Baristas, chocolatiers caught in trade war cross fire

Marcus Wells, a barista at Float Coffee in Hollywood, Calif., speaks, April 8, 2025, about the impact the global tariff war will have on his business. KABC

(NEW YORK) — Americans’ love affair with coffee and chocolate could soon get a lot more expensive.

Baristas and confectioners say the beans they need to make their products are mostly grown in countries targeted by the Trump administration’s tariffs.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the United States is the world’s second-largest importer of coffee. In a reflection of how much Americans love chocolate, U.S. businesses import about $5 billion worth of cocoa beans a year, according to the USDA.

Some owners of small businesses dealing in coffee and confections say they fear the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump will leave them with no choice but to pass the added costs on to their customers.

“So while the tariffs are being imposed to try to up the production of goods in the United States, that’s a good we just simply cannot make in the United States,” Marcus Wells, a barista at Float Coffee in Hollywood, California, told ABC Los Angeles Station KABC of the coffee beans he imports from Central and South American countries that are currently are under a 10% baseline tariff imposed by the Trump administration.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he was pausing reciprocal tariffs on most countries for 90 days, except China.

Wells said the baseline tariff of 10% will likely translate to a 10% increase in a cup of coffee at his shop.

“We’re always looking for ways to maintain customers and it’s hard to do that when you’re constantly having to raise prices in order to keep your business open,” Wells said.

Cason Crane, CEO of Explorer Cold Brew, a company that sells bottled and canned coffee at stores across the nation, told ABC News that he hopes the 90-day pause will allow enough time for countries to negotiate deals with the White House to stave off the higher reciprocal tariffs.

“Coffee has actually been exempt from tariffs in the United States since the 1800s. So, my hope is that, with this 90-day pause, while it’s not ideal to still have 10% tariffs, that the administration can negotiate some more targeted deals that recognize things like the United States cannot grow coffee outside of Hawaii or Puerto Rico, which account for half a percent of worldwide coffee production,” Crane said.

Before Trump put a pause on reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, Bill Ackman, the billionaire CEO of the hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management and a supporter of Trump, posted a lengthy message on social media, saying, “If the president doesn’t pause the effects of the tariffs soon, many small businesses will go bankrupt.”

In his post, Ackman shared an email he received from Crane, whose company he has invested in. In the email, Crane said the price of glass bottles he sources from China for his coffee will go up 50%, while chai sourced from India will increase by 26% and coffee imported from Ethiopia, Peru and Canada will climb by 10%.

“Will my clients tolerate a near doubling of their contract costs overnight, or will they expect me to absorb the increases my vendors are already threatening?” Crane wrote in the email. “If clients resist price hikes and my employees demand higher wages to offset their rising cost of living, we end up in a lose-lose scenario — no spending and no jobs.”

On Thursday, Crane told ABC News that he likely won’t be able to raise prices.

“Small businesses have way fewer options than big businesses. We don’t really have the capability to raise our prices,” Crane said. “Think about going to a farmers market; you’re already paying a little bit more. So, we’re already priced at the top range and we don’t really have the power to negotiate with our suppliers like the big businesses do. So the best I can do is keep holding on and hope for a better policy, and urge people to look out for those small businesses.”

New Hampshire chocolatier Richard Tango-Lowy, owner of Dancing Lion Chocolate in Manchester, said he imports some of his cocoa beans from Vietnam, which Trump says faces a 46% reciprocal tariff if it doesn’t bargain with the White House. Tango-Lowy said he also gets beans from Bolivia, which is subject to the baseline 10% tariff.

“We have about 600 kilos of beans on the way from Bolivia. We have no idea what they will cost right now,” Tango-Lowy told ABC affiliate station WMUR in Manchester.

Tango-Lowy said much of his packaging comes from Hong Kong, which is subject to China’s tariffs.

“We work domestically where we can, but a lot of what we do is not available domestically,” Tango-Lowy said. “It just doesn’t exist.”

Tango-Lowy is bracing to have to absorb the tariffs, saying, “We’re going to need the beans at some point.”

