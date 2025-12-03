BBC picks up series about The Beatles’ Hamburg days

BBC picks up series about The Beatles’ Hamburg days

English rock band The Beatles at the BBC television studios in London before leaving for a concert tour of Germany, and afterwards Japan, 16th June 1966. From left to right, they are Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison. (Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

As if four upcoming Beatles biopics aren’t enough, the BBC is ready to give fans more.

The network has picked up a new drama series, Hamburg Days, which will focus on The Beatles’ early days as a band. The six-part series, based on the autobiography by German artist and musician Klaus Voormann, is set in the ’60s when Voormann and photographer Astrid Kirchherr meet a young Liverpool rock band, who are playing in the clubs of Hamburg’s St. Pauli’s red-light district.

“Together, they help spark a transformation that turns a scrappy group of teenagers into the greatest music phenomenon the world has ever known: The Beatles,” reads the series description.

Hamburg Days is the fascinating story of how, in the space of two short years, a raw young band from Liverpool honed their music skills in Hamburg, before returning home to become an overnight worldwide success,” says Sue Deeks, head of scripted pre-buy acquisitions at the BBC. “It is an incredible story, accompanied (of course) by an amazing soundtrack!”

Voormann will serve as a consultant on the series. Casting on the project has not yet been announced.

‘Spaceballs 2’ officially in production as Rick Moranis returns to acting
The table read for ‘Spaceballs 2.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Rick Moranis has officially returned to acting as production has started on Spaceballs 2.

The actor has ended his live-action acting hiatus to be part of the cast of the upcoming sci-fi parody comedy film. Amazon MGM Studios made the full casting announcement for the sequel movie on Thursday.

Joining Moranis in the film’s cast are Josh GadKeke PalmerLewis PullmanAnthony CarriganGeorge WynerDaphne Zuniga and Bill Pullman. They will all act alongside the film’s previously announced star, Mel Brooks.

While Moranis, Zuniga, Bill Pullman, Brooks and Wyner will reprise the roles they originated in the 1987 cult-classic film, Gad, Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Carrigan join the project as brand-new characters whose identities are being kept under wraps.

Amazon MGM Studios also shared a photo of the Spaceballs 2 cast and crew at a table read. “Spaceballs The Table Read,” the company captioned the post.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum is helming the film from a script Gad co-wrote with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Details of its plot “are being kept under lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield,” according to a press release.

While Moranis has voiced a few animated characters over the past couple decades, Spaceballs 2 marks his first live-action film role since 1997.

Brooks first announced the film was happening in a video message shared in June.

“After 40 years we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But, instead, we’re making this movie,” Brooks said in the announcement video. He signed off by saying, “May the Schwartz be with you!”

Spaceballs 2 is expected to arrive in theaters in 2027.

Alec Baldwin crashes car into a tree in East Hampton: Authorities
Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin crashed his car into a tree while driving in East Hampton on Monday, according to authorities.

The front of his SUV is dented but Baldwin is okay, authorities added.

Baldwin took to Instagram after the accident and briefly addressed what happened.

“I just want to post a quick message,” he began. “I got all these inquiries about my car thing this morning — I was in a car accident this morning. I’m fine.”

“My brother, Stephen, was out visiting me,” he added, saying that they spent the weekend at the Buffalo Film Festival.

He went on and said that a “garbage truck the size of a whale” cut him off on the road.

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree,” he said. “I hit a big, fat tree. And crushed my car — my wife’s car. I crashed my wife’s car. I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine, and I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”

He ended his message by thanking the East Hampton Police Department and Officer Gerken for “coming to my aid.” Baldwin said that he also filed a report with them.

“My wife’s car is pretty smashed up,” he said. “Pretty big tree, big fat tree.”

He added that he’s going to LA to see his family and “can’t wait.” He also mentioned how he’s “still so proud” of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. She was recently voted off of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

“Hilaria, I love you more than anything,” he said. “I’m very proud of you.”

Zac Efron makes surprise ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance to support brother Dylan Efron
Julianne Hough poses with Zac Efron and his younger sister, Olivia Efron, during the semi-finals of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Nov. 18, 2025. (Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Zac Efron made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars to support his younger brother Dylan Efron on Tuesday night.

The High School Musical star was in the audience alongside his family to cheer on his 33-year-old brother, who is competing on the show with pro partner Daniella Karagach.

Dylan and Daniella performed a tango to Prince & The Revolution‘s “I Would Die 4 U” and a cha-cha to “Kiss,” also by Prince & The Revolution. They earned scores of 27 and 28, respectively, securing a spot in the finale.

In a post on his Instagram Story ahead of their performances, Zac encouraged fans and followers to vote for Dylan.

The season finale of DWTS, where the dancing couples will face off for a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, airs Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. It will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

