Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 official trailer
Erika Doss/Prime

Belly is looking toward the future in The Summer I Turned Pretty official season 3 trailer.

In the new trailer, Belly (Lola Tung) and her boyfriend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), announce their plans to get married.

“First loves are important. But they’re not as important as lasts,” Belly says in her signature voice-over. Talking about her relationship with Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly then says, “I loved him in a way that you can only really do the first time around. But that’s the past. Jeremiah — he is my future.”

Season 3 starts with a time jump. Belly is about to finish her junior year of college, and she’s excited about spending another summer in Cousins Beach with Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to the season’s official synopsis.

Belly’s mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), does not seem to approve of her plans to get married so young.

“You two aren’t ready for a commitment like this. You’re talking about a lifetime,” she tells the couple in the trailer.

“Laur, I want to be with Belly for a lifetime. I can commit to that easy,” Jeremiah responds.

The first half of the trailer is set to Taylor Swift‘s Lover track “Daylight.” As the trailer goes on, we see moments with Belly and Conrad reconnecting and flashbacks to their previous relationship. That part is set to Swift’s song “Red.”

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on July 16.

Scott Wolf confirms divorce from Kelley Wolf after 21 years of marriage
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley Wolf, an executive coach, are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

The Doc star and Party of Five alum confirmed the news in a statement to Good Morning America.

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley,” Scott Wolf said. “Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

Kellley Wolf shared news of the couple’s separation in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,” the 48-year-old wrote. “This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.”

“While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,” she continued, before praising Scott Wolf as “one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.”

“He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit,” she added.

The former couple married in May 2004 and said they plan on co-parenting their three children, Jackson Wolf, 16, Miller Wolf, 12, and Lucy Wolf, 11.

“We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children,” Kelley Wolf wrote in her Instagram post. “My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change.”

Al Pacino joins Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba in ‘Maserati: The Brothers’ biopic
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Al Pacino is showing no signs of hitting the brakes on his acting career, as he’s just been announced as the latest actor to join the upcoming biographical film Maserati: The Brothers. 

The 85-year-old movie legend joins fellow industry big names Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Jessica Alba to star in the biopic centered around the Maserati family and their legacy in the automotive world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  

Pacino will take on the role of Vincenzo Vaccaro, an auto investor and supporter of the Maserati family.

Directing the film is award winner Bobby Moresco, whose credits include Crash, 10th & Wolf and Million Dollar Baby.

In a statement to THR, producer Andrea Iervolino said the team is thrilled to have Pacino join the cast. “His unparalleled talent and iconic presence bring a profound depth to our portrayal of this inspiring and emotional story. Having such a legendary figure join our already incredible cast is truly an honor,” he said.

Producers also say the final phase of shooting Maserati: The Brothers will begin in Rome in June. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.