As food and beverage companies contemplate if they will or can’t cover the tariffs without raising prices on customers, Andrew Sinclair, owner of Mad Lab Coffee in Los Angeles, said his prices will stay the same.

“If you had to pay $9 for a cup of coffee I probably wouldn’t see you every day, and I like seeing people every day,” Sinclair told KABC. “So we’re going to keep our prices the same.”

Sinclair said he trusts his longstanding partnerships with growers in Colombia and Ethiopia will help him weather the economic turmoil.

“If you can afford a good cup of coffee, go to your local coffee shop and grab a good cup of coffee,” Sinclair said. “And if you can’t afford it, please don’t buy a cup of coffee and end up not being able to pay your rent. That’s just not responsible.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Markets jittery as Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs loom
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Foreign markets saw a wave of selloffs on Monday morning ahead of the expected introduction of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, measures the president said will impact “all countries.”

Japan’s Nikkei index fell more than 4% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 3% after opening on Monday. In Europe, the British FTSE 100 fell by 1.18%, the German DAX index fell by 1.82% and France’s CAC 40 dropped by 1.76%.

Gold — a traditional safe-haven asset — reached a new record high of $3,128 per ounce.

U.S. markets will open Monday morning after tumbling at the end of last week. The Dow Jones closed 1.7% down on Friday, the S&P 500 down 1.97% and the Nasdaq Composite down 2.7%.

Trump told reporters this weekend that his tariffs could affect “all the countries.”

“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America,” he said.

“Over the decades, they ripped us off like no country has never been ripped off in history and we’re going to be much nicer than they were to us, but it’s substantial money for the country,” Trump said.

Auto tariffs of 25% are among those expected to come into effect on April 3. The measures will apply to imported passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks, according to a White House statement released last week.

Analysts widely expect the tariffs to raise prices for foreign-made cars, since importers will likely pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers.

Cars produced in the U.S. are also expected to undergo significant price hikes since manufacturers will bear higher costs for imported parts and face an uptick in demand as buyers seek out domestic alternatives, experts have told ABC News.

Trump dismissed concerns about auto tariffs this weekend. “The automakers are going to make a lot of money,” he said. “American automakers or international automakers, if you’re talking about them, are going to build in the United States.”

“The people that are going to make money are people that manufacture cars in the United States,” he continued. “Outside of the United States, that’s going to be up to them. I don’t care too much about that. But you have a lot of companies coming into the country to manufacture cars.”

ABC News’ Max Zahn and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

US stock futures slump amid escalating tariff fallout
(lvcandy/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Stock markets continued their slide on Friday morning, as the shockwaves of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs continued to reverberate around the globe.

U.S. stock futures slipped further, with Dow Jones futures plummeting nearly 1,100 points — or 2.68% — on Friday morning. S&P 500 futures slid 137.5 points or 2.53% and NASDAQ futures were down 510.25 points or 2.73%.

Global markets gave early signals of the difficult to come on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei index lost 3.5% on Friday, while the broader Japanese Topix index fell 4.45%.

In South Korea, the KOSPI index was down 1.7%, with the country grappling with both Trump’s tariffs and the news that South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Indian investors joined the sell-off on Friday, with the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes both falling more than 1%. India’s stock markets had previously performed better than others thanks to lower tariffs than competitors like China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Australia’s S&P/ASX, meanwhile, continued its slide into Friday with another 2% drop taking the index to an 8-month low.

In Europe, too, stock markets fell upon opening. Britain’s FTSE 100 index dropped more than 1%, Germany’s DAX fell 0.75%, France’s CAC lost 0.9% and Spain’s IBEX slipped 1.4%.

Trump’s Wednesday announcement of tariffs on nearly all American trade partners sent U.S. and foreign markets alike into a tailspin.

All three major American stock markets closed down on Thursday, marking their worst day since June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NASDAQ fell 6%, the S&P 500 4.8% and the Dow Jones nearly 4%.

Major companies were among those struggling. Nike plummeted 14% while Apple fell 9%. E-commerce giant Amazon slid nearly 9%.

Shares fell for each of the other so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, dropped nearly 9%. Chipmaker Nvidia slid 7%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Trump-advisor Elon Musk, declined 5%.

