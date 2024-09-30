Barbra Streisand pays tribute to her ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand pays tribute to her ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star Kris Kristofferson
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson, who passed away Sept. 28 at the age of 88.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special,” she wrote on Instagram. “Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.”

The pair starred in the 1976 version of the film, with Babs noting that in the movie he sang the film’s love theme “Evergreen,” which she co-wrote with Paul Williams. Streisand’s version of the song went to #1 and the song went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

“For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, ‘Lost Inside Of You,’” she continued. “He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

Finally she noted, “My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible.”

Kristofferson’s death was announced Sunday with a post on his official Facebook account. In addition to his acting work, Kristofferson was famous for his songwriting, including tunes like “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”

Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool’s joke about playing Wolverine until he’s 90
Marvel Studios

On his Instagram, 55-year-old Hugh Jackman had a little fun with a joke at his expense in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool tweaks his on-screen and real-life buddy that Disney is going to make him play Wolverine “’til you’re 90.”

Jackman posted a video of himself looking pretty banged up at the end of the film. The snippet, set to Madonna‘s “Like A Prayer,” features Deadpool’s whispered tease on a loop.

It freezes with a title card reading, “See you in 2058.”

The Oscar-nominated actor will in fact be a nonagenarian that year.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to break the billion-dollar mark in its third weekend in theaters.

Jerry Ferrara throws back to ‘Entourage’, talks new sports podcast ‘Throwbacks’
ABC Audio

“I got a wild career, man,” former Entourage star Jerry Ferrara tells ABC Audio. “I’m not even saying it’s like the best career ever, but I think it’s one of the more unique ones, that’s for sure.”

Indeed, the guy who got famous playing fast-talking dealmaker Turtle in Entourage has appeared opposite Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman in Last Vegas, was directed by Clint Eastwood in Sully and recently appeared on the smash series Power.

He now has a new project: Throwbacks, a sports, entertainment and lifestyle podcast he’s co-hosting with Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.

Ferrara was early to the podcasting game, having started one with his wife back in 2012, but he explains the new project combines some of his great loves. “My side hustles … have always been about, ‘Hey, how can I figure out how to semi earn a living talking and doing things that I like do for fun,’ which was always like video games, golf and talking sports, right?”

He and Leinart share interests in each other’s respective careers, and with kids the same age, they’re “becoming friends in real time.”

Entourage turned 20 years old in July, and Ferrara describes how fondly he looks back at it. “It’s a lot easier to appreciate it now because when it was going on, I remember just being … always worried it was going to get taken away because it was too good to be true, you know?”

He adds, “So now knowing that, hey, look, there’s nothing that could happen. No one can take it away. … It’s nice to look back on it. I have a 16-year-old nephew who’s watching it now … and it’s so funny to see a young person nowadays watching it.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Which 2 celebs went home in the double elimination?
Disney/Eric McCandless

Dancing with the Stars brought the glamour and magic of the movies to the ballroom Tuesday for an Oscars-themed night.

The stars of season 33 hit the dance floor and jived, quickstepped, foxtrotted and more in dances inspired by Academy Award-nominated films as they vied for perfect tens from the judges.

But only one couple was able to achieve the highest score of the night with their scene-stealing choreography, and two couples were sent home in a double elimination.

At the end of the night, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, as well as notorious scam artist Anna Delvey and her pro partner, Ezra Sosa, were sent home.

Spelling called her experience on DWTS an “unbelievable” one and told her five children, “I love you. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

For her part, when asked what she was going to take away from her time on DWTS, Delvey replied, “Nothing.”

Delvey later told Good Morning America her favorite part of her DWTS experience was “getting eliminated.”

The top score of the night went to actress Chandler Kinney and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong. The duo performed a moving rhumba to “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie film.

Combining the scores from the premiere episode and Tuesday’s episode, these are the scores for all remaining couples:

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – 47
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – 44
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – 43
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – 43
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – 41
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – 40
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten – 39
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – 38
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber – 38
Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater – 31
Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart – 30

Dancing with the Stars season 33 will return for a two-night event on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, with both episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streaming on Hulu the next day.

