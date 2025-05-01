Baseball fan in critical condition after fall from bleachers at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park

Rick Stewart/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — A baseball fan is in critical condition after falling from the bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, officials said.

The man, who fell approximately 20 feet, was treated immediately by emergency medical technicians, as well as athletic trainers from both teams and PNC Park personnel, according to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The fall briefly halted the game as emergency crews responded.

“This incident is being treated as accidental in nature,” the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said on Thursday.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he saw the incident as it happened.

“The fact of how it went down. And then laying motionless, while a play is going on … it’s extremely unfortunate. I mean, that’s an understatement,” he told reporters after the game.

Shelton said he wanted to ask “everybody to keep him in their prayers.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the Pirates said in a statement.

