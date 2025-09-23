‘Baywatch’ reboot coming to Fox during 2026-27 season

A photo of David Hasselhoff in ‘Baywatch’ from 1997. (All American TV, Inc./Handout via Getty Images)

Baywatch is back.

Fox has given a straight-to-series order for a reboot of the popular lifeguard live-action series Baywatch. The revival will splash onto airwaves during the 2026-27 season with 12 brand-new episodes.

An all-new cast of Baywatch lifeguards will wear the signature red swimsuits for this revival series. The new show will celebrate the original’s legacy while reenergizing it for the modern day. According to a press release, fans can expect “adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline.”

Matt Nix will serve as the reboot’s showrunner, while the original show’s creators, Michael BerkGreg Bonann and Doug Schwartz, will executive produce along with Dante Di Loreto.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” Michael Thorn, the president of FOX Television Network, said in a press release. “Together, FOX and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.”

Christian Vesper, the CEO of global drama at Fremantle, said Baywatch “remains one of the most iconic series in television globally.”

“Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards,” Vesper said.

The original Baywatch concluded its 11 season run 25 years ago. 

Molly Gordon says her new film ‘Oh, Hi’ came from ‘a profound heartbreak’
Sony Pictures Classics

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman embark on a romantic getaway that goes wrong in the dark comedy Oh, Hi!

The new film, which releases in theaters on Friday, was written and directed by Sophie Brooks. Gordon helped develop the film’s story with Brooks, and she told ABC Audio all about where the idea came from.

“Sophie had gone through a profound heartbreak, and then a couple years later, I went through a profound heartbreak, and she was my guru in how to get through it and keep the hope,” Gordon said. “I think this movie is Sophie giving a handout to all the women and men and everyone in the world to go keep the hope because you should never beg anyone to be with you.”

Gordon said she related to the desperation of her character, Iris, and how human her desire for love from Lerman’s character, Isaac, is. Brooks said she purposefully played with this idea in the film.

“I think that we have a culture where a man looking for love is viewed as romantic and a woman looking for love is viewed as desperate,” Brooks said. “That’s really unfair because I think all people want love and connection, romantic or otherwise. And there’s nothing desperate about wanting that. It’s quite beautiful and brave.”

Lerman said that while he portrays Isaac in the film, he relates way more to Iris.

“I definitely relate to Iris’ character much more than I do Isaac, and this was a fairly cathartic experience for me to explore why Isaac is the way that he is in this relationship,” Lerman said. “I’ve dated some Isaacs. And I’ve been an Iris! I’ve been that person who desperately wants to make a good thing work.”

Owen Teague, Everett Blunck on their comedy film ‘Griffin in Summer’
Everett Blunck and Owen Teague in ‘Griffin in Summer.’ (Vertical)

A 14-year-old boy is the most ambitious playwright of his generation in Griffin in Summer.

The film stars Everett Blunck in his feature film debut as Griffin Nafly, whose suburban summer takes a turn when his mom hires the handsome, 25-year-old Brad Rizzo (Owen Teague) to be a handyman.

Blunck told ABC Audio playing Griffin for his first-ever leading role was “really fun.”

“I think it was a very good first leading role to have. It was challenging, but in a really good way,” Blunck said.

Teague, known for his leading role in 2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, said “it was astonishing to watch” how Blunck carried this film with ease.

“When I was doing Apes, one of our producers one day said to me, ‘#1 sets the tone,’ which means #1 on the call sheet — the lead of the film — if they’re cool, if they are doing their job and [are] a nice person, everybody else is gonna be good, too. The set’s gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a nice place to work,” Teague said. “We had a great set. And that’s because Everett was, A, so good, but also just such a genuinely fun person to be around.”

The film, which premiered at Tribeca Festival in 2024, touches on a lot of topics. Teague hopes it resonates with those who see themselves in Griffin.

People who were also “14 years old, in love with somebody much older, and maybe [someone] who’s a little bit different from the rest of their friends,” Teague said. “I feel like it’s going to help a lot of people feel recognized and feel seen and validated and not alone.” 

Griffin in Summer arrives in select theaters on Friday.

Paul Mescal on meeting Paul McCartney: ‘He’s an extraordinary man’
Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films, and he revealed in a new interview with IndieWire that he has had a chance to meet the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“He’s an extraordinary man,” Mescal shares, “like to spend any time — it’s a crazy sentence to say that I’ve spent time with that man, let alone play him.”

Mescal also confirmed that we will be hearing his voice in the films. Asked whether he plans to do his own singing, he replied, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely, yeah.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view.

In addition to Mescal, the movies will star Harris Dickinson as John LennonBarry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