Shares of U.S. retailers that depend largely on imported products also tumbled, with Dollar Tree down 13% and Five Below seeing 27% losses..

ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff, Max Zahn, Victor Ordoñez and Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

Trump’s tariffs still risk inflation and recession as China trade war looms, experts say
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s decision to pause so-called “reciprocal tariffs” for most countries triggered a historic stock market rally on Wednesday, but the levies that remain in place are still expected to hike prices and put the U.S. at risk of a recession, experts told ABC News.

Alongside the suspension of some tariffs, Trump increased duties on Chinese goods to a total of 145%, marking a significant escalation of a trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

Stock markets plunged on Thursday as investors digested Trump’s tariff announcement, slashing roughly half of the previous day’s rally.

The high tariffs on China, the third-largest U.S. trade partner, are expected to raise prices for an array of widely used products, including smartphones, shoes, clothes and video game systems, experts said.

Plus, experts added, the extra costs for U.S. shoppers and a general sense of policy uncertainty increases the likelihood of an economic downturn.

“China is not the only country we trade with but they are an important trading partner for a lot of goods,” Christopher Conlon, a professor of economics at New York University who studies trade, told ABC News.

Even after Trump paused some tariffs, U.S. consumers face an average effective tariff rate of 25.2%, the highest since 1909, the Yale Budget Lab found in report on Thursday. An effective tariff rate factors in the impact of tariffs on imports of finished goods as well as inputs used by domestic firms.

In addition to the tariffs on Chinese goods, the White House kept in place an across-the-board tariff of 10% on nearly all imports. The U.S. also continues to impose 25% levies on foreign autos, aluminum and steel.

Goods from Mexico and Canada face tariffs of 25%, though the measure excludes products covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Current tariffs are expected to hike prices by an additional 2.7% in 2025, costing consumers on average about $4,400 per household over that time, the Yale Budget Lab said.

“Higher tariffs will push prices up significantly over the next year or so,” Preston Caldwell, chief U.S. economist at Morningstar, told ABC News in a statement on Thursday.

On Thursday, the White House said U.S. tariffs on China stand at 145%, more than the 125% levy that had been widely reported a day earlier.

At the previous tariff level of 125% for Chinese goods, the cost of a nearly $60 car seat would’ve increased an average of $132.75 for a new price of about $192, according to the left-leaning Center for American Progress, or CAP. A Playstation 5 video game system, meanwhile, would’ve increased $623.75 for a new price of roughly $1,122, CAP found.

Under the current 145% tariffs, those price increases would rise further.

Smartphone prices are also expected to rise, experts said. China accounted for more than four of every five of smartphones imported into the U.S. last year, S&P Global said in a note to clients on Thursday.

Experts told ABC News they anticipate price hikes will coincide with an elevated risk of a recession.

They pointed to risks of a slowdown for businesses mired in higher tax costs, as well as a shopping slump as consumers curtail spending to pad their savings to help weather price increases and a possible economic downturn.

“It was encouraging to see the President reverse himself on the so-called “reciprocal” tariffs yesterday, but I wouldn’t take much solace in it as the global trade war continues to rage,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a post on X. “I still put the odds of a recession this year at 60%.”

The view echoed a note J.P.Morgan sent to clients hours after Trump’s tariff pause on Wednesday.

“The drag from trade policy is likely to be somewhat less than before, and thus the prospect of a recession is a closer call,” J.P.Morgan said. “However, we still think a contraction in real activity later this year is more likely than not.”

For now, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation cooled in March, putting price increases well below a peak attained in 2022, fresh data on Thursday showed.

Meanwhile, hiring surged in March, blowing past economists’ expectations and accelerating job growth from the previous month.

Conlon, of New York University, said the likelihood of a recession eased after Trump’s tariff pause but the risk of a downturn remains elevated.

“A lot of the permanent disruption and damage has been done, mostly because you’ll see consumers and companies react to this uncertainty by pulling back,” Conlon said. “People will be way less likely to go out and make big-ticket purchases because of recession fears and that can be self-perpetuating.”

