clip shown in the trailer, Eastwood and Walters share a flirtatious moment that causes Walters to jokingly call for a break in the interview.

After Eastwood tells Walters he is not one to share emotions easily, Walters responded to the Hollywood superstar by saying, “You would drive me nuts and I would drive you crazy because I would be saying, ‘But, you know.'”

Eastwood, sitting close to Walters at a picnic table in a field of wild flowers, then tells her, “Well we could try it and see if it worked out.”

After a quick laugh and a second of silence, Walters looks off-camera and says, “I think we’ll stop and reload.”

Discussing the interview clip on GMA Wednesday, co-anchor George Stephanopoulos noted, “That’s the only time I’ve ever seen Barbara Walters blush.”

Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of 20/20, and in 1997, she launched The View.

She died in 2022 at the age of 93.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Related Posts

Milly Alcock says someone ‘high up’ on ‘House of the Dragon’ told her she needed an acting coach
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

Milly Alcock is opening up about the rough start to her time working on House of the Dragon.

While guesting on The Tonight Show, Alcock, who played young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series, said a person higher up on the show told her she would have to see an acting coach.

“On my second day on House of the Dragon, one of the, I’m not gonna say who, but someone very high up, pulled me aside and was like, ‘Um, we’re gonna get you an acting coach,’” Alcock said.

The actress said this encounter fueled her anxiety as she took on her first major acting role in such a popular franchise.

“It just confirmed everything that I’ve kind of known to be true, [which] is that I’m not very good at my job,” Alcock said. “You know what I mean! I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.’”

Emma D’Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra after there was a significant time jump during the second part of season 1. Alcock made a brief appearance in the role during season 2.

House of the Dragon is currently in production on season 3. The show is set 200 years before the events of the original series and is based on George R. R. Martin‘s novel Fire & Blood.

Pedro Pascal stars in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ official trailer
Marvel Studios

We have our first look at the Silver Surfer in the official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The trailer, which was released Thursday, shows off new details about the superhero film set in the retro-futuristic 1960s. It comes to theaters on July 25.

“We all know the story. Four brave astronauts all head up into space and come back forever changed,” a TV host character named Ted Gilbert says in the trailer. “Our city, our planet owe a debt to these intrepid souls. And while we can never repay them, we can certainly celebrate them.”

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ben Grimm/the Thing, respectively.

The trailer reveals that Kirby’s Sue Storm is pregnant, meaning she and Pascal’s Reed Richards are expecting parents.

“We can do this. Nothing’s going to change,” Sue tells Reed in the trailer.

The film follows the Fantastic Four as they are “forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond,” according to its official synopsis. “They must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The trailer ends with Julia Garner‘s Silver Surfer gliding above the city on her floating surfboard.

“Your planet is now marked for death,” she tells the Fantastic Four, who renew their commitment to keep the planet safe.

“We will protect you,” Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic says in the trailer’s final seconds.

Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Niles and John Malkovich also star in the film.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

In brief: Steve Carell stars in ‘Mountainhead’ teaser trailer and more
In brief: Steve Carell stars in ‘Mountainhead’ teaser trailer and more

Max has released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming HBO original film Mountainhead. The movie, which stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef, is the follow-up project from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. Written and directed by Armstrong in his feature debut, the film arrives May 31 on Max …

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is arriving “Someday” soon. Disney has released the teaser trailer for the sequel film, which airs July 10 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+. This time around, stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly reprise their roles as the zombie and cheerleader couple Zed and Addison as they leave their hometown of Seabrook to be counselors at summer camp …

The 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on March 1, 2026, the guild has announced. The 32nd annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix that evening at 8 p.m. ET. Nominations for awards will be announced on Jan. 7, 2026 …

