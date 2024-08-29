Barry Keoghan joins the gang in ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan has joined the growing cast of Netflix’s forthcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

The streaming service just confirmed that the Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star will appear alongside Cillian Murphy, who is reprising as his gangster Tommy Shelby.

As previously confirmed by ABC Audio, Dune franchise veteran Rebecca Ferguson will also appear in the movie, which gets underway later this year.

Netflix teases the film will be the “epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga.”

Show creator — and the movie’s writer — Steven Knight previously called it “an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” adding, “No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”

The series initially ran from 2013 to 2022 and was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934. It centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.

Series veteran director Tom Harper will be back behind the camera for the Murphy co-produced film.

