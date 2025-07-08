Barricaded man arrested after 3-hour standoff

On July 7, 2025, at approximately 7:40 PM, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to 91 Camp Branch Road in an attempt to serve five outstanding warrants — two felony and three misdemeanors — on Darren Earl Bacon Jr., who was wanted out of the City of Martinsville.

Upon arrival, deputies could hear a television playing and detected movement inside the residence. After repeated attempts to make contact were unsuccessful, a search warrant was obtained. To ensure a peaceful resolution, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, including negotiators and the Drone Team, was deployed to the scene.

Following the breach of the front door, a drone was flown inside the residence and successfully identified Bacon’s location in a bedroom. Shortly thereafter, Bacon exited the residence and peacefully surrendered to law enforcement without incident. This barricaded standoff ended peacefully after nearly three hours of negotiations.

Darren Earl Bacon Jr. is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond on charges of entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, larceny of animals, intentionally damaging property, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

(Photo of Bacon: Courtesy of Henry County Sheriff’s Office).