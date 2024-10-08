Beer can artwork accidentally trashed by museum worker

LAM Museum

(LONDON) — A museum in the Netherlands has recovered an artwork that resembles two empty beer cans from the trash after an elevator technician accidentally disposed of them during his shift, officials said.

The artwork, “All The Good Times We Spent Together” by Alexandre Lavet, was made in 1988 and initially appears to be nothing more than two empty beer cans. It was being exhibited in the LAM Museum in Lisse, Netherlands, approximately 25 miles southwest of Amsterdam, according to a statement from the LAM Museum.

However, a closer look reveals that these dented that were being exhibited were actually “meticulously hand-painted with acrylics, with each detail painstakingly replicated. Unlike ready-made found objects, such as the famous urinal by Elsa von Freytag-Loringhoven and Marcel Duchamp, Lavet’s piece required a lot of time and effort to create.”

“For the artist, the cans symbolise cherished memories shared with dear friends. While evenings spent enjoying drinks may seem trivial in the grand scheme of things, they ultimately embody precious moments of connection,” the museum continued.

The LAM Museum, which is known for showcasing its international art collection not only on walls and exhibition plinths but also in unconventional locations, had been exhibiting Lavet’s beer cans piece inside the museum’s glass elevator shaft “as if left behind by construction workers,” the museum said.

“The theme of our collection is food and consumption,” Sietske van Zanten, the museum’s director, said. “Our art encourages visitors to see everyday objects in a new light. By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify this experience and keep visitors on their toes.”

But when an elevator technician who was covering for the museum’s regular technician came to work, he ended up mistaking the work of art for just some everyday trash that somebody had left behind in the museum and ended up disposing of the 36-year-old piece.

“He was just doing his job in good faith,” says Sietske van Zanten. “In a way, it’s a testament to the effectiveness of Alexandre Lavet’s art.”

When museum officials realized that the piece had vanished, they immediately launched a search. It was museum curator Elisah van den Bergh who eventually discovered the artwork in a trash bag in the museum, ready for disposal.

“Miraculously, both cans were found intact,” the LAM Museum said. “They have been cleaned and temporarily put in a place of honour at the museum entrance, now displayed on a traditional plinth.”

“We wanted to give them their moment in the spotlight,” Elisah van den Bergh said. “As for where the artwork will be displayed next, that’s yet to be revealed. We enjoy surprising our visitors, so no space is off-limits.”

Said the LAM Museum in a statement following the accidental trashing: “The museum bears no ill will towards the lift technician who made the mistake.”

Ukrainian troops have captured 28 settlements amid Kursk incursion, Russia says
fhm/Getty Images

(KURSK, Ukraine) — Ukrainian troops have captured more than two dozen settlements in Russia’s western Kursk region since launching its incursion nearly a week ago, as thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate, Russian officials said.

Alexey Smirnov, the acting governor of Kursk, said Monday the situation in the region remains “difficult.”

“As of today, the enemy controls 28 settlements, the penetration depth into Kursk Oblast is 12 kilometers, the width is 40 kilometers,” Smirnov said during an operational meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Monday that Ukraine controls about 386 square miles of Russian territory as it continues its offensive operation in the Kursk Oblast.

Some 180,000 residents of Kursk have been ordered to evacuate and about 121,000 of them have left their homes in the areas near the border with Ukraine, Smirnov said.

At least 12 people have been killed and 121 others have been wounded in the Kursk region since the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched the cross-border offensive on Aug. 6, according to Smirnov.

Putin said Russia will give “an appropriate response” to Ukraine and that “all the goals facing us will be achieved, undoubtedly.”

“[It] looks like the enemy seeks to improve its negotiating positions in the future,” Putin said during the operational meeting. “But what kind of negotiations can we talk about with people who indiscriminately target civilians, civilian infrastructure, and try to create a threat to nuclear power facilities? What can we even talk about with them?”

The Russian Nuclear Agency Rosatom claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine on Sunday, hitting its cooling systems in drone strikes and causing a fire.

Ukraine, however, is claiming that Russia started the fire at the power plant. A Ukrainian intelligence source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told ABC News the Russians set fire to a large pile of tires to create the fire. The source interpreted it as an attempt to frame Ukraine and to send a warning amid its ongoing incursion into Russia.

Amid the incursion, small Ukrainian units have been spotted in villages northeast toward the Kursk nuclear power station, which is located roughly 80 miles from the border, according to accounts from Russian military bloggers. Russia has beefed up security at the plant, though most analysts believe it is still too far for Ukrainian troops to reach.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that additional forces and systems are being delivered to build up a Russian group of forces and form reserves in the Kursk region.

