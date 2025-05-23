Barry Keoghan opens up about his struggle with drug addiction

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Barry Keoghan is speaking candidly about his struggle with drug addiction. 

The Saltburn star, 32, revealed in a recent interview with Hollywood Authentic he is aware of and accepting of his sobriety struggle.

“I’m not in denial anymore. I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict,” Keoghan told the outlet. “You know, when you accept that, you finally can move on, and learn to work with it.”

During the conversation, which also included details about his “tough” upbringing in Dublin, Keoghan admitted that although he lost both parents to drug addiction, it was hard for him to keep clean. 

“My father passed away as a result of [something] similar and I lost my mum to it. I’ve lost two uncles and a cousin to drugs. That should be enough to go, ‘OK, if I dabble here, I’m f*****,'” he said. “But your curiosity is a powerful thing. Sometimes it’s beneficial, and sometimes it’s detrimental. For me, it was detrimental.” 

Keoghan said “even my own son coming into this world” didn’t stop his curiosity and that being part of the Hollywood lifestyle provided “an enormous amount of pressure.”

During the interview, Keoghan pulled up his sleeves to reveal marks on his arms from drug-induced injuries.

“I’ve got scars here to literally prove it,” he said. “They’re a result of using.”

Keoghan noted, “I’m at peace now, and responsible for everything that I do. I’m accepting. I’m present. I’m content. I’m a father.”

“I feel like I’ve arrived,” he added. “I [apologize], too, mainly to myself more than anything else for all the pain I’ve put people and myself through.”

‘The Breakfast Club’ stars reunite in full for 1st time 40 years after film’s release
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

The teens of The Breakfast Club are back together, this time all grown up.

Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estèvez and Anthony Michael Hall all reconvened on Saturday in Chicago to discuss their hit film and celebrate the John Hughes project’s 40th anniversary.

The meeting, which took place on a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, marked the first time the five main cast members had reunited in the 40 years since the film’s release.

The group started by acknowledging the four-decade gap since all five had been back together.

“I feel really very emotional and moved to have us all together,” said Ringwald, who played Claire Standish in the coming-of-age film. Ringwald noted it was also the first time Estèvez, who played Andrew Clark in the film, had joined a group reunion.

Estèvez explained, “This just was something that, finally, I felt I needed to do, just for myself.”

“It’s here in Chicago where we made the film, obviously the 40th anniversary,” he continued. “It just felt like it was time.”

The group reminisced about memories from the film’s set, discussed the film’s legacy and recalled what it was like working with Hughes, the legendary director who died in 2009.

The Breakfast Club premiered Feb. 15, 1985, and told the story of five teenagers serving detention at their Chicago high school. Each of the young teenagers brings a different perspective to the group, offering a captivating clash of personalities onscreen.

Sheedy played Allison Reynolds, Nelson played John Bender and Hall played Brian Johnson in the film.

In brief: ‘The Simpsons’ gets a new voice actor, ‘Fortnite’ uses AI for James Earl Jones voice and more

The Simpsons is getting a bit of refresh with the addition of a new actor. Entertainment Weekly reports singer Kelly Macleod will now voice Milhouse Van Houten, the blue-haired best friend of Bart Simpson. The update comes after Pamela Hayden, who voiced Milhouse for 35 years, announced her retirement from the show in November. Macleod will make her debut on Sunday’s season finale …

Warner Bros.’ Mickey 17 has found a streaming home at HBO Max. The sci-fi comedy film makes its debut on May 23, with a follow-up release the next day on HBO’s traditional channels. Mickey 17 is the brain child of Academy Award-winning writer/director Bong Joon Ho, widely known for the hit film Parasite. It stars Robert Pattinson as an “unlikely hero who has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job … to die, for a living.” Mickey 17 opened in theaters in March …   

Fortnite fans now have the opportunity to speak and interact with Stars Wars‘ Darth Vader when playing the popular video game. Epic Games announced Friday that the new feature not only summons Darth Vader, but also includes the character’s iconic voice — that of James Earl Jones. “We’re honored to feature the voice of the late Mr. Jones and we thank his estate for the opportunity to make this happen for players,” Epic said in a statement.

Bruce Willis’ wife, daughters celebrate him on his 70th birthday
Kris Connor/FilmMagic

Bruce Willis‘ family members are his biggest supporters.

The actor turned 70 on Wednesday, and to celebrate the milestone, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and three of his daughters — Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis — shared celebratory messages for him.

In her post, Heming Willis shared a photo of her husband on a four-wheeler and wrote, “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan.”

She added, “So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.”

Willis’ daughter Tallulah shared two separate posts about him. In the first, she shared a black-and-white photo of him from a film set and called him her “favorite friend.”

In her second post about him, which had a photo of the both of them, Tallulah reflected on what it’s been like to be the actor’s daughter over the years.

Rumer shared a video of her dad and her mom, Demi Moore, dancing. “To the King…I love you Daddio,” Rumer Willis captioned the post. “Happy 70th Birthday papa”

Scout also took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images of her dad.

“Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time,” she captioned the post. “Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.”

Bruce shares the three daughters with ex-wife Moore. He is also the father to daughters Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis, whom he shares with Heming Willis.

The actor’s family revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition where the brain’s ability to understand or express language is impaired, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The following year, they announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a type of dementia that impacts one’s personality and may cause behavioral changes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since then, his family has supported him and shared updates about the actor’s diagnosis on social media.

