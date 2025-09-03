‘Bel-Air’ to return to Peacock for final season in November
The fourth and final season of Bel-Air is on the horizon. Peacock announced the show will be making its return to the streaming platform in the fall.
The season will find Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) leaning on each other as Will goes through his senior year of high school and Carlton “deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future,” according to a press release.
Geoffrey’s (Jimmy Akingbola) loyalty to the Banks family will be tested, as will his brotherhood with Phil (Adrian Holmes). Viv (Cassandra Freeman) will attempt to rebrand, while Hilary (Coco Jones) will learn more about herself. Finally, Ashley will kick off her time in high school.
The actor and comedian is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, ABC Audio has confirmed.
Hewitt confirmed the pregnancy news in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.
The carousel features several photos of the couple embracing, a video of the pair at one of Hewitt’s ultrasound appointments, a photo of the ultrasound itself and a selfie of the couple wearing face masks.
“welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt captioned the post.
Hewitt also included a screen grab of the viral moment from Love Island USA season 7 when Huda Mustafa told fellow Islander Nicolas Vansteenberghe she was a mother.
“Mamacita,” Vansteenberghe says in the screenshot.
Davidson had previously spoken about his dream to start a family while guesting on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.
“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said. “I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”
Tracee Ellis Ross will continue to bring fans along her solo travels. Her Roku Originals series, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, has been greenlit for a second season, which promises “even more meaningful moments and scenic escapes as Ross sets off to new destinations,” according to a press release.
The news arrives after a successful first season that made history as the most-watched unscripted Roku Originals series within its first two weeks in terms of unique viewers.
“Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is the #1 unscripted show in Roku history, and now we get to do it all again with a Season 2!” Tracee said in a statement. “Thank you to Roku for your incredible partnership and care with my show, and to the amazing team that made it all possible. But the biggest thank you goes to everyone who has watched, embraced, and shared my journeys.”
“The way the show is resonating feels truly special—all of the comments, the conversations, the connection… my cup runneth over,” she continued. “So here’s to all the solo travelers out there, the aspiring solo travelers, those who share in the joy of solo travel by watching me do it and, of course, to my fellow over-packers! There’s so much more to see and do—the world is our oyster! I can’t wait to see where I’ll be going next and to bring all of you along.”
Season 1 of Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is now streaming on The Roku Channel.
A new Spaceballs film is coming, with Mel Brooks slated to return in his iconic role as Yogurt, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.
While details about the film’s plot and cast are being kept under wraps, it is being described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”
Josh Greenbaum, known for directing Will & Harper, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and more, is slated to direct.
A video shared by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday also teased the news with an appearance by Brooks.
It opens with onscreen text in the iconic Star Wars-style crawl, which reads, “Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy. But since then, there have been … a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff, which is both a prequel and a sequel.”
The crawl continues, noting the release of two Dune films, seven Jurassic Park films, multiple past and upcoming Avatar films and more, adding, “But in thirty-eight years, there has only ever been one … SPACEBALLS. Until now.”
Brooks, also the director of the original 1987 Spaceballs film, then appears onscreen, saying, “After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But instead, we’re making this movie.”
The video cuts to an image of Lord Dark Helmet with text that reads, “The Schwartz Awakens in 2027.”
“May the Schwartz be with you,” Brooks adds.
The legendary filmmaker also took to social platform X to share the announcement in a post, writing, “I told you we’d be back.”