Believe: Co-creator Bill Lawrence says ‘Ted Lasso’ could return — under one condition

Apple TV+

When it comes to the future of the Emmy magnet Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, the coach has the ball. 

That’s the word from the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence, who tells Collider that a fourth season of the beloved show is a possibility — but only if its titular manager Jason Sudeikis puts the whistle back on. 

“Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it,” Lawrence tells the website.

He adds, “Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It’s a big deal.”

For the record, Lawrence wants to see a season 4, too. “So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

So, for now, Lasso fans, do like the sign in AFC Richmond’s locker room says: “Believe.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says ‘The Fantastic Four’ is a period piece, shares filming start date
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has shared new details about the upcoming film The Fantastic Four.

While appearing on The Official Marvel Podcast, Feige confirmed the highly anticipated film will be set in the 1960s.

“It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image,” Feige said. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”

The film, which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the titular crew, will begin filming on July 29, the Monday after San Diego Comic-Con, Feige revealed.

“Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four.”

Feige also expressed his excitement in finally getting to tell the stories of these popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we’ve never gotten to play with or explore in any significant way apart from [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way we’re doing that film. So, I’m extremely excited,” Feige said.

The Fantastic Four is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Studios.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Despicable Me 4’ helps give AMC theaters their biggest weekend of the year so far
Universal

For America’s largest theater chain, all the fireworks this weekend over July 4 weren’t just in the sky.

AMC, which owns more than 11,000 movie screens in this country, has announced that this past weekend was its biggest of 2024 so far, with more than four million people taking in a flick.

Attendance was buoyed by both the holiday weekend’s first and second place box office finishers. Despicable Me 4 earned a whopping $122.9 million over the extended five-day weekend while Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 earned $30 million over the traditional three-day weekend time frame. After four weeks in theaters, the latter film has earned more than $1.21 billion worldwide.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “Needless to say, we are quite pleased to see the strong showing from our U.S. moviegoers during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The performance of Despicable Me 4 reinforces that this is a successful and beloved franchise, and we send our congratulations and gratitude to our partners at Universal and Illumination.”

He added, “It’s also important to note that AMC’s weekend was driven by the wide-ranging appeal of several movies that offer distinct and diverse options.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“With the greatest reluctance,” Ian McKellen backs out of ‘Player Kings’ national tour following stage fall
Dave Benett/Getty Images

ABC Audio has confirmed that legendary stage and screen actor Ian McKellen will not be able to take part in the national tour of the production Player Kings as previously thought, following a fall from the stage during a West End run of the play in June.

“Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day,” McKellen said in a statement. “It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.”

A rep for the production confirmed McKellen will not return to play Sir John Falstaff in the tour, which runs from July 3 to July 27 in the U.K. “Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery. We continue to send him our best wishes,” the statement reads.

“As it was for the final West End performances, the role of Falstaff will now be performed by David Semark, Ian’s brilliant understudy, for all tour dates of Player Kings,” the statement concluded.

McKellen added, “I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle. But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke‘s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!”

The 85-year-old revealed he spent three nights in the hospital following the mishap at London’s Noël Coward Theatre. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.