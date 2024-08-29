Barry Keoghan joins the gang in ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan has joined the growing cast of Netflix’s forthcoming Peaky Blinders movie. 

The streaming service just confirmed that the Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star will appear alongside Cillian Murphy, who is reprising as his gangster Tommy Shelby.

As previously confirmed by ABC Audio, Dune franchise veteran Rebecca Ferguson will also appear in the movie, which gets underway later this year. 

Netflix teases the film will be the “epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga.” 

Show creator — and the movie’s writer — Steven Knight previously called it “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” adding, “No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

The series initially ran from 2013 to 2022 and was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934. It centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.

Series veteran director Tom Harper will be back behind the camera for the Murphy co-produced film.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Time Bandits: An 11-year-old history buff explores history’s greatest heists in the new series.

Netflix
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Did you miss the film in theaters earlier this year? The Paul Rudd-starring adventure movie is now available to watch on streaming.

The Decameron: The Black plague devastates Florence, Italy, in the new comedy series.

Élite: Say goodbye to the Spanish teen drama series as it finishes with its eighth and final season.

Max
Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose: Learn about the life and career of one of baseball’s most polarizing figures in the new docuseries.

Knox Goes Away: Michael Keaton directs and stars in the thriller about a hit man making amends before his dementia takes over.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ drops season 2 trailer
Paramount+/Brian Douglas

Paramount+ just dropped the official trailer to the second season of Sylvester Stallone‘s hit Tulsa King

The footage, set to season 2 cameo star Jelly Roll‘s unreleased song “Get By,” picks up where the first season left off: Stallone’s Dwight has apparently beaten a potentially long jail sentence and is back making money moves. 

“We’re building something that’s eventually gonna allow us to go legit,” he tells his crew. 

The streaming service teases, “but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim.”

The Kansas City mob comes calling, in the form of Bill Bevilaqua, played by Marvel movie tough guy Frank Grillo. “You’re an outsider. Tulsa is mine,” he warns. 

There’s also static from a powerful local businessman, Cal Thresher, played another veteran character actor — and Yellowstone heavy — Neal McDonough.

The producers tease, “Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”

The show also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The sophomore season kicks off Sept. 15.

‘Till death do they part: Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in teaser for Netflix series ‘The Perfect Couple’
Netflix/Seacia Pavao

Nicole Kidman is starring in a new crime drama, Netflix’s six-episode limited series, The Perfect Couple.

A teaser trailer for the star-studded show just dropped, opening with Oscar winner Kidman’s Greer Garrison Winbury, and Liev Schreiber‘s Tag Winbury, being interviewed by a reporter who asks them if “unconditional love” is what makes a 29-year marriage last.

Next, several clips set the scene that the wedding of one of Greer’s sons is about to happen at her beachfront Nantucket home.

But things take an eerie turn when a body turns up on the beach and Greer finds herself questioned by detectives.

More suspicious moments arise in the teaser when Eve Hewson‘s character, Amelia Sacks, asks Greer’s family during a dinner scene why they ask people to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“They’re rich,” says one character about the family in the teaser. “Kill-someone-and-get-away-with-it rich.”

According to a synopsis for the series, which is based on Bird Box author Elin Hilderbrand‘s bestselling novel of the same name, the show will follow Amelia, who is “about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket.”

“Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach,” the synopsis continues. “As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor also star in the show, which hits the streamer September 5.