“The military communications service has organized the delivery of additional forces and systems to reinforce a group of forces and form reserves. Soldiers, military hardware, ammunition and other supplies required for combat operations and comprehensively supporting troops are being transported,” it said.

Specialists of the logistics units of the northern group of forces are working to “repel the attempted Ukrainian military incursion into the territory of the Russian Federation,” it said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Kursk offensive on Monday.

“We are grateful to all soldiers and commanders for their resilience and decisive actions,” he said in a statement on social media. “Among other things, we have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs, other Government officials, and the Security Service of Ukraine to prepare a humanitarian plan for the area of operation.”

North Korea to partially reopen doors to tourism for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic
omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(LONDON) — North Korea is set to partially reopen its doors to tourism later this year after being closed off since January 2020 at the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Chinese-based tourism operator.

Koryo Tours, based in Beijing, announced on Wednesday that tours to North Korea “will officially resume in December 2024,” according to a statement from the company. “Having waited for over 4 years to make this announcement, Koryo Tours is very excited for the opening of North Korean tourism once again.”

The borders of the country have been closed for almost half a decade and were shut down in January 2020 when it became the first country to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Koryo.

However, the tourism company says that there have been signs that the country has slowly pivoting to open back up again since mid-2023 but, even though North Korea might be opening back up, it isn’t opening up fully and there is a major caveat for those who want to visit the country.

“The opening will start in Samjiyon City,” Koryo Tours said, meaning that access to Pyongyang or any other parts of the country will be restricted — though the reopening of other locations may be extended down the line. “Whilst this may seem unusual, it is the main area for tourism in North Korea during the winter time. For those hoping to visit on one of the sooner tours, we would like to [emphasize] that things may be a little more chaotic than usual.”

“Samjiyon is the most famous region in North Korea in the winter for tourism and is the home to the country’s famous volcanic mountain Mt. Paektu,” Koryo Tours continued. “In North Korea, it is seen as the birthplace of the revolution and the reputed birthplace of Kim Jong Il. For the South, it is the birthplace of the Korean people. For the whole Korean Peninsula, it is the most significant and sacred place.”

Previously difficult to access with few tourist facilities, North Korea has been working for years on the development of Samjiyon, according to Koryo Tours.

“Whilst we have been operating in the country for over 30 years, we have never before come across such a long closure of the borders,” the tourism company said. “Samjiyon was announced as it has recently been redeveloped as a tourist destination, we visited in 2018 when filming ‘Michael Palin in North Korea’ and it was already under construction at that time.”

Official itinerary dates will be announced in the coming weeks and once the company will make them available on their website once they have finalized the itineraries.

“Unfortunately, what this means for broader tourism – we do not yet know,” said Koryo Tours. “But of course, you will be in the safe hands of the North Korea tour experts here at Koryo Tours. Your safety is our priority.”

US seizes Venezuelan President Maduro’s plane, DOJ says
Alfredo Lasry R/Getty Images

(MIAMI) — The U.S. has seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s plane, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led investigation discovered the plane in the Dominican Republic, a source said.

After the U.S. government seized the plane, it was flown to Florida on Monday, according to the source. Maduro was no on board, the source said.

The plane is the Venezuelan equivalent to Air Force One, and flight records show it is a Dassault 900.

“This morning, the Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “The Department will continue to pursue those who violate our sanctions and export controls to prevent them from using American resources to undermine the national security of the United States.”

The head HSI agent in Miami also lauded the seizure.

“The seizure of this aircraft is another significant action by Homeland Security Investigations working with our domestic and international partners against the illegal activities of the Maduro regime,” said Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami.

Earlier, a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson confirmed the seizure of “an aircraft used by Maduro and his representatives.”

“Over the past month, as demonstrated by a wide variety of independent sources, Maduro and his representatives’ have tampered with the results of the July 28 presidential election, falsely claimed victory, and carried out wide-spread repression to maintain power by force,” the spokesperson said.

“Last week, one of Venezuela’s own National Electoral Council rectors further validated that Maduro has provided no evidence that he won this election. The United States, in coordination with our partners, is working to ensure that the will of the Venezuelan people, as expressed through the July 28 election, is respected,” the spokesperson said.

“Today, the U.S. Department of Justice took action to enforce U.S. sanctions — seizing an aircraft used by Maduro and his representatives. This is an important step to ensure that Maduro continues to feel the consequences from his misgovernance of Venezuela,” the spokesperson said.

CNN was first to report the plane’s seizure.

