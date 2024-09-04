‘Barney’ is back: Max launching an all-new animated series starring the purple dinosaur

Max/Lyons Partnership LLP

If you needed some more pop culture nostalgia, what with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck breaking up again, Barney the purple dinosaur is back.

Cartoon Network has announced it is about to launch Barney’s World, an all-new animated series featuring the character who made his television debut in 1988 and was a ubiquitous presence in the ’90s.

The show premieres Oct. 14 on Max and Oct. 18 on the streamer’s corporate partner Cartoon Network.

“The new Barney’s World is set in a playground, where Barney is joined by dinos Billy and Baby Bop and their three kid best friends David, Mel, and Vivie,” the networks say.

“Through action-packed, music-filled adventures together, Barney helps the kids and audiences explore big preschool emotions, showing them how to love themselves, others, and their communities.”

The original live-action Barney and Friends — featuring a performer in the dino suit — ran for 14 seasons on PBS in the United States, with its final episode airing on Nov. 2, 2010.

Incidentally, the series was the show on which global superstar Selena Gomez cut her baby teeth. She starred as Gianna on the program from 2002 to 2004.

Meanwhile, as reported, Mattel Films is simultaneously looking to spin some Barbie magic from the purple property.

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is attached to a Barney project that will lean “into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” according to executive producer Kevin McKeon to the New Yorker last July.

He explains, “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Can you dig it? Lin-Manuel Miranda looking to NYC gang flick ‘The Warriors’ for next musical project
ABC

“Warriors! Come out and (press) playyy…” Hamilton creator and everything-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly looking to the 1979 cult classic The Warriors as inspiration for his latest musical project.

Bloomberg is reporting the EGOT-winner will be creating a musical concept album based on Walter Hill‘s film, which centered on various clashing themed street gangs in New York City, including the titular one, as well as others including The Gramercy Riffs, The Baseball Furies, and The Orphans.

Playwright Eisa Davis is co-writing the album with Miranda, according to the publication, possibly putting the project on the track of other concept albums-turned-stage musicals like Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Who‘s Tommy.

The popularity of The Warriors continues to this day, through merchandising and cosplay, and comic con autograph signings with the cast, which included Michael Beck, James Remar, and Deborah Van Valkenburgh.

In 2015, Rolling Stone gathered some of the onscreen gang members for a short film The Warriors: The Last Subway Ride Home.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell could team up for JJ Abrams, and more
Deadline reports Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and TwistersGlen Powell are finalizing deals to co-star in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled JJ Abrams movie. Details of the project are being kept under wraps. Twisters, currently in theaters, stars Powell opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones. Ortega will next be seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice, set to hit theaters Sept. 6 …

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson and her production company Fifth Chance production are teaming up with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s Point Grey for the upcoming comedy Par for the Course, according to Variety. Brunson co-wrote the film with Abbott Elementary writer Justin Tan and stars alongside Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Stephanie Hsu. Plot details have not been revealed …

Actor, comedian and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong has been tapped to star in an episode of Fox’s Accused for the show’s upcoming second season, according to Variety. Jeong will play a “kind-hearted jewelry store owner who confronts his wife’s secret past” in the episode titled “Eugene’s Story.” Other season 2 guest stars include Nick Cannon, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. Accused returns Oct. 1 …

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist and pop culture icon, dead at 96
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the pioneering sex therapist, author and talk show host, has died, her publicist announced. She was 96.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the passing of the iconic Dr. Ruth K Westheimer at the age of 96, whose ‘Minister of Communications’ I’ve been since 1981,” publicist Pierre Lehu said in a statement to WABC.

Her family added: “The children of Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer are sad to announce the passing of their mother, the internationally-celebrated sex therapist, author, talk show host, professor, and orphan of the Holocaust. She died peacefully at her home in New York City on July 12th surrounded by her loving family, just over a month after celebrating her 96th birthday.”

Known as “Dr. Ruth,” she first gained fame in 1980 when she hosted a New York City radio program called Sexually Speaking, which featured her answering listeners’ questions about sex and relationships.  The novelty of a tiny, grandmotherly woman with a heavy German accent speaking frankly about sex proved to be irresistible: The popularity of Sexually Speaking led to a media empire that included nationally syndicated radio and TV shows, books, computer games, speaking engagements and appearances in commercials.

Dr. Ruth was born Karola Ruth Siegel to an Orthodox Jewish family in 1928. An only child, her mother was able to have her sent to Switzerland after her father was taken by the Nazis; she never saw her family again. Following the war, she moved to what was then Palestine and fought in the war for Israeli independence.

She then moved to Paris, where she got a degree in psychology from the Sorbonne.  She relocated to New York City in the 1950s, and after two failed marriages, wed her third husband, Manfred Westheimer.

In New York, Westheimer received a master’s degree, and then a doctorate from Columbia.  She did postdoctoral work in sex therapy and then taught at several colleges.  After the community affairs manager at a local radio station heard one of her lectures on sexual literacy, she hired Dr. Ruth for Sexually Speaking.

In 2019, she was the subject of a documentary, Ask Dr. Ruth. In 2023, Westheimer was named New York State’s first honorary “ambassador to loneliness” by Gov. Kathy Hochul — a position Westheimer suggested — to “help New Yorkers … address the growing issue of social isolation.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.