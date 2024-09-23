‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ holds off ‘Transformers One,’ tops box office again with $26 million weekend

Parisa Taghizadeh

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice topped the domestic box office for the third straight week, earning an estimated $26 million and bringing its total up to $226 million. The sequel added an estimated $17.2 million overseas for a global tally of $300 million.

Right behind Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was Transformers One, opening in second place with an estimated $25 million — below its targeted $30-$40 million. Internationally, the animated film, with a voice cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm and Keegan-Michael Key, collected an estimated $14 million, for a $39 million global haul.

Speak No Evil took third place with an estimated $5.9 million second week haul, bringing its North American total to $21.4 million. The black comedy grabbed an estimated $7.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $42 million.

The Halle Berry-led horror film Never Let Go debuted with an estimated $4.5 million at the domestic box office for a fourth place finish.

Deadpool & Wolverine rounded out the top five, adding an estimated $3.9 million to bring its domestic haul to $627 million. Globally, the film has collected $1.3 billion.

Elsewhere, The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, opened just outside the top five with an estimated $3.1 million.

Brooke Shields’ famous Calvins, Marlon Brando’s ‘Godfather’ tux and more hitting the auction block
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Brooke Shields famously once said, “Nothing comes between me and my Calvins,” but at least $50,000 could come between you and her jeans from that controversial 1980 ad.

That’s the estimated opening bid for the treasured trousers, part of Studio Auctions‘ upcoming event From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can’t Refuse.

Shields, obviously in the “Bombshell” category, was 15 when she wore the jeans in the classic commercial. She tells People, “Can you imagine my waist was ever that small? It’s terrifying!”

The 59-year-old adds, “I hope that somebody enjoys these just as much as I have and finds them as meaningful as I do. I can’t wait for someone to show these off!”

As the title of the auction event suggests, there’s also a trove of Godfather-related memorabilia, including Marlon Brando‘s tuxedo as Don Vito Corleone in 1972’s The Godfather and a stunt knife used to stab Luca Brazi in the hand before he “slept with the fishes.” Brando’s Jor-El costume from 1978’s Superman is also up for grabs.

The “Blasters” component includes a screen-used pulse rifle from 1986’s Aliens, with other props from that franchise, as well as Star Wars weapons.

There’s also a trove of Marvel-related goodies up for grabs, including Robert Downey Jr.‘s screen-used Iron Man armor — well, from helmet to waist — from 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, as well as Chris Evans‘ Cap shield from that film. Thor’s Stormbreaker axe once wielded by Chris Hemsworth is hitting the block, too, as is a Black Panther helmet worn by the late Chadwick Boseman, along with many more Marvel items.

The event runs from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 and Oct. 25 to Oct. 27.

Hugh Jackman has fun with Deadpool’s joke about playing Wolverine until he’s 90
Marvel Studios

On his Instagram, 55-year-old Hugh Jackman had a little fun with a joke at his expense in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool tweaks his on-screen and real-life buddy that Disney is going to make him play Wolverine “’til you’re 90.”

Jackman posted a video of himself looking pretty banged up at the end of the film. The snippet, set to Madonna‘s “Like A Prayer,” features Deadpool’s whispered tease on a loop.

It freezes with a title card reading, “See you in 2058.”

The Oscar-nominated actor will in fact be a nonagenarian that year.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to break the billion-dollar mark in its third weekend in theaters.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey and more: Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33
Disney/Andrew Eccles

The celebrity cast competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars season 33 has been revealed.

Good Morning America exclusively announced the full list of celebrities hitting the ballroom this season and their pro partners Wednesday.

The celebrities busting a move this season include Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and notorious scam artist Anna Delvey.

Also in the cast are former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran; actors Eric Roberts, Reginald VelJohnson and Chandler Kinney; athletes Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard; Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik; and model Brooks Nader.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough when the new season premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.

