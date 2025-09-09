Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reunite in first look at Netflix’s ‘The Rip’

Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne and Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars in ‘The Rip.’ (Claire Folger/Netflix)

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in the first look at the new film The Rip.

Netflix released the first images and new details about the film on Tuesday. The movie, which stars Affleck and Damon, follows a team of cops in Miami, Florida, who discover millions of dollars in a rundown stash house.

“Soon, the trust between them begins to erode, especially once outside forces learn about the size of the seizure. Everything is called into question — including who they can rely on,” according to a description from Netflix.

Joe Carnahan wrote and directed the film, which stars the famous best friends as Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne (Affleck). In the new photos, the actors are seen working closely together and as part of a greater team.

As for what audiences can expect from the film, Carnahan told Netflix the story came from a “deeply personal experience” his friend went through as the head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department.

“It’s inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic ‘70’s cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era — films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann‘s Heat,” Carnahan said.

The film’s ensemble also includes Steven YeunTeyana TaylorCatalina Sandino MorenoSasha CalleNestor CarbonellLina EscoScott Adkins and Kyle Chandler.

Affleck and Damon also produce the film alongside the latter’s wife, Luciana Damon.

The Rip streams on Netflix on Jan. 16, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Benoit Blanc is back in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ teaser trailer
Josh O’Connor and Daniel Craig in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.’ (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has arrived.

Netflix released the first teaser for director Rian Johnson‘s third film about Detective Benoit Blanc on Monday.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as the Southern crime solver in this highly anticipated sequel. Josh O’Connor also stars as the young priest Jud Duplenticy, who has been assigned to assist Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) in a small church in upstate New York. The film also features Glenn CloseMila KunisJeremy RennerKerry WashingtonAndrew ScottCailee SpaenyDaryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

“After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

The trailer reveals that it is Jefferson Wicks’ death that Benoit Blanc is investigating.

“This murder was dressed as a miracle. But what happened that night is a much, much larger scheme,” Craig’s Benoit Blanc says in the trailer. “To understand this case we need to look at the myth that’s being constructed. A man gives a sermon. He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. And 30 seconds later, than man is lying dead. A classic impossible crime.”

Netflix previously announced that Wake Up Dead Man will get a limited, two-week theatrical release starting on Nov. 26. This will come ahead of its streaming debut on Dec. 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Report: Heidi Gardner leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51
Heidi Gardner attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Another cast member is exiting Saturday Night Live ahead of the season 51 premiere.

According to the VultureHeidi Gardner is leaving the late-night NBC sketch comedy series after eight seasons. She joined the show as a featured player in 2017 and became a main cast member in 2019.

Gardner has played Kim KardashianJill Biden and others on SNL. She is known for a variety of characters that turn up during Weekend Update, including teenage movie critic Bailey Gismert and Angel (Every Boxer’s Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever).

She also infamously broke character during a sketch where she played a News Nation reporter whose interview goes south thanks to Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling appearing as Beavis and Butt-Head in the audience.

Outside of SNL, Gardner had a recurring role as Grace, a patient of Jason Segel’s character Jimmy, in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

Gardner has yet to comment on her departure.

This is the fourth SNL cast member leaving the show ahead of the new season. Others departing are Devon WalkerEmil Wakim and Michael Longfellow.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Guy Remmers talks Theo’s emotional journey in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2: ‘A roller coaster’
Guy Remmers talks Theo’s emotional journey in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2: ‘A roller coaster’
Apple

(SPOILER ALERT) Theo is going through it in the latest episode of The Buccaneers.

In the third episode of season 2, the Duke of Tintagel is not only dealing with the discovery that his wife, Nan (Kristine Frøseth), was intimate with his best friend, Guy (Matthew Broome), the night before their wedding — he’s also coming to terms with the fact that his mother knew about the affair and chose not to tell him about it.

Guy Remmers, who plays Duke Theo on the show, spoke to ABC Audio about his character’s intense emotional journey.

“Such a roller coaster,” Remmers said. “The betrayal of his mother, the betrayal of his best friend, you know, there were so many life-changing, uprooting things that happens to him.”

While the subject matter of the episode was emotionally intense, Remmers said it was a dream to get to play.

“It was a treat. It was an absolute pleasure. It’s an actor’s dream to have all those huge emotional, turbulent things happen to you and you get to try and see the world through that person’s eyes,” Remmers said. “It was a pleasure. Challenging, but exciting.”

Episode three also finds Lizzy engaged to her new suitor, Hector. After a first season without any viable romantic prospects for her character, actress Aubri Ibrag said seeing Lizzy explore love connections in season 2 was what she hoped for.

“I think she’s finally sort of come out of a comfort zone and put herself out there and opened herself up to the opportunity of love after being hurt in season 1,” Ibrag said. “That’s what I really hoped for, for Lizzy.”

New episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.