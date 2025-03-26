Barry Jenkins will direct Zendaya in Ronnie Spector biopic

Barry Jenkins will direct Zendaya in Ronnie Spector biopic
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

We now know who will direct Zendaya in the Ronnie Spector biopic.

Barry Jenkins will helm the film about the lead singer of The Ronettes for A24, ABC Audio has confirmed.

David Kajganich will write the original screenplay. Rather than reading like a traditional biopic, the film’s story will reportedly center on the singer’s life with her first husband, the troubled producer Phil Spector.

Zendaya was first announced to be in talks to play the rocker in 2020. She was hand-selected by Ronnie Spector, who was an executive producer on the film before she died, to play her. Shortly after Ronnie Spector died in January 2022, Zendaya took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life,” Zendaya wrote. “There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.”

Zendaya also thanked Ronnie Spector for the time she spent helping to prepare her to take on the role.

“Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Zendaya wrote. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace.”

This marks the third collaboration between A24 and Jenkins after the Oscar-winning Moonlight and the upcoming film Sorry, Baby, for which he serves as a producer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Running Point’ gets swift season 2 renewal at Netflix
‘Running Point’ gets swift season 2 renewal at Netflix
Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix 2024

Running Point’s season 2 is a slam dunk.

Netflix has renewed the basketball comedy just a week after season 1 premiered. The show, starring Kate Hudson, had ranked third on the streaming service’s chart of top 10 English-language series.

“We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season two of Running Point to the fans of the show,” co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling said in a statement to Tudum.

She added, “We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point.”

Hudson stars as a woman appointed president of a pro basketball team after a scandal forces her brother to resign.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action remake gets trailer featuring unlikely friendship
‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action remake gets trailer featuring unlikely friendship
Universal Pictures

How To Train Your Dragon has a brand-new trailer showing the budding friendship between a Viking and dragon.

The new look at the live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie features Mason Thames as Hiccup, a young Viking, befriending Toothless, a dragon and enemy of the Viking group.

The trailer, released by Universal Pictures on Wednesday following a brief Super Bowl spot on Sunday, also features Gerard Butler reprising his voice role from 15 years ago as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father.

Fire-breathing dragons are seen in all their fury in the new trailer, before Thames’ Hiccup develops sympathy for Toothless, one of the beasts.

“Maybe they’re not as bad as we think they are,” Hiccup says in a voice-over.

Stoick pleads the Viking case to Hiccup, exclaiming, “They’ve killed hundreds of us,” to which Hiccup responds, “And we’ve killed thousands of them.”

Along with Butler and Thames, the film, which hits theaters June 13, stars Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Harry Trevaldwyn and more.

Dean DeBlois wrote, produced and directed the project.

How To Train Your Dragon, the original animated version, hit theaters in 2010, bringing in more than $495 million at the worldwide box office and inspiring two sequels.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cassian Andor fights for revolution in ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer
Cassian Andor fights for revolution in ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer
Des Willie

The revolution rages on in the new trailer for Andor season 2.

Disney+ released the first trailer and poster for the Star Wars prequel on Monday. The second and final season of the Emmy-nominated show premieres on April 22.

Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor, a rebel who first appeared in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This prequel series shows how he was radicalized into fighting for the Rebel Alliance and eventually stole the plans to the Death Star, which set the stage for the events of the original film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

“We’re in a war,” Cassian says at the beginning of the trailer. “You wanna fight, or you wanna win?”

According to a press release, season 2 will find the characters and their relationships “intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.”

Created and executive produced by Tony Gilroy, season 2 will consist of 12 episodes that will be broken up into four chapters consisting of three episodes each. Chapter 1 will debut on April 22, with new chapters releasing in the following weeks.

“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” Gilroy said. “They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in season 2.”

Along with Luna, season 2 stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.