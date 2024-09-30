Bath & Body Works collabs with ‘Emily In Paris’ for a themed collection

Bath & Body Works collabs with ‘Emily In Paris’ for a themed collection
Viewers of Netflix’s Emily In Paris will have a new way to celebrate their fandom: a new collaboration with Bath & Body Works. 

The limited-edition Bath & Body Works x Emily In Paris collection kicks off in November, with “50 très chic products designed to captivate fans’ senses and transport them directly into the vibrant and stylish world of Emily Cooper,” according to the ad copy. 

The collection, which includes everything from lipstick to body spray to candles to hand sanitizer, “embodies Parisian charm, and marries fragrance with fashion.” 

Four scents drive home the collab: Champagne in Paris, “featuring notes of champagne spritz, elderberry fizz and lily of the valley”; Lavender Luxe, “inspired by the iconic lavender fields from season three … with notes of Lavande de Provence, flirtatious jasmine and vanilla crush”; Macaron Cloud, which “features notes of macaron delight, Parisian spun sugar and pink berries and brings to life the essence of a French patisserie”; and Paris Amour, a 2011 favorite, which is being brought back and rebranded to tie into the series. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reality Roundup: Devin Strader tries to tell his side, Julie Chen Moonves has COVID and more
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)
In a since-deleted video, Devin Strader sought to defend himself after it was revealed he abruptly called off his engagement to Jenn Tran once the cameras stopped rolling. He refuted claims that he broke up with Jenn over a “two-minute phone call” and that he refused to see a counselor, showing screenshots of private text messages and call logs from that time. On an episode of The Viall Files Thursday, Jenn said she felt “betrayed” and “disrespected” that Devin released the texts.

Big Brother (CBS)
Host Julie Chen Moonves was absent from the show’s live eviction episode Thursday night after she tested positive for COVID. The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell stepped in for her. Chen Moonves, who used to co-host The Talk, called into to the show Thursday and gave O’Connell some tips. “When you go into my dressing room, go into the bathroom, on the second drawer to the left, there is a corset. I’m telling you Jerry, there is no way you’re going to fit into my dress tonight,” she joked. It’s the first time she hasn’t hosted since the show started in 2000.

Selling Sunset (Netflix)
The sun has set on a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion. Variety reports there will not be a reunion episode this season amid cast drama. There are numerous feuds between cast members — including one involving Chrishell Stause hitting back at castmate Nicole Young for spreading cheating rumors about Stause’s close friend Emma Hernan. Stause even criticized the show’s producers for airing the rumors without giving Hernan a chance to defend herself.

 

Elle MacPherson goes public with “holistic” strategy for secret cancer battle
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Supermodel Elle MacPherson has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago and underwent nontraditional treatment on her journey to remission.

Australia’s Women’s Weekly magazine excerpted the 60-year-old’s new memoir, Elle, in which she explained she underwent a lumpectomy, calling it a “shock” when she found out the growth doctors removed was cancerous.

However, while she was advised to have a mastectomy and chemotherapy, she instead took “an intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach” to her health. 

“I realised I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it,” MacPherson writes. “And that’s what I did. So, it was a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen.”

Incidentally, the model, entrepreneur and self-described accidental actress said she reached out to fellow Australian entertainer Olivia Newton-John, who died of cancer in 2022 after decades battling the disease. “[We] spoke a few times when I was diagnosed and also through both of our healing journeys. We did things differently, but we did share experiences with each other and how we feel and how we approach things.”

Seven years after she was diagnosed, Elle tells the magazine, “In traditional terms, they’d say I’m in clinical remission, but I would say I’m in utter wellness. And I am!”

More specifically, MacPherson says, “Truly, from every perspective, every blood test, every scan, every imaging test … but also emotionally, spiritually and mentally – not only physically. It’s not only what your blood tests say, it’s how and why you are living your life on all levels.”

Chris Hemsworth plays drums at Ed Sheeran’s Bucharest concert
Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ed Sheeran surprised the crowd at his show in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday with a very special guest on drums – Chris Hemsworth.

The Thor star was behind the drum kit for a performance of Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” with Ed later explaining why he was there in a post on Instagram.

“Basically what’s happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he’s doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument,” Ed shared, “And he came to visit me, and he has learned drums and he’s coming on stage in front of 70,000 [people].”

Hemsworth then chimed in, noting, “I’ve been thinking about it a lot. It’ll be nice to put this to bed.”

After the performance, Ed gave the Marvel movie star a cheeky trophy: A “participation award … for drumming excellence,” which was in the shape of a metal hand clutching drumsticks while throwing up the “devil horns” gesture.  

Sheeran captioned his post, “Got @chrishemsworth to learn drums for my stadium show,” and based on the hashtags added, it seems learning the drums and Hemsworth’s performance will be part of season two of the actor’s Disney+ series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

