‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares up $13 million in Thursday night sneaks

Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice officially opens Friday, Sept. 6, but it’s already drawing crowds.

According to Deadline, the movie starring Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Winona Ryder scared up $13 million in sneak previews on Thursday.

That’s impressive by itself, but especially because Keaton’s “Ghost with the most” hasn’t haunted theaters since the 1988 original. 

While Warner Bros. is predicting the movie will do $90 million over the weekend, the trade suspects the studio is being conservative — some experts speculate the film could pull in as much as $110 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest September openings of all time. 

For the record, 2017’s Stephen King adaptation It holds the September crown: It opened to $123 million.

That said, Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice sequel’s Thursday night sneaks were only half a million behind It‘s sneaks.

In Brief: Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut gets Toronto Film Fest slot, and more
The world premieres of Ben Stiller‘s Nutcrackers and Rebel Wilson‘s The Deb will bookend the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 5 and Sept. 15, respectively, festival organizers have revealed. Nutcrackers “follows strait-laced and work-obsessed Mike — played by Stiller — as he is suddenly thrust into being a caregiver for his rambunctious, orphaned nephews,” according to TIFF. The Deb, Wilson’s directorial debut, is “an original musical comedy about two teenage cousins who dig deep to find self-acceptance and a date to the Debutante Ball in a small country town in Australia.”

Apple TV+ is handing out some more Loot. The streaming service announced it has renewed the comedy series starring Maya Rudolph for a third season. Loot centers on Rudolph’s billionaire Molly Novack after her husband of 20 years betrays her. With the help of her devoted assistant Nicholas, played by Joel Kim Booster, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez‘s Sofia, who runs Novack’s charity foundation, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles also star …

Variety reports Colin Firth has joined the cast of Young Sherlock, the upcoming Prime Video series. Young Sherlock, per the streaming service, follows 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes — played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin — who is “disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.” Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Zine Tseng also star …

January Jones, Kyle MacLachlan and more bow at A24 horror pic ‘Altar’
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Prime Video

Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere production company A24 announced that Mad Men alumna January Jones will be joining Fallout‘s Kyle MacLachlan and Oppenheimer‘s David Krumholtz in Altar, a new horror film.

The project hails from Westworld veteran writer Will Soodik and Egor Abramenko, the acclaimed Russian director behind the thriller Sputnik.

Plot details are under wraps, but the film, based on a short story by Philip Fracassi, “follows the summer of a young boy, forced to grow up faster than he ever imagined.” 

Newcomer Hudson Behling plays the youngster in the Chernin Entertainment co-production that also stars Lily Collias.

Millie Bobby Brown adapting her novel ‘Nineteen Steps’ for Netflix
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown is reportedly developing a feature adaptation of her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, for Netflix, sources tell Deadline.

Brown will reportedly produce and star in the feature, which The Theory of Everything‘s Anthony McCarten will direct.

The New York Times bestseller, co-written by Brown and Kathleen McGurl, is set in WW2 era London and based on the experiences of Brown’s grandmother.

Over the course of the book, Nellie Morris navigates life during wartime, while embracing a romance with an American airman named Ray. Despite living through the Bethnal Green Tube disaster — one of the worst civilian disasters in the U.K. during the war, killing 173 people as they sought shelter during an air raid — Nellie finds love and happiness against all odds.

Brown gained acclaim for her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, which returns for its fifth and final season in 2025. She recently starred in the fantasy feature Damsel, which also aired on the streaming service.